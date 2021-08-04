 Skip to content
(NYPost)   3-year-old boy nurtures caterpillar into butterfly to learn about the miracles of life. Until the dog eats it   (nypost.com) divider line
    Butterfly, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's part of life.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I said virtually the same thing in Ben Stein's voice:

That too, is a miracle of life.

Turing a caterpiller into a butterfly has nothing on turning a butterfly into a dog.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Hawk snatches released mouse
Youtube 1VyQipO4miw


//RIP Whiskers
 
peterquince
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The dog is a hero... it just prevented a hurricane.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not Fark.com, it's the New York Post.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Releasing a Squirrel Goes Very Wrong || ViralHog
Youtube kVPN0w1BWQw
 
sojourner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Owner watches his falcon kamikaze directly into truck
Youtube wkuo7-sefEQ
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Heart - Dog and Butterfly
Youtube UpoP4YSFKGA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait 'til he finds out what eats the dog.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, kind of like that Heart song.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Simpsons - Hello Mr. Chipmunk!
Youtube 3VwXNod6twg
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Might as well collect 'em all in one thread:

Only in Australia: Magpie swooping spider
Youtube 7FjKQ5nTPqc
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bunnies can fly...proof
Youtube IxFfxTZA6ao
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hawk snatches up duckling after child sets it free
Youtube H173WxgvrhE
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reminds me of visiting a turtle hatchery in Mexico. Each visitor got a little turtle to release into the sea. As we did, waiting seagulls swooped in and devoured as many as they could.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had this happen to me when I was little.  Used to love catching bugs, studying them a bit, then letting them go.

Once caught and released a butterfly; it made it about 10 feet before some bird swooped past and plucked it out of the air.

"Well that kinda sucked."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ now  

Billy Liar: Wait 'til he finds out what eats the dog.


Pretty sure it was an old lady.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

