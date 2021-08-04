 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Your god is kind of a dick. Second half of the instructions somewhat made sense though   (fox19.com) divider line
38
    More: Dumbass, United States, Constable, Coroner, Sheriff, news release, Charles Mullins, Boone County Sheriff's Office, BOONE COUNTY  
•       •       •

1540 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 1:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That same night the Lord said to him, 'Take the second bull from your father's herd, the one seven years old. Tear down your father's altar to Baal and cut down the Asherah pole beside it. Then build a proper kind of altar to the Lord your God on the top of this height. Using the wood of the Asherah pole that you cut down, offer the second bull as a burnt offering.'

So Gideon took ten of his servants and did as the Lord told him. But because he was afraid of his family and the townspeople, he did it at night rather than in the daytime.

In the morning when the people of the town got up, there was Baal's altar, demolished, with the Asherah pole beside it cut down and the second bull sacrificed on the newly built altar!"- Judges 6:25-28

--------

I'm just saying, if you actually think God talks to people I don't think you can rule out the possibility God told this guy to light the house on fire - sometimes God just tells you go wreck someone else's stuff in the middle of the night. Maybe there was an idol or some Pokemon cards in there or something.

/ Also, if you don't think God would tell someone to lie on their side for a year shrieking at the people passing by then cut off all their hair and do weird things with it around the city, go read Ezekiel
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MadMonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "That same night the Lord said to him, 'Take the second bull from your father's herd, the one seven years old. Tear down your father's altar to Baal and cut down the Asherah pole beside it. Then build a proper kind of altar to the Lord your God on the top of this height. Using the wood of the Asherah pole that you cut down, offer the second bull as a burnt offering.'

So Gideon took ten of his servants and did as the Lord told him. But because he was afraid of his family and the townspeople, he did it at night rather than in the daytime.

In the morning when the people of the town got up, there was Baal's altar, demolished, with the Asherah pole beside it cut down and the second bull sacrificed on the newly built altar!"- Judges 6:25-28

--------

I'm just saying, if you actually think God talks to people I don't think you can rule out the possibility God told this guy to light the house on fire - sometimes God just tells you go wreck someone else's stuff in the middle of the night. Maybe there was an idol or some Pokemon cards in there or something.

/ Also, if you don't think God would tell someone to lie on their side for a year shrieking at the people passing by then cut off all their hair and do weird things with it around the city, go read Ezekiel


What's really infuriating is they don't tell you what kind of drops he got from destroying Baal's alter.  No uniques at all?  Pretty harsh man.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Religion is an attack on every human mind.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I found myself in Kentucky, it wouldn't require a divine command to get me to leave.

/I'd even be polite enough to not burn any of it down on my way out.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What, no religious exemption?  Or is that only ok if someone claims god told them they could infect others with the farking plague?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the followup with accusations of child pornography manufacturing or stories about a loan shark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
God told him to start the fire and then leave Kentucky...

faxesfromuncledale.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Oblig
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A consumer of mental health services is often disappointed in the availability, effectiveness, and appropriateness of these products.  Young people, like this 17 year old, can suffer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always find it odd that people that do this are charged with arson. As long as there's no financial gain and nothing else is damaged, I should be able to burn my my car or house down if I want to. Why does anyone else care?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fano: [external-preview.redd.it image 760x596]
Oblig


Lo!
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: A consumer of mental health services is often disappointed in the availability, effectiveness, and appropriateness of these products.  Young people, like this 17 year old, can suffer.

[Fark user image 420x290]


Arson, I am disappoint.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can anyone prove God DIDNT tell him to burn down his house?

Checkmate, Atheists.

/Talking to god, that's ok
//He talks back, take your meds
 
nitropissering
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they make him swear on the bible in court, maybe they should believe that god told him to burn the place down.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer:

2 Kings 2:23-24
New International Version
Elisha Is Jeered
23 From there Elisha went up to Bethel. As he was walking along the road, some boys came out of the town and jeered(A) at him. "Get out of here, baldy!" they said. "Get out of here, baldy!" 24 He turned around, looked at them and called down a curse(B) on them in the name(C) of the Lord. Then two bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of the boys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God told me to touch those women. God also told them to prosecute me. God's a trickster.

/joking
//god only allows me to touch myself
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jesus Thinks You're A Jerk
Youtube 3renLopLxqw
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a chicken and egg question.
What comes first, the Religion or the mental illness? They seem to go hand in hand.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Well, then I'm sure God will give you an attaboy and a free pass a few minutes after we take you out back and pop a cap in your ass."
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: It's a chicken and egg question.
What comes first, the Religion or the mental illness? They seem to go hand in hand.


Religion is a rootkit for the human mind. It's malware which allows malicious actors to manipulate the vulnerable systems which were infected.

In a sane world, indoctrinating children into religious myths would be considered child abuse.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He did it wrong. It takes patience to let the gas fill the house, and then you can explode it and leave Kentucky forever.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For making tons of laws centered around religion, they sure don't like it when religion is used a defense.

"Officer I gave Jesus the wheel. He is the one what drove through that farmer's market"
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drew's cousin.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I always find it odd that people that do this are charged with arson. As long as there's no financial gain and nothing else is damaged, I should be able to burn my my car or house down if I want to. Why does anyone else care?


What he should do is get a sizeable burn barrel and, seasonal conditions allowing, set fire to the pieces of the house 'one piece at a time' in accordance with JC.

/Johnny Cash
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I always find it odd that people that do this are charged with arson. As long as there's no financial gain and nothing else is damaged, I should be able to burn my my car or house down if I want to. Why does anyone else care?


Well, let's think about this for a second. When people see a house on fire, I don't really think that they collectively think "well, that homeowner probably intentionally set their own house on fire. It's his, so none of my business, so I will continue to walk my dog as if nothing happened."

People tend to, you know, call the farking fire department when they see a house on fire. Now you've got a bunch of firefighters risking their lives to put out the fire you intentionally set.

If say that alone is good enough reason to charge the homeowner with arson.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God: Get out of Kentucky!

Me: I'm not in Kentucky!

God: Well, whatever you do, don't go to Kentucky!

Me: But God, Drew Curtis' Fark.com is in Kentucky!

God: That's not news! Now, get out of Kentucky!

Me: I told you, I'm not in Kentucky!

God: Kentucky must burn!

Me: Okay, then. (Adds comma to greasy bucket - Kentucky Fried, Chicken)
 
severedtoe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
brainyquote.comView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So you can't burn your own home?
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gosh. I hope the liberals don't cancel this man and prevent him from exercising his god given right to vote for the most insane republican Kentucky has to offer.
 
God's Hobo Penis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I always find it odd that people that do this are charged with arson. As long as there's no financial gain and nothing else is damaged, I should be able to burn my my car or house down if I want to. Why does anyone else care?


Because fire is dangerous, and unless you have it under careful control - and, ideally, notify the fire department of the burn - it is in danger of setting other things that are not yours on fire.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Martian_Astronomer:

2 Kings 2:23-24
New International Version
Elisha Is Jeered
23 From there Elisha went up to Bethel. As he was walking along the road, some boys came out of the town and jeered(A) at him. "Get out of here, baldy!" they said. "Get out of here, baldy!" 24 He turned around, looked at them and called down a curse(B) on them in the name(C) of the Lord. Then two bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of the boys.

[Fark user image image 425x532]


They didn't make fun of him for being a man named Elisha?
 
illegal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was his home, did the fire dept have permission to put it out? Lawsuit... Lol
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.