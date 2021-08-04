 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Passenger gropes two flight attendants, assaults another, gets taped to his seat ... and naturally, the flight attendants are being punished   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
subby, "flight attendant" is not the preferred nomenclature. "stewardess", please.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seems Frontier has upgraded the punishment to Paid Leave.  It seems shaming worked this time.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Seems Frontier has upgraded the punishment to Paid Leave.  It seems shaming worked this time.


Does the Groper know someone Corporate or Political for the Flight Attendants to be punished? It's like suspending an Air Marshall and requiring gun/badge be turned in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Answered my own question by RTFA:

ABC reporter Sam Sweeney tweeted a video showing an unruly passenger, identified as Berry, screaming, "You guys farking suck!" The passenger continued to rant about how rich his parents are-in his telling, "two million goddamn dollars"-before being restrained by a man wearing an airline employee badge.

Does affluenza work in Federal court these days?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Answered my own question by RTFA:

ABC reporter Sam Sweeney tweeted a video showing an unruly passenger, identified as Berry, screaming, "You guys farking suck!" The passenger continued to rant about how rich his parents are-in his telling, "two million goddamn dollars"-before being restrained by a man wearing an airline employee badge.

Does affluenza work in Federal court these days?


Fine his ass THREE millions
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: subby, "flight attendant" is not the preferred nomenclature. "stewardess", please.


No, I'm pretty sure it's "trolley dolly." Or "air mattress."
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Answered my own question by RTFA:

ABC reporter Sam Sweeney tweeted a video showing an unruly passenger, identified as Berry, screaming, "You guys farking suck!" The passenger continued to rant about how rich his parents are-in his telling, "two million goddamn dollars"-before being restrained by a man wearing an airline employee badge.

Does affluenza work in Federal court these days?


Not for a measly $2M net worth.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The flight staff did what they needed to do and they deserve no blame. Shouldn't there have been an air marshal with cuffs?
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Answered my own question by RTFA:

ABC reporter Sam Sweeney tweeted a video showing an unruly passenger, identified as Berry, screaming, "You guys farking suck!" The passenger continued to rant about how rich his parents are-in his telling, "two million goddamn dollars"-before being restrained by a man wearing an airline employee badge.

Does affluenza work in Federal court these days?


Because ALL the rich people fly coach.

On Frontier.

I mean, they had a reason this time - his flight on Spirit was probably cancelled.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And that passenger was...Andrew Cuomo.

<holds flashlight to chin>
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Philly-Miami flight has got to be its own little hell like pretty frequently.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2 million is Ohio rich.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: 2 million is Ohio rich.


I think I just heard John Rockefeller chuckling.
 
silverjets
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes he was violent, yes he hit a flight attendant and groped two others, but by taping him to the seat they put his life in danger.  If there was an emergency on the plane and passengers needed to evacuate, he would not have been able to do so.

So I see a payout coming this guy's way.  Either a lawsuit or the airline pays him off before it gets that far.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MrBeetle: OtherLittleGuy: Answered my own question by RTFA:

ABC reporter Sam Sweeney tweeted a video showing an unruly passenger, identified as Berry, screaming, "You guys farking suck!" The passenger continued to rant about how rich his parents are-in his telling, "two million goddamn dollars"-before being restrained by a man wearing an airline employee badge.

Does affluenza work in Federal court these days?

Because ALL the rich people fly coach.

On Frontier.

I mean, they had a reason this time - his flight on Spirit was probably cancelled.


Frontier has a more affluent customer base than its ULCC image would imply. It's weird. I can't find the stats, but I remember reading about it.

Also, WTF? The flight attendant Union should absolutely wreck management over this.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You "raised" yet another douchebag to steal oxygen from decent people. Congrats, we're proud of you.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

silverjets: Yes he was violent, yes he hit a flight attendant and groped two others, but by taping him to the seat they put his life in danger.  If there was an emergency on the plane and passengers needed to evacuate, he would not have been able to do so.

So I see a payout coming this guy's way.  Either a lawsuit or the airline pays him off before it gets that far.


What about when they hogtied that American Airlines FA to the ground?

Or how the Shoe Bomber was restrained?

fark around on an airplane and find out real quick.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

silverjets: yes he hit a flight attendant and groped two others, but by taping him to the seat they put his life in danger.


Oh no. Anyway...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: OtherLittleGuy: Answered my own question by RTFA:

ABC reporter Sam Sweeney tweeted a video showing an unruly passenger, identified as Berry, screaming, "You guys farking suck!" The passenger continued to rant about how rich his parents are-in his telling, "two million goddamn dollars"-before being restrained by a man wearing an airline employee badge.

Does affluenza work in Federal court these days?

Not for a measly $2M net worth.


Yeah, $2M net worth is a moderately successful 7-11 franchisee. Not exactly high society with paid-off Senators.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: TommyDeuce: Seems Frontier has upgraded the punishment to Paid Leave.  It seems shaming worked this time.

Does the Groper know someone Corporate or Political for the Flight Attendants to be punished? It's like suspending an Air Marshall and requiring gun/badge be turned in.


I mean...they're not supposed to tape people to their seat. They used plastic handcuffs for the shoe bomb guy.

I'm not saying they should be suspended, but I understand.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: subby, "flight attendant" is not the preferred nomenclature. "stewardess", please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
