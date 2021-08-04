 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   If you ever visit Port Aransas, Texas, for a weekend at the beach, be sure to stop by and say hello to Boots. All 14 feet of him. But don't worry. He'd never hurt anybody
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like every time the media does a story about a local character that happens to be an animal, someone promptly kills that animal.

Good luck, Boots.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*when he's full.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by for the next article of some moron getting chomped.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, he's dead, see ya later alligator.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bentheguard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a trip to Port Arnasas without seeing the glass miniatures.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie the Alligator
Youtube Flyk1EJQ4MQ

If a gator needs a place to hang out, on a naval weapons station is a good choice for avoiding hunters. They didn't show it in the video but there was a sign on his fence reading "Officer in Charge of Complaints".
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else read that as Port ArKansas?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Gleason says Stumpy could have stayed by the creek, but folks kept throwing things at him, like glass, rocks, and other items."

Texans gonna Texan.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 14' alligator in residence beneath a pedestrian walkway, but he has not killed anybody in 14 years. Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you The Normalization of Deviance.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Flyk1EJQ​4MQ]
If a gator needs a place to hang out, on a naval weapons station is a good choice for avoiding hunters. They didn't show it in the video but there was a sign on his fence reading "Officer in Charge of Complaints".


"Staff Sergeant, I've got a problem with my duty assignment."
"OK, Private, go talk to the gator."
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: *when he's full.


I once went to a zoo that had a pit full of some rather large alligators. I thought, "if anyone fell into that pit, it would be instant death."

A few minutes later, an attendant walks into the pit and starts putting suntan lotion on the big lugs using her hands. When someone asked why, she said, "Because they can burn and their skin cracks."

What's in your head vs. the real world....
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting a tall drug dealer.
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Boots" because calling him purse, or luggage was too stupid?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

good_2_go: Was expecting a tall drug dealer.


Who said he's not a drug dealer?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't forget to pack a toothbrush!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aungen: good_2_go: Was expecting a tall drug dealer.

Who said he's not a drug dealer?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: good_2_go: Was expecting a tall drug dealer.

Who said he's not a drug dealer?


I'm guessing krokodil pics are banned on fark, so [you_best_start_believing_in_krokodil_​stories_youre_in_one.jpg]
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

good_2_go: Was expecting a tall drug dealer.


I was expecting a pimp...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was in Port A just a couple weeks ago.  Was more concerned about the flags up and down the beach... trump 2024, f*** Biden, American flags with bullets instead of stripes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: I was in Port A just a couple weeks ago.  Was more concerned about the flags up and down the beach... trump 2024, f*** Biden, American flags with bullets instead of stripes.


South Texas is a cesspool of white ignorance.

Too bad we need these simpletons to brew our gas and grow our cigarettes.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: I was in Port A just a couple weeks ago.  Was more concerned about the flags up and down the beach... trump 2024, f*** Biden, American flags with bullets instead of stripes.


The gator is gathering his strength for the great finding out.
 
devilskware
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah I love Port Aransas. Stopped at a liquor store there. They were trying to give me whiskey shots. I said "I'm driving"  they didn't care ... I took the shots.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He belongs there and his kind were there first.
F**k with him and I hope he eats you.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: A 14' alligator in residence beneath a pedestrian walkway, but he has not killed anybody in 14 years. Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you The Normalization of Deviance.


Wild gators don't really attack humans unless the humans splash in the water right in front of them or get to close to a nest with young'ns.  I've had a little 9.5 foot plastic kayak 5 feet from a 14 1/2 foot gator named Birch.  Birch just swam by and ignored me, as expected.

Now, a gator in a retention pond at an apartment complex?  You won't get me within 50 feet of that thing.
 
