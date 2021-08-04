 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. "THEY'RE COMING RIGHT FOR US" Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I found a genie in a lamp and only had ONE wish, I would wish that all kangaroos made a loud BOING sound every time they jumped.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A terrified woman was forced to duck for cover after a stampede of kangaroos bounced towards her at a popular lookout.

Yes, she sounds absolutely terrified. And I was particularly impressed by how she managed to duck for cover without ever having to adjust her camera. She also apparently has the ability to control her shadow so that it never moved when she ducked. Maybe that's a skill Australians learn as children to avoid kangaroo stampedes? Seems like a pretty cool ability.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who let those animals run wild?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talking her arse off so loudly like that probably spooked the roos away and saved her life.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. BANG BANG BANG. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing. Boing

/austrian drive-by shooting
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have tied her kangaroos down.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a g-g-g-giant mouse stampede!
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some huge farking mice!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She actually allowed her face & name to be used? I'd have been too embarrassed after listening to myself
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
m1ke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got to pet a kangaroo once when I was in Sydney.  It was delicious.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tie 'em down, sport. Tie 'em down.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the article was going to be about a woman with big boobs jogging.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boingboing is coming right for us? What, is Cory Doctorow going to force me to read some of his shiatty short stories, or one of their resident "makers" is going to make me watch some boring ass video about building a cigar box guitar out reclaimed pallet wood?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kangaroos are dicks.
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like seeing them jump over the fence - beautiful.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"crack the sh*ts"???

anyone wanna translate from upside-down queen's english to 'merican?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Never make light of BOING."
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video need to be thinner.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a job for KANGA BOY!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: "crack the sh*ts"???

anyone wanna translate from upside-down queen's english to 'merican?


The language has clearly mutated since the time I lived there.  Either that, or they didn't teach 8-year-old me the dirty stuff.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher Walken by Kevin Pollak - Frankenstein Never Scared Me. HD
Youtube HL11pAi9ShM
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kate Bush - The Dreaming - Official Music Video
Youtube M2Wa0LdCsvM
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really thought, from the headline, that this was going to be some awful racial related story.

//Fark and Mel Brooks have ruined me.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Soon
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw "I Was Prey" once. Those boomers can be deadly so if I saw a troop of kangaroos coming my way I would hide and be a bit anxious too. I would also get out my phone and video them.

Except for slightly exaggerating the actual danger, the woman in TFA had a normal reaction.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tie me Kangaroos down, sport - Rolf Harris
Youtube H1FbAsFX8sA
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fano: [i0.wp.com image 640x480]
Soon


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [media.tenor.com image 220x220]


I'll see your boing boing, and raise you a wiggle jiggle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cwheelie: She actually allowed her face & name to be used? I'd have been too embarrassed after listening to myself


She will roo that decision.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, father. The shame!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a kangaroo stampede may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  

m1ke: I got to pet a kangaroo once when I was in Sydney.  It was delicious.


My son and I did too at Busch Gardens in Orlando. Turns out we're allergic to kangaroos and wallabies. I could see having an allergic reaction to some creature commonly found in North America but we can't handle something that came from the other side of the freaking planet!
 
