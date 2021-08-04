 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Would you let a laser zap your naughty bits to have an orgasm? Would you also bring a photographer and write an article about it?   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who am I to deny people the opportunity to read about and see pictures of my post-orgasm penis after it's been shot with lasers?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come to the light, indeed
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....
I mean.....🤔
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, no, and yes.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am a bit skeptical that this technology works.  I mean it would be great if it does, but I am still skeptical
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A year later, and we are shoving lightbulbs inside ourselves for a very different reason
 
star_bury
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes. But it costs 3000 quid. I'll pass on that part of it.
 
batlock666
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've had a laser near my naughty bits last year. No orgasm, however.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a laser enthusiast and a vagina enthusiast, I feel like I missed my calling in life. Who knew I could be getting paid to play with snatchlasers.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pew pew!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does this photographer possess a large enough wide angle lens?
 
Earthen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shoop da whoop!
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Does this photographer possess a large enough wide angle lens?


Big sign at the entrance:

NO PARKING THIS SIDE
M - F  8am - 5pm
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fire ze laser!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Kinky
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Now, you're a man. Man man o man
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
add uv capabilities and use it to treat covid too!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fire ze laser!


But I'm le tired...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not for me thanks.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

But I won't judge if you do.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Not for me thanks.
[i.ebayimg.com image 215x300]
But I won't judge if you do.


Lazer was an "up tucker". Interesting.  I had no idea that was a thing until I noticed my friend Mark did it as well when we were in jr high. Weird. I need my stuff unbunched and hanging.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like, how you gonna wanna tuck your pee pee up into your wasteband?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: MythDragon: Not for me thanks.
[i.ebayimg.com image 215x300]
But I won't judge if you do.

Lazer was an "up tucker". Interesting.  I had no idea that was a thing until I noticed my friend Mark did it as well when we were in jr high. Weird. I need my stuff unbunched and hanging.


How is it possible as a teen boy NOT to 'up tuck'?  One erection in anything tighter than track pants and you're in for a world of pain.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Sun really missed an opportunity to use this picture. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Zapping my junk with a laser would be one of the more normal things I've ever done to get off ...
 
