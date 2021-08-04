 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Were you about to be evicted? Thank the CDC for another 60 days   (nypost.com) divider line
81
    More: Interesting, Nancy Pelosi, new 60-day eviction moratorium, Bill Clinton, Landlord, President of the United States, House members, President Biden, White House  
•       •       •

683 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, thinking deep thoughts (on the head this AM). We can all agree that COVID is exacerbating the housing /homeless emergency in the USA that was already underwayand I Thought ... If I were Lord/God/King:

The goal is to get everyone housed. Homelessness and rent crisis is effectively a national emergency. It's killing people. It's putting everyone else at higher risk for disease transmission and general crime... Which is rising yet again since Cheetohlini.

The plan:

1) improve section 8 to be more generous raising revenue by:
2) go through the property tax database. Collate Multiple properties owned by individuals, families and shell corporations - this is tricky as our idiot laws make it possible to hide ownership of practically anything, but data mining is powerful these days
3) "we're raising property taxes every where. A lot. But if you only own your primary residence we won't raise it on you"
3a)" if you have property you're renting or is otherwise occupied or actively under construction, fill out these forms, have your tenant fill out these other forms, and your property tax will only go up a little if there is someone actually living full time in it. If you cheat, you'll be more sorry than if you crossed this IRS"
4) triage homeless and at risk homeless folks , go into the camps Trumpvilles and soup kitchens with a proper census. Identify folks who can't pay the soaring cost of housing (the majority) and people who are too mentally ill (homeless will do that to you quickly) to take that on at all.

What will go down is that the Uber wealthy palace owners will biatch, complain and holler, then shrug and pay the raised rate. They are not going to allow the homeless to sleep in their empty houses, as their God ostensibly commanded. That's fine. We'll need that money, it's long overdue since the idiot libertarian era of prop 13.

Somewhere down the line there'll be large companies and all the other assholes that just snatched up houses on the cheap after evictions and left them empty, that are now seeing their investments as tax liabilities. These guys will bend over backwards, including lower rents to fill the house and assume the mantle of rich slum Lord as they were always wanting anyway.

Toward the bottom, you'll get people who own empty rentals caught up in the churn. A lot of this is air bnb and short term rental. They say "whah. We can't afford this". And gov says "oh! See all this revenue we got from the cheaters and profiteers? We're gonna give you guys a great payout with section 8 -enough to pay your dumb ass mortgages at least. Here, house this homeless family. Or suck the tax".

Finally, with the leftover revenue, States can quietly and efficiently reopen long term mental health facilities and assisted group homes that got closed in the 80s by assholes like Reagan for the poor folks who can't reintegrate.

These are the thoughts of this AM

When the last homeless person is houses, generously, cautiously start reducing property taxes until actual families can start making offers again.

Of course this will require a national effort. Sigh. We don't do national efforts except war and football.

During the last housing bubble, when the fed bailed out all the mortgage and saving and loan, they should've taken every single deed they paid off as collateral of the bail out and kept it in a national trust for exactly this purpose. Neat, clean and just. But no. The banks got bailed out and still somehow ended up with empty houses.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have to be in a high transmission area. So... remember to thank those idiot Trumpers.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: You have to be in a high transmission area. So... remember to thank those idiot Trumpers.


See?!?!? DeSantis and Abbott were right!
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't rent. Thus this does not benefit me. Thus I am opposed. No seriously people think this way.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congress needs to step up when they get back from that vacation they have no business taking.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CDC: Dear mom & pop rental unit mortgage holders, fark YOU.

/strongly worded letter to follow
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people got evicted in the fews days there was no moratorium? Lots I would guess.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow some of these small landlords have had people not paying rent for 20 months with possibly more to come. Imagine the government forcing you to work a job for a year and 8 months without payment.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: How many people got evicted in the fews days there was no moratorium? Lots I would guess.


If i were a landlord and you haven't paid me in 16 months? I'd have already prepared everything for a 00:01 visit from the sherif.

/that is if the bank hadn't foreclosed on me yet because god knows where people would get 16 months of mortgage payments without revenue
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going to happen in the next 60 days? Anything?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: CDC: Dear mom & pop rental unit mortgage holders, fark YOU.

/strongly worded letter to follow


We could just hand out Covid Cash to everyone so that the renters could pay their rent. Then mom and pop are fine. Also since we tend to give Covid Cash to the less affluent that money will actually be spent increasing the velocity of money and driving the economy forward. And we could even adjust payments by regional cost of living. How could we do that? Well the federal wage scale has regional adjustments already so use those as a starting point.

Also blood from a stone. If the renter can't pay how are mom and pop getting paid now?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: wow some of these small landlords have had people not paying rent for 20 months with possibly more to come. Imagine the government forcing you to work a job for a year and 8 months without payment.


If only there was a government that could step in and make the landlord whole. If only...
 
mrmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: What's going to happen in the next 60 days? Anything?


In theory more of the government covid monies will be used to pay some of those back do rents. Right now just a tiny amount has been used due to all the red tape.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm sure an uptick in homelessness would do wonders for Covid case numbers.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Headso: wow some of these small landlords have had people not paying rent for 20 months with possibly more to come. Imagine the government forcing you to work a job for a year and 8 months without payment.


The US likes to dump on business for services that should be provided by the government. They don't want millions of people to be evicted so they make landlords pay for it. They don't want to provide healthcare so they make employers pay for and manage it. A recent example is NYC, where they want people to be vaccinated so they're going to make businesses enforce it on their customers.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You have to be in a high transmission area. So... remember to thank those idiot Trumpers.


FTFA: "According to the agency, 80.87 percent of US counties are currently experiencing these transmission rates."

4 out of 5 counties are in the qualified zone.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

flypusher713: Congress needs to step up when they get back from that vacation they have no business taking.


Look... they have to go back to their districts and explain to the people getting f*cked over why it is that they are f*cking them over.

Oh, and it's lobster roll Sunday at the country club. Can't miss that! i mean... you wouldn't want them to miss that. Are you a monster?
 
mjbok
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Headso: wow some of these small landlords have had people not paying rent for 20 months with possibly more to come. Imagine the government forcing you to work a job for a year and 8 months without payment.


We have been assured here that anyone that rents property is evil and drinks the blood of newborn puppies so there is nothing to worry about.
 
Headso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: the unabomber was right: How many people got evicted in the fews days there was no moratorium? Lots I would guess.

If i were a landlord and you haven't paid me in 16 months? I'd have already prepared everything for a 00:01 visit from the sherif.

/that is if the bank hadn't foreclosed on me yet because god knows where people would get 16 months of mortgage payments without revenue


you'd still be farked, the sherif only gives the eviction notice, if the tenant doesn't leave it goes to a judge which can take many months after the tenant was served eviction papers.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I pay me rent on time. I have never been late. Therefore I am opposed to this. Are there no workhouses? Is there no debtor's prison? BAH!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: NewportBarGuy: You have to be in a high transmission area. So... remember to thank those idiot Trumpers.

FTFA: "According to the agency, 80.87 percent of US counties are currently experiencing these transmission rates."

4 out of 5 counties are in the qualified zone.


Way to miss the f*cking point.

Yes... we're raging back to full covid thanks to inability of people to get vaccinated. Thanks for pointing that out.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Headso: wow some of these small landlords have had people not paying rent for 20 months with possibly more to come. Imagine the government forcing you to work a job for a year and 8 months without payment.

The US likes to dump on business for services that should be provided by the government. They don't want millions of people to be evicted so they make landlords pay for it. They don't want to provide healthcare so they make employers pay for and manage it. A recent example is NYC, where they want people to be vaccinated so they're going to make businesses enforce it on their customers.


I mean other than health insurance was offered as a benefit to attract and retain workers.

I support a federal mandate for all vaccines not just this weaksauce Covid shiat.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: I don't rent. Thus this does not benefit me. Thus I am opposed. No seriously people think this way.


It also helps people behind on their mortgage.

Of course, if you've been paying, it doesn't help you.  You only get the advantage that there isn't a lot of churn from people being forced to move, spreading Covid that much faster

/got a lot of 'we want to buy your house' phone calls and texts at the beginning of the lockdown
//told a lot of people to fark off
 
Cluckles
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Headso: ColonelCathcart: the unabomber was right: How many people got evicted in the fews days there was no moratorium? Lots I would guess.

If i were a landlord and you haven't paid me in 16 months? I'd have already prepared everything for a 00:01 visit from the sherif.

/that is if the bank hadn't foreclosed on me yet because god knows where people would get 16 months of mortgage payments without revenue

you'd still be farked, the sherif only gives the eviction notice, if the tenant doesn't leave it goes to a judge which can take many months after the tenant was served eviction papers.


Yep. Eviction is a process, it's not you showing up and locking their shiat out. So you can have the sheriff 100% ready to go at 00:00 if you want, it's not going to do shiat for you. Or you can show up, strong arm them out, and find yourself on the ass end of a lawsuit. Your call.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've seen the words "mom and pop landlords" a suspiciously high amount the past week. Where did everyone suddenly puck up this phrase?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: I mean other than health insurance was offered as a benefit to attract and retain workers.


It's only an employment benefit because the government doesn't offer it. How would you like it if you could only register a vehicle to drive on roads through your employer? You're probably rolling your eyes but that's how the rest of the world views the US's healthcare system being run by employers.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Oneiros: /got a lot of 'we want to buy your house' phone calls and texts at the beginning of the lockdown
//told a lot of people to fark off


Look the American economy can only work if it totally predatory. Grind people down to ashes and let them die. We're doing them a service as only the poor can enter the Kingdom of God.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My understanding is the CDC moratorium is much more limited. It's not going to protect everyone but might be all the executive branch can do by itself, assuming it's upheld in court which isn't a definite.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't we just eat the evicted? Cuts down on unemployed, homeless, reduces dependency on cattle farming so it's eco-friendly too...

/Tired of politicians playing long-strategy chess to score points while people suffer and wait, they need to actually do something instead of these last minute extensions.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: I've seen the words "mom and pop landlords" a suspiciously high amount the past week. Where did everyone suddenly puck up this phrase?


Because it's true. Some landlords only have one property. Not all landlords manage Trump Towers.

Not every tenant is a poor loving angel with perfect innocent children.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A Fark Handle: I mean other than health insurance was offered as a benefit to attract and retain workers.

It's only an employment benefit because the government doesn't offer it. How would you like it if you could only register a vehicle to drive on roads through your employer? You're probably rolling your eyes but that's how the rest of the world views the US's healthcare system being run by employers.


Oh our health insurance and healthcare system is a sick joke. Medicare for All. The benefits are numerous. Personally the freedom to change jobs (or start a business) without losing in coverage seems nice.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: I don't rent. Thus this does not benefit me. Thus I am opposed. No seriously people think this way.


I think they like to called "pragmatists," "centrists," and "progressives who get things done."
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it surprising to anyone else that the White House "quadruple checked" and determine it would take an act of Congress to legally extend the moratorium, but then when they started getting hammered in the press for dropping it in Congress's lap at last minute, they checked one more time and decided 'oh, never mind, it's fine. We can do this after all.'

If you raise concerns about our executive branch acting unilaterally without proper authority in this case, you'll be shouted down for hating the homeless. But don't worry, this is not authoritarian, it's just compassionate.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: How many people got evicted in the fews days there was no moratorium? Lots I would guess.


I suspect not many, because most states require at least 3 days of notice for an eviction:

https://ipropertymanagement.com/laws/​e​viction-process

I don't know how the moratorium was worded, so it's possible that some groups started the procedures so they could evict on the first, but those states that require notifying the courts likely couldn't have filed

And although Maryland is one of the few  states that the link above says can evict immediately for lack of payment, the governor had extended the moratorium.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had an eviction last week. The process is different depending on where you are, but here it goes like this.

1. Win judgment in magistrate court, judge gives last date of occupancy.
2. Get writ of possession from court.
3. If tenant does not leave, you can file writ with sheriff as soon as possession date arrives.
4. Sheriff meets you at house a week or so later, he/she walks out any occupants and you remove all items from house, put in yard, cover with tarp, and you change locks.

This is barring any appeals or court delays, etc.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Pichu0102: I've seen the words "mom and pop landlords" a suspiciously high amount the past week. Where did everyone suddenly puck up this phrase?

Because it's true. Some landlords only have one property. Not all landlords manage Trump Towers.

Not every tenant is a poor loving angel with perfect innocent children.


If Trump can declare bankruptcy four times, commit fraud, and assault women then STILL become President, so can mom and pop. They need to be more bootstrappy.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: So, thinking deep thoughts (on the head this AM). We can all agree that COVID is exacerbating the housing /homeless emergency in the USA that was already underwayand I Thought ... If I were Lord/God/King:

The goal is to get everyone housed. Homelessness and rent crisis is effectively a national emergency. It's killing people. It's putting everyone else at higher risk for disease transmission and general crime... Which is rising yet again since Cheetohlini.

The plan:

1) improve section 8 to be more generous raising revenue by:
2) go through the property tax database. Collate Multiple properties owned by individuals, families and shell corporations - this is tricky as our idiot laws make it possible to hide ownership of practically anything, but data mining is powerful these days
3) "we're raising property taxes every where. A lot. But if you only own your primary residence we won't raise it on you"
3a)" if you have property you're renting or is otherwise occupied or actively under construction, fill out these forms, have your tenant fill out these other forms, and your property tax will only go up a little if there is someone actually living full time in it. If you cheat, you'll be more sorry than if you crossed this IRS"
4) triage homeless and at risk homeless folks , go into the camps Trumpvilles and soup kitchens with a proper census. Identify folks who can't pay the soaring cost of housing (the majority) and people who are too mentally ill (homeless will do that to you quickly) to take that on at all.

What will go down is that the Uber wealthy palace owners will biatch, complain and holler, then shrug and pay the raised rate. They are not going to allow the homeless to sleep in their empty houses, as their God ostensibly commanded. That's fine. We'll need that money, it's long overdue since the idiot libertarian era of prop 13.

Somewhere down the line there'll be large companies and all the other assholes that just snatched up houses on the cheap after evict ...


You aren't going to fix this just by addressing the supply side of the equation. Lack of inventory is certainly a big part of the homelessness problem, but as someone who has worked with the chronically homeless, it is far from the only one. You are going to have to address the mental health issues that put folks who get housing back on the street within six months, either due to choice or inability to hold a job of any significance.

The mental health crisis is every bit as serious as the housing one.
 
jethroe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Pichu0102: I've seen the words "mom and pop landlords" a suspiciously high amount the past week. Where did everyone suddenly puck up this phrase?

Because it's true. Some landlords only have one property. Not all landlords manage Trump Towers.

Not every tenant is a poor loving angel with perfect innocent children.


And some some Moms and Pops are inveterate arseholes who are more racist and more restrictive and terrible than a property company.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My aunt will be thrilled. She's been lying about having a job this whole time and has been living rent free for about a year.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jethroe: Godscrack: Pichu0102: I've seen the words "mom and pop landlords" a suspiciously high amount the past week. Where did everyone suddenly puck up this phrase?

Because it's true. Some landlords only have one property. Not all landlords manage Trump Towers.

Not every tenant is a poor loving angel with perfect innocent children.

And some some Moms and Pops are inveterate arseholes who are more racist and more restrictive and terrible than a property company.


Oh well, if some of them are bad people, fark 'em all!!!

You get 60 more days to buy the good weed, because you don't have to pay rent!
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jethroe: Godscrack: Pichu0102: I've seen the words "mom and pop landlords" a suspiciously high amount the past week. Where did everyone suddenly puck up this phrase?

Because it's true. Some landlords only have one property. Not all landlords manage Trump Towers.

Not every tenant is a poor loving angel with perfect innocent children.

And some some Moms and Pops are inveterate arseholes who are more racist and more restrictive and terrible than a property company.


My experience with 'mom and pop' landlords is that they're young couples prone to divorce.  It's not a very stable living arrangement.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jethroe: Godscrack: Pichu0102: I've seen the words "mom and pop landlords" a suspiciously high amount the past week. Where did everyone suddenly puck up this phrase?

Because it's true. Some landlords only have one property. Not all landlords manage Trump Towers.

Not every tenant is a poor loving angel with perfect innocent children.

And some some Moms and Pops are inveterate arseholes who are more racist and more restrictive and terrible than a property company.


Nope. See the kind, colloquial, think tank phrase "mom and pop" invokes the image that these are honest, hardworking, salt of the earth white Americans. Therefore we must save them as "those people" haven't been paying rent for 20 months.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: A Fark Handle: I don't rent. Thus this does not benefit me. Thus I am opposed. No seriously people think this way.

I think they like to called "pragmatists," "centrists," and "progressives who get things done."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The CDC mandate sounds about as enforceable as the Department of the Treasury decreeing when I can and can't water my lawn.
 
jumac
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Headso: ColonelCathcart: the unabomber was right: How many people got evicted in the fews days there was no moratorium? Lots I would guess.

If i were a landlord and you haven't paid me in 16 months? I'd have already prepared everything for a 00:01 visit from the sherif.

/that is if the bank hadn't foreclosed on me yet because god knows where people would get 16 months of mortgage payments without revenue

you'd still be farked, the sherif only gives the eviction notice, if the tenant doesn't leave it goes to a judge which can take many months after the tenant was served eviction papers.


Unless its change lots of places are still doing all the court stuff it just you can't do the actual kicking out.  so lots of landlords already have the papers from the judge they just need the evicted pause to end and then have the sheriff serve the court order.  most of the time the actual notice to get out(eviction notice) is served by the landlord them self.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: My aunt will be thrilled. She's been lying about having a job this whole time and has been living rent free for about a year.


We need a system that takes care of the downtrodden and desperate, while at the same time lines the parasites up against the wall and summarily executes them.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: The plan:

1) improve section 8 to be more generous raising revenue by:
2) go through the property tax database. Collate Multiple properties owned by individuals, families and shell corporations - this is tricky as our idiot laws make it possible to hide ownership of practically anything, but data mining is powerful these days
3) "we're raising property taxes every where. A lot. But if you only own your primary residence we won't raise it on you"
3a)" if you have property you're renting or is otherwise occupied or actively under construction, fill out these forms, have your tenant fill out these other forms, and your property tax will only go up a little if there is someone actually living full time in it. If you cheat, you'll be more sorry than if you crossed this IRS"
4) triage homeless and at risk homeless folks , go into the camps Trumpvilles and soup kitchens with a proper census. Identify folks who can't pay the soaring cost of housing (the majority) and people who are too mentally ill (homeless will do that to you quickly) to take that on at all.


Interesting, economic-based solution.
I have this situation in my life:
I own two houses. One is in Ohio and is my (soon-to-be-ex-) wife's primary residence. She lives there with her sister. The terms of the divorce are going to be that we each keep half the equity/ownership of the house. She will have her primary residence and her sister rents from me.
The other house is my former permanent residence in Nebraska that I had to leave when my work location changed. I currently rent it out to a close friend (single mother of two kids) at about 75% of the market rate. My feeling on it is, it keeps an otherwise at-risk person out of danger of homelessness, and I am still able to build equity.
I rent a spare room from a friend a few states away. That room is also his primary residence.
So I get how my friend here isn't at risk since it is, undoubtedly, his primary residence. My two questions are:
1) Since my ex-wife's house is her primary residence, and I am renting my share of the property to her sister, would I still experience an increase in tax, or would my ex-wife's residency in it be sufficient to keep the taxes normal?
2) Would there be a provision in the plan to allow my taxes in Nebraska to not go up, on the basis that I am renting it out at below the market rate to an at-risk family, and if my taxes were to be increased, I would be encouraged to raise that rent, which could result in my refusing to renew the lease? Fun fact: when I started renting it out to her, the rent WAS at the market rate, but the housing market in this town started to spike in 2018. I just never raised her rent because it still covers my decade-old mortgage.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Jumpthruhoops: My aunt will be thrilled. She's been lying about having a job this whole time and has been living rent free for about a year.

We need a system that takes care of the downtrodden and desperate, while at the same time lines the parasites up against the wall and summarily executes them.


Glad you decided "parasites" would work as a catch-all for your favorite epithets.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Jumpthruhoops: My aunt will be thrilled. She's been lying about having a job this whole time and has been living rent free for about a year.

We need a system that takes care of the downtrodden and desperate, while at the same time lines the parasites up against the wall and summarily executes them.


Yeah fark "those people!"
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: WhippingBoi: Jumpthruhoops: My aunt will be thrilled. She's been lying about having a job this whole time and has been living rent free for about a year.

We need a system that takes care of the downtrodden and desperate, while at the same time lines the parasites up against the wall and summarily executes them.

Glad you decided "parasites" would work as a catch-all for your favorite epithets.


I am totally fine with calling my aunt a parasite. She drained her son's bank account while he was deployed. She didn't need it. She just really really likes going to Disneyland.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.