(CNN)   The Munich-Prague Express usually runs on time, sometimes into other trains   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I seriously doubt those trains are equipped with positive train controls.

Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He didn't Czech his signal...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Merltech: I seriously doubt those trains are equipped with positive train controls.

it really depends if the signal system was working and if the dispatcher did not throw a red in the face of the Express.

PTC is not what you think it is and it is nothing new.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: I seriously doubt those trains are equipped with positive train controls.

[up.com image 750x412]


I work with PTC every day.   I hate that diagram.

Having said that, this is exactly the kind of collision (signal overrun) that PTC is designed to prevent.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you're leaving Munich for Prague hitting a train is acceptable.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From station to station
Back to Düsseldorf City
Meet Iggy Pop and David Bowie
Trans-Europe Express
 
