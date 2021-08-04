 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   A year ago today Beirut blowed up. Blowed up good   (aljazeera.com) divider line
18
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomtown Rats--Never in a Million Years [SCTV 1982]
Bob on the Farm Report
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was bananas.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're going to have to be more specific.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Big bada boom!
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Splosions, like a cherry bomb in a city sized dumper.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still remember the video of a young bride getting photos taken, looking her best and happier then it was possible to be.

The her world exploded. Literally.

I hope they're ok.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If we're going to have anniversaries for all the bad shiat that happened in 2020, we're going to be busy for a good long while.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was listening to NPR earlier, and the Lebanese are protesting today because the government has done fark-all to make things safer after the explosion.

Lebanese protesters. I'm intrigued.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wxboy: You're going to have to be more specific.


It went a little something like this:

ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was a year ago, really? Damn, time flies when the world is falling apart.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some say it's nickname is "Big Portland".

No?

It's just Republicans who think that?

As usual...
 
darch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: wxboy: You're going to have to be more specific.

It went a little something like this:

You know it's coming but it's still

FARK!!!!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lebanese protesters. I'm intrigued.


They're all set to join the esteemed ranks of Free Slaves, Authentic Replicas, and Large Mediums...
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't believe it has been a year already......
But then again 9/11 will be 20 years this year as well......Erwin Allen Master of Disaster Movies died in "91" think of all of the Reality we've had since he's been gone.....!!!!!!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I still remember the video of a young bride getting photos taken, looking her best and happier then it was possible to be.

The her world exploded. Literally.

I hope they're ok.


Yeah that's one of those vids that's stuck in my head for life.
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Can't believe it has been a year already......
But then again 9/11 will be 20 years this year as well......Erwin Allen Master of Disaster Movies died in "91" think of all of the Reality we've had since he's been gone.....!!!!!!


*Irwin Allen*


Sorry for the misspelling
 
Theaetetus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I was listening to NPR earlier, and the Lebanese are protesting today because the government has done fark-all to make things safer after the explosion.

Lebanese protesters. I'm intrigued.


Something like this?
Oh, wait, Lebanese...
