(WRAL)   This fall we we will learn whether the type of college student who would fake a vaccine card is the type of person who might go to parties and get COVID   (wral.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that the alternative is just showing up wherever to get a shot, someone who can't manage that might not last very long in school.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. They'll f*ck around and fraudulently alter a government document or pay someone to do it for them.
And they will find out what happens.

I can already see Tifanee and Brandt on TV crying about how they've been kicked out of Imbecile U because they committed a felony while BLM protesters get free back rubs.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We trust our students to do the right thing, but for anyone who may be considering falsifying information about their vaccination status, we have a simple message: don't.


Was Nancy Reagan this guys hero as a boy?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They already failed calculus by paying money to get out of a free vaccination.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But IDs for voting are infallible, right?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Good. They'll f*ck around and fraudulently alter a government document or pay someone to do it for them.
And they will find out what happens.

I can already see Tifanee and Brandt on TV crying about how they've been kicked out of Imbecile U because they committed a felony while BLM protesters get free back rubs.



From my time in college, altering a government document (drivers license) is not really something that would land one in front of a judge.
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is a federal felony, kids.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seen this example used a lot as justifications for why we shouldn't mandate vaccines, and I have to say- when did we get so stupid?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: We trust our students to do the right thing


Well there's your problem.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they going to falsify their tetanus and diphtheria records, too?
 
Cache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Right wing colleges like Liberty University will give you extra credit if you fake your vaccine...

...is a rumor I endorse.
 
ocd002
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated. I can still catch and transmit the delta variant. I personally know 3 fully vaccinated people currently sick with covid but none bad enough to need the hospital.

Schools should be requiring masks indoors for awhile longer, at least until delta picks off all the people it's going to get. I never stopped wearing mine indoors in public. I highly doubt all the unmasked people in stores are vaccinated especially when I see kids under 12 without masks and there's no vaccine for them yet.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: But IDs for voting are infallible, right?


That's the laziest strawman I've seen in a long time.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xcott: Considering that the alternative is just showing up wherever to get a shot, someone who can't manage that might not last very long in school.


Apparently you've never met rich kids who constantly fail upwards.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a UNC professor sounded the alarm on Twitter about students who knew how to buy fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and knew of others who submitted one to the university.

A college professor just found out you can find anything on the internet.  And that professor is teaching people.  Wait until this scholar hears about fake id's and underage drinking that goes on at colleges.  Take to twitter and sound the alarm!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

From Philly to Boston: Good. They'll f*ck around and fraudulently alter a government document or pay someone to do it for them.
And they will find out what happens.

I can already see Tifanee and Brandt on TV crying about how they've been kicked out of Imbecile U because they committed a felony while BLM protesters get free back rubs.


This would be a good use of mandatory minimum sentences.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eightballjacket: From Philly to Boston: Good. They'll f*ck around and fraudulently alter a government document or pay someone to do it for them.
And they will find out what happens.

I can already see Tifanee and Brandt on TV crying about how they've been kicked out of Imbecile U because they committed a felony while BLM protesters get free back rubs.


From my time in college, altering a government document (drivers license) is not really something that would land one in front of a judge.


https://malegislature.gov/laws/genera​l​laws/partiv/titlei/chapter267

Punishable by up to 10 years in jail in Mass. Like I said, f*ck around and find out.
 
