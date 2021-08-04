 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Teacher stays busy during pandemic   (nypost.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Pregnancy, Family, English-language films, Multiple birth, primary school teacher, good sister, result of COVID restrictions, 8-year-old big sister Molly  
•       •       •

1000 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 10:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean "bizaay".
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of "Irish twins", but "Irish quadruplets" is a new one...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Idiots.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok...so she likes to fark. Whats the big deal? Stop slut shaming her!

/username checks out.
 
Pincy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't know why people still have those things?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the planet is trying to tell us to stop procreating
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pincy: I don't know why people still have those things?


Trolling newborns into a world driving into a climate disaster.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Busy kiddy diddling?

<reads article>

Nope, diddling for kiddies.
 
rga184
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm pretty sure the planet is trying to tell us to stop procreating


Yup.  We are in no position to add people to the world.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rga184: Karma Chameleon: I'm pretty sure the planet is trying to tell us to stop procreating

Yup.  We are in no position to add people to the world.


It appears she was in several of them
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rga184: Yup.  We are in no position to add people to the world.


I've been saying this since 1985 when my girlfriend wanted to have kids...
 
Netrngr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some people believe a vagina is a clown car.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Which student is the father?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Ok...so she likes to fark. Whats the big deal? Stop slut shaming her!

/username checks out.


And what does her being a teacher have to do with anything?
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd keep her busy if you know what I mean and I think you do.

i2-prod.examinerlive.co.ukView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Some people believe a vagina is a clown car.


It doesn't sound like IVF was involved so it's not really her fault, nature occasionally creates triplets.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

robodog: Netrngr: Some people believe a vagina is a clown car.

It doesn't sound like IVF was involved so it's not really her fault, nature occasionally creates triplets.


Some Gods believe the UTERUS is a clown car.
 
peterquince
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She likes the ole hot beef injection.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rga184: Karma Chameleon: I'm pretty sure the planet is trying to tell us to stop procreating

Yup.  We are in no position to add people to the world.


Problem:

Conservatives don't believe this, and children tend to have political beliefs similar to their parents, and the majority of voters wins elections.  IE, if liberals stop having kids, but conservatives don't, conservatives will soon win at the ballot box fair and square.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read that as "teacher stays busty" and it probably isn't wrong.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Time to dome up, people.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: rga184: Karma Chameleon: I'm pretty sure the planet is trying to tell us to stop procreating

Yup.  We are in no position to add people to the world.

Problem:

Conservatives don't believe this, and children tend to have political beliefs similar to their parents, and the majority of voters wins elections.  IE, if liberals stop having kids, but conservatives don't, conservatives will soon win at the ballot box fair and square.


Counterpoints. 1) Many liberals still like farking. 2) Many children grow up to rebell against their parents beliefs. 3) If those children get into college we can indoctrinate them into socialist woke warriors as the only reason a student might return home from college with different beliefs is a vast liberal conspiracy perpetrated by the academic elites.

/Fark half the bullshiat the woke war has done and is fighting for
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.