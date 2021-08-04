 Skip to content
(Berkshire Eagle)   The DMV is your personal erotica site. Well, someone's anyhow
31
•       •       •

elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♫ ♫ The waiting is the harrrrdest part......  ♫ ♫
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's my fetish.."
media.comicbook.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is dick bag carrying spare AR mags for a tail light stop?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be facing federal hacking charges but the  Courts are  stupid
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why is dick bag carrying spare AR mags for a tail light stop?


Same reason his breakfast is a can of monster, an animal pak and horse steroids.
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will hear more of this.

This guy is a serial killer.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

"...was that wrong? Should I not do that?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
years ago at a telecommunications company I worked for, they took everyone's photo for their ID badge.
The HR person said that the photos were stored on the company server and anyone had rights to look in the folder.

I thought that was so odd...

One day, visiting a friend in the cube farm, he had the files open on his PC and he was putting photoshopped moustaches and eye patches on all the mangers...

then he showed me his file of all the girls he liked that worked there....it was a bit creepy even for 1996....
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Why is dick bag carrying spare AR mags for a tail light stop?


You never know, man!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone except a cop had used company resources to stalk women, they'd be fired AND thrown in jail.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...


Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "One of the targets of Brennan J. Polidoro's database searches, Chief Timothy C. Sorrell found, was a woman who had entered into a sexual relationship with the officer when she was 16 and he was 22."
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Monocultured: dothemath: Why is dick bag carrying spare AR mags for a tail light stop?

Same reason his breakfast is a can of monster, an animal pak and horse steroids.


We need to stop letting cops dress like theyre going to invade Poland.

You have six months of training three junior college credits and the cheapest 9mm Academy had that day.
Youre not cool, guy.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

keldaria: A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...

Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.


Just saying, if I had access to, say, a relative's medical records as an example, I'm not looking it up.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also, this creeper cop assists criminals: "Last summer, Polidoro alerted an Adams woman that police in that town were poised to serve a warrant for her arrest. He later acknowledged doing that and said it was meant to be a favor to a male friend with whom the woman was involved romantically."
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: keldaria: A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...

Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.

Just saying, if I had access to, say, a relative's medical records as an example, I'm not looking it up.


To be clear I was joking. I assume it's illegal. If not, it should be.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it as good for you as it was for us?

i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: keldaria: A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...

Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.

Just saying, if I had access to, say, a relative's medical records as an example, I'm not looking it up.


That's protected by a different law. That is illegal unless you have a reason and comply with that laws protections against the patients privacy.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's the cop dating site, nationwide.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some people want a lover that takes their time, and others really love the frustration and then release that comes with edging.
 
keldaria
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

keldaria: A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...

Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.


Found it. Van Buren v United States

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions​/​20pdf/19-783_k53l.pdf

The cop was literally using his patrol car laptop to look up information on license plates for money. The court ruled that he was not guilty of unauthorized use as he had authorized access to the database and was not attempting to access files he was not allowed to access or modify.

Mind you they can still fire him for violating policy but technically it's not illegal.... Farking Supreme Court.

Mind you the law itself has issues and they do make some valid points in the decision but it was a bullshiat decision aimed at a technicality. It's like saying they have to let the murderer go because when they booked and convicted him of the crime they just used his middle initial instead of his full middle name. No fark that, the intent is clear fark these bullshiat technicalities. He exceeded his authorized access by using his access for unauthorized activities.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If a cop is driving behind you, assume that they are running your plates, because they're all farking pig bastards.
 
keldaria
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If a cop is driving behind you, assume that they are running your plates, because they're all farking pig bastards.


At this point I assume cops have a computer that automatically runs my plates any time I pass a cop car and alerts them that I'm late on my oil change... if they don't have that technology running yet, we can't be more than a few years from having it so it's best to make that assumption starting now.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

keldaria: keldaria: A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...

Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.

Found it. Van Buren v United States

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/​20pdf/19-783_k53l.pdf

The cop was literally using his patrol car laptop to look up information on license plates for money. The court ruled that he was not guilty of unauthorized use as he had authorized access to the database and was not attempting to access files he was not allowed to access or modify.

Mind you they can still fire him for violating policy but technically it's not illegal.... Farking Supreme Court.

Mind you the law itself has issues and they do make some valid points in the decision but it was a bullshiat decision aimed at a technicality. It's like saying they have to let the murderer go because when they booked and convicted him of the crime they just used his middle initial instead of his full middle name. No fark that, the intent is clear fark these bullshiat technicalities. He exceeded his authorized access by using his access for unauthorized activities.


Note that if they didn't rule this way, doing something like lie about your age on a dating web site would be a crime.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oo, they put him on the Brady list.

That's bad. That's the real punishment for cops. It means they're such liars even prosecutors can't trust them.
 
keldaria
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: keldaria: keldaria: A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...

Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.

Found it. Van Buren v United States

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/​20pdf/19-783_k53l.pdf

The cop was literally using his patrol car laptop to look up information on license plates for money. The court ruled that he was not guilty of unauthorized use as he had authorized access to the database and was not attempting to access files he was not allowed to access or modify.

Mind you they can still fire him for violating policy but technically it's not illegal.... Farking Supreme Court.

Mind you the law itself has issues and they do make some valid points in the decision but it was a bullshiat decision aimed at a technicality. It's like saying they have to let the murderer go because when they booked and convicted him of the crime they just used his middle initial instead of his full middle name. No fark that, the intent is clear fark these bullshiat technicalities. He exceeded his authorized access by using his access for unauthorized activities.

Note that if they didn't rule this way, doing something like lie about your age on a dating web site would be a crime.


Oh bullshiat, no reasonable court would rule that way and no prosecutor would ever file that charge. Again it's a technicality, yes if you follow that technicality to its most extremes you could conceivably charge someone for that but it would never farking happen so they used it as an excuse to excuse an even greater abuse that's actually likely to occur and do real damage.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If a cop is driving behind you, assume that they are running your plates, because they're all farking pig bastards.


Also any woman who sleeps with you is just plotting to marry you to get half your stuff.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Was it as good for you as it was for us?

[i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

keldaria: Geotpf: keldaria: keldaria: A Fark Handle: That's illegal? Fark...

/That cop's a bastard
//If only there was an abbreviation for that...

Honestly, wasn't that a recent Supreme Court decision? That an employee that has legal access to a database using it for personal reasons was (for some reason) not considered illegal use...

Seriously this is going to bother me so I'm going to go look it up now.

Found it. Van Buren v United States

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/​20pdf/19-783_k53l.pdf

The cop was literally using his patrol car laptop to look up information on license plates for money. The court ruled that he was not guilty of unauthorized use as he had authorized access to the database and was not attempting to access files he was not allowed to access or modify.

Mind you they can still fire him for violating policy but technically it's not illegal.... Farking Supreme Court.

Mind you the law itself has issues and they do make some valid points in the decision but it was a bullshiat decision aimed at a technicality. It's like saying they have to let the murderer go because when they booked and convicted him of the crime they just used his middle initial instead of his full middle name. No fark that, the intent is clear fark these bullshiat technicalities. He exceeded his authorized access by using his access for unauthorized activities.

Note that if they didn't rule this way, doing something like lie about your age on a dating web site would be a crime.

Oh bullshiat, no reasonable court would rule that way and no prosecutor would ever file that charge. Again it's a technicality, yes if you follow that technicality to its most extremes you could conceivably charge someone for that but it would never farking happen so they used it as an excuse to excuse an even greater abuse that's actually likely to occur and do real damage.


I would agree that under that scenario it wouldn't be charged (personally, I didn't find that example to be persuasive) but as the Court pointed out, it could be used to charge someone who used a work computer, or company provided phone to look up stuff outside of normal work duties, or using it to send a personal email.

Again, probably won't happen, but we should ensure that laws are written with as little ambiguity as possible. The chance that someone *could* be charged for such an innocuous "offense" based on the language in a statute raises legitimate arguments about vagueness, and over breadth.

Vague, and over broad laws can be used as a tools to criminalize innocent behavior committed by marginalized people. Think of the phrase (paraphrased), "in its majestic equality, the law criminalized the rich and poor alike from sleeping under bridges, and begging in the streets". Of course, this doesn't go to that extreme, but the overarching principle remains.

I'm not saying that the cop was "innocent" but when the state is attempting to criminalize an act, and take away the liberty of the offender, it's in everyone's best interest that we hold the State to a high standard. The power of the state against a person is virtually immeasurable, and if the State wants to use that power, they should be required to say what they mean and write it down in a way that leaves no confusion as to what specific act is prohibited.
 
