(WSOCTV) Family says vacation ruined after getting stranded at Charlotte airport.
57
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A thunderstorm happened and this lady planned poorly. Nobody had eaten or slept? Youd been traveling "ALL" day (from kentucky to CLT cant be more than an hour flight) and didnt feed your kids? At all?

Im really lacking sympathy here. You got everything refunded plus an extra 500 bucks per passenger. Over a thunderstorm and your poor planning. Meh. Get bent.

Also i kind of know that reporter. Hes a nice guy. But cmon dude, there are better stories out there.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bout 20 years ago I was in DC and flying back to Omaha.  Due to extreme heat in DC, they couldn't fill the plane's gastanks all the way since the fuel would expand too much.
It was supposed to be a direct flight and we had to stop in Milwaukee.
Severe T-storms popped up in Omaha so we were stuck. For hours.
The Milwaukee airport pretty much shut down in the evening, no bars or restaurants were open.
We were starving.
People started taking it out on the flight attendants. They finally broke into the airlines stash and got us all snacks and drinks.
People were still taking it out on the fight attendants.

Few days later I called the airline to defend the flight attendants.
Few weeks later I got a letter from the airline CEO thanking me for my concern of the flight attendants and I got 2 free round trip tickets on the airline.

It pays to be nice.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family of four, including a small kid. I'd probably have driven. I had a business conference in Toronto when our daughter was still in diapers. We decided to drive (broke up the trip into two days going up, four coming back).
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlotte is a lovely city, Subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phelps said they ended up getting a hotel room in Charlotte, then rented a car and drove all the way back to Kentucky.

You sound white, write a song about it.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: Charlotte is a lovely city, Subby.


My wife and I took a trip there a couple years ago. We hated it. I'd rather visit Baltimore.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The migration patterns of the American honkey.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: Charlotte is a lovely city, Subby.


This, Charlotte is a great city with alot to do.  Ranks in the top 25 cities to live in in the country.

Subby sounds clueless.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airports in general suck. They know you're trapped so if you get stuck there is nothing to do and everything is overpriced.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: A thunderstorm happened and this lady planned poorly. Nobody had eaten or slept? Youd been traveling "ALL" day (from kentucky to CLT cant be more than an hour flight) and didnt feed your kids? At all?

Im really lacking sympathy here. You got everything refunded plus an extra 500 bucks per passenger. Over a thunderstorm and your poor planning. Meh. Get bent.

Also i kind of know that reporter. Hes a nice guy. But cmon dude, there are better stories out there.


THIS.  What an entitled coont
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of hard-hitting investigative journalism that wins prizes.

What's the next big scoop for this plucky cub reporter?

SUBWAY SCANDAL: MAYO ADDED TO SANDWICH

GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION EXPOSED: GARBAGE MEN KNOCK OVER CAN

HEARTBREAKING SEARCH OVER: MISSING KEYS FOUND AFTER NEARLY FIFTEEN MINUTES
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phelps said the airline did end up giving her an extra $500 credit for each person in her family.

Hah, credit = airline "money"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing better than when your toddler goes nuclear, you go nuclear too, that always helps.  Glad she has multiple kids.  I got dumped in Arkansas once because of mechanical issues.  My gal and I rented a car, drove the rest (an 8 hour drive), made lemonade out of those lemons.

If you can't entertain kids in Charlotte for 24 hours while bad weather passes, you have issues, not the airline.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've flown out of Myrtle, theyve got a strip club (with full buffet) and an 18 hole golf course in the lounge.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living near a major airport has advantages.  If you're in Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, LA, etc., you rarely connect.  You go straight to your destination.  I don't think I've had to connect since I flew to Kalllispell, MT or Bemidji, MN.  If you're flying out of Kentucky, you're gonna connect and that sucks.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is news?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had the travel department of my company ping me because I had scheduled a flight from Atlanta straight to Dulles for $20 more than a flight from Atlanta to Charlotte to Dulles.  I told them it was because I had a critical meeting I needed to be on time for, but I would gladly pay $50 out of my own pocket not to connect for a flight that is barely an hour.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I travel I always pack at least 2 meals along w/snacks & something to drink.

I also bring along a small blanket & a blow up pillow, in other words I treat travel like a Camping trip.

I just flat out refuse to pay what they want for a sandwich & a soda or even a beer.....!!!!!!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First: airlines suck. Second: get bent lady. Everyone else can properly plan for the suckage, maybe you should too.
 
covalesj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark...you farking Karen much, lady?  Sounds like you better get back to laying on your sofa and eating cheese, because apparently dealing with anything more complex than wiping your arse is too much for you.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that the secret lies with Charlotte. Maybe she should've looked for it?
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it the Vacation from Hell?

rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark are you traveling
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a second half of the story that I'm missing that makes this news.  "Inclement weather ruins travel plans, family goes on killing spree!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's about ten hours from Cincinatti or Charlotte to NYC -- driving.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paducah to NYC is a 12-14 hour drive.  Save some money and make it a one day trip instead of flying four-people, especially with young kids.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Lubbock this sort of crap used to happen all the time. I'm guessing about half of my flights out of Dallas were delayed because of a thunderstorm or tornado in some other flyoverland hellhole.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: When I lived in Lubbock this sort of crap used to happen all the time. I'm guessing about half of my flights out of Dallas were delayed because of a thunderstorm or tornado in some other flyoverland hellhole.


UPSIDE: Less time spent in Lubbock where they believe thunderstorms happen because we let gay people go to the movies.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: vacation 2017 when our 10 hour flight from Dominican to Pittsburgh was delayed in DR, missed window at customs in Miami and sat in plane on tarmac for 4 hours, then stuck in customs queue for 3 more. Day 1: left resort 10am and left Miami airport 11pm.  Next day returned to airport around 3pm for a 5pm flight. 5 hours of delays in terminal later and got home around 1am.

40ish hours after leaving Dominican with a 3 and 6 year old.

I didn't make the news. I didn't think I was fragile enough to need to.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me, Madam, New York-most particularly the hotel you booked- is grateful you and your brood went home.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't Spirit Airlines? Odd.

Spirit: Greyhound of the skies*

*JK they've cancelled 50% of their flights today. At least Greyhound keeps rolling.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Fear the Clam: When I lived in Lubbock this sort of crap used to happen all the time. I'm guessing about half of my flights out of Dallas were delayed because of a thunderstorm or tornado in some other flyoverland hellhole.

UPSIDE: Less time spent in Lubbock where they believe thunderstorms happen because we let gay people go to the movies.


Same thing happened regularly when I was living in Victoria.

Only difference was that I could rent a car in Houston and be home in 1.5-6 hours depending on Houston traffic.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My kids were starving. We hadn't had a proper dinner at that point. It's past bedtime. We already missed naptime for the baby, so now we were getting to bedtime," Phelps said.

"This has been my nightmare -- getting stuck with children in an airport," she said.

How about maybe packing some snacks for the kids? Apparently this person has never flown before.
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: wegro: Charlotte is a lovely city, Subby.

This, Charlotte is a great city with alot to do.  Ranks in the top 25 cities to live in in the country.

Subby sounds clueless.


Double This.

Been to Kentucky more than once and United did them a favor.

/just leave
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Bout 20 years ago I was in DC and flying back to Omaha.  Due to extreme heat in DC, they couldn't fill the plane's gastanks all the way since the fuel would expand too much.
It was supposed to be a direct flight and we had to stop in Milwaukee.
Severe T-storms popped up in Omaha so we were stuck. For hours.
The Milwaukee airport pretty much shut down in the evening, no bars or restaurants were open.
We were starving.
People started taking it out on the flight attendants. They finally broke into the airlines stash and got us all snacks and drinks.
People were still taking it out on the fight attendants.
Few days later I called the airline to defend the flight attendants.
Few weeks later I got a letter from the airline CEO thanking me for my concern of the flight attendants and I got 2 free round trip tickets on the airline.
It pays to be nice.


Yeah, you served your purpose as an ad.  And that is ALL  it is.
Nothing personal.  And it wasn't from the airlines either.  Just payment for your endorsement.

And you spent it too, didn't you?
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Nothing better than when your toddler goes nuclear, you go nuclear too, that always helps.  Glad she has multiple kids.  I got dumped in Arkansas once because of mechanical issues.  My gal and I rented a car, drove the rest (an 8 hour drive), made lemonade out of those lemons.

If you can't entertain kids in Charlotte for 24 hours while bad weather passes, you have issues, not the airline.

If you can't entertain kids in Charlotte for 24 hours while bad weather passes, you have issues, not the airline.

..

.Yeeeeeeah, pretty much this.  I'm trying to figure out how utterly clueless someone would have to be to schedule a family flight anytime in the last 90 days or so and not have Plans B through ZZ ready in case something went sideways, as well as the means to keep the little angels occupied.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: freddyV: Bout 20 years ago I was in DC and flying back to Omaha.  Due to extreme heat in DC, they couldn't fill the plane's gastanks all the way since the fuel would expand too much.
It was supposed to be a direct flight and we had to stop in Milwaukee.
Severe T-storms popped up in Omaha so we were stuck. For hours.
The Milwaukee airport pretty much shut down in the evening, no bars or restaurants were open.
We were starving.
People started taking it out on the flight attendants. They finally broke into the airlines stash and got us all snacks and drinks.
People were still taking it out on the fight attendants.
Few days later I called the airline to defend the flight attendants.
Few weeks later I got a letter from the airline CEO thanking me for my concern of the flight attendants and I got 2 free round trip tickets on the airline.
It pays to be nice.

Yeah, you served your purpose as an ad.  And that is ALL  it is.
Nothing personal.  And it wasn't from the airlines either.  Just payment for your endorsement.

And you spent it too, didn't you?


Did I mention the airline?
Since I didn't, how is that an ad?

And no I didn't use those vouchers. I donated 1 to someone who needed a flight for a family emergency.
I didn't use the other before it expired since I had nowhere I wanted to really go.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's nothing. My family decided to take a trip to change the scenery. After searching all kinds of sites, I ran into an awesome deal for a "Mediterranean Adventure" vacation, based out of Damascus. The flights were tricky, but the hotel pictures were nice and rooms were super cheap.

So, I packed up the family to fly to Paris, then Cyprus, then take a midnight ferry to the port. Cash only, they said--no problem.

We were concerned about Covid, so we found matching black masks and head coverings to wear for the journey. The travel agency, Allyhew-Achbarn, Ltd., said if there were any problems, just say their name and we'd be ushered through the airports. Boy were they right about that!

After landing in Paris, some French guy kept asking questions about the purpose of our trip. I told him we were tired of the government telling us what to do and that we were on a mission to Damascus to find Glory ("Glory" was the name of our contact there who said they would guide our adventure.) The French guy got irritated, and more French guys showed up. I held up my briefcase with travel documents and said my travel agency's name, "Allyhew-Achbarn!" and boy, did they freak out! Our agent was right--those guys grabbed me and the rest of the family and moved us through the line in a hurry. Talk about service!

They took us to a private office to finish our paperwork or whatever. That's when things went downhill.

Anyway, that was 17 days ago, and they still haven't processed the paperwork. This office is getting old. Good thing I stuffed my phone where the airport guys couldn't find it; my wife wasn't too happy about that, though. I just shout Allyhew-Achbarn anytime someone starts asking questions, we should be okay, soon.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So people missing flights is news now? I'm guessing this Karen immediately called the local news outlets when she found out she was going to be inconvenienced
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did they try talking to the CLT commander?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: stuhayes2010: Nothing better than when your toddler goes nuclear, you go nuclear too, that always helps.  Glad she has multiple kids.  I got dumped in Arkansas once because of mechanical issues.  My gal and I rented a car, drove the rest (an 8 hour drive), made lemonade out of those lemons.

If you can't entertain kids in Charlotte for 24 hours while bad weather passes, you have issues, not the airline.

If you can't entertain kids in Charlotte for 24 hours while bad weather passes, you have issues, not the airline.

...Yeeeeeeah, pretty much this.  I'm trying to figure out how utterly clueless someone would have to be to schedule a family flight anytime in the last 90 days or so and not have Plans B through ZZ ready in case something went sideways, as well as the means to keep the little angels occupied.


Benadryl.
mekkab
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: So people missing flights is news now?



with the dramatic uptick in "hey, COVID's over let's scram!"-itis, yes, sadly.  This is news.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Because their parents didn't.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Murflette: A thunderstorm happened and this lady planned poorly. Nobody had eaten or slept? Youd been traveling "ALL" day (from kentucky to CLT cant be more than an hour flight) and didnt feed your kids? At all?

Im really lacking sympathy here. You got everything refunded plus an extra 500 bucks per passenger. Over a thunderstorm and your poor planning. Meh. Get bent.

Also i kind of know that reporter. Hes a nice guy. But cmon dude, there are better stories out there.


Done in one.

They eloped after a natural weather ocurrance. I'm not even sure why... by the time they rented the car and began driving home, they would have been fed and rested.

At the very least, they could have just enjoyed the rest of the weekend in Charlotte. I mean, we're not New York City or anything, but there are far worse places to get stranded and our airport is within the city, unlike a lot of other American airports that reside outside of the advertised city name. If they felt like their NYC trip wasn't worth further travel but they were still willing to rent a car, they could have gone to the Discovery Place and grabbed some Mellow Mushroom pizza down the street, hang out in the water fountain at the park across the street. (Romare Bearden)

Sometimes you have to make lemonade out of the lemons, man.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are a lot worse airports to be stranded with your family.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First, the Charlotte airport is pretty big.  Maybe bigger than Dulles (DC).  Somebody must use it as a regional hub.

Second, if you can't handle Charlotte, you need to stay in Kentucky.  The whole Karen act sounds hilarious to anyone who has flow a few times, and they'd only pass you to a manger for laughs.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A few years ago, between leaving the hotel and arriving at Orlando airport, Southwest's computer system went belly-up and everyone's flights for the rest of the day were cancelled. We managed to rebook a flight for the next day and found a hotel for the night.

Came back the next day and the airport was chaos. Spent seven hours there as the rebooked flight was repeatedly delayed for later and later times until it too was cancelled. Ended up sleeping in the airport so we could be up first thing to get a crack at the next day's flights.

Again, chaos. This time I found a helpful attendant who devised a plan for us to get our luggage on a place to Milwaukee that had no room for us to sit, then a three-legged flight for us (one stop was Charlotte) in hopes that at one of those stops, we could get ourselves onto a plane direct to MKE and not have to worry about our luggage getting transferred. That actually worked and we only had to make one stop.

In the end, we each got two $200 vouchers for the two cancelled flights, plus another $100 "make-good"  which almost completely covered a future vacation.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: First, the Charlotte airport is pretty big.  Maybe bigger than Dulles (DC).  Somebody must use it as a regional hub.

Second, if you can't handle Charlotte, you need to stay in Kentucky.  The whole Karen act sounds hilarious to anyone who has flow a few times, and they'd only pass you to a manger for laughs.


I think it's American's hub but if I'm not mistaken there's a lot of military travel through there as well.

It is definitely one of the most pleasant airports I have had to spend time in.
 
