 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Victorian health officials investigate new infection. This isn't a repeat from the late 1800s   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 7:42 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Donut day?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was way too early to read a tweet like that.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Donut day?


They give away free donuts when there's a day with no new cases.

But the donuts are filled with spiders and deadly jellyfish.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Donut day?


0 cases. 0 is shaped like a donut. Yeah, it's dumb.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'WTF is with the penal colony?' we inquire.
 
freidog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
only hours after the state recorded its first donut day since July.

Must have been a real struggle for Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

holdmybones: the donuts are filled with spiders and deadly jellyfish.


Still better than a Dunkin' jelly donut.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Smoking GNU: Donut day?

They give away free donuts when there's a day with no new cases.

But the donuts are filled with spiders and deadly jellyfish.


The donuts are also cursed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Australia F'd up by opening up borders.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All I heard was donuts.
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Smoking GNU: Donut day?

0 cases. 0 is shaped like a donut. Yeah, it's dumb.


If there is just one they should give away eclairs.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
F it... why not?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did someone say free donuts?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who ok'd "donut day"
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Smoking GNU: Donut day?

0 cases. 0 is shaped like a donut. Yeah, it's dumb.


Goose egg is the proper term for 0 on TV news in the Denver Metro.  Donut might confuse people around here because a donuts have value as food and therefore cannot be 0
 
mike_d85
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Aussie_As: Smoking GNU: Donut day?

0 cases. 0 is shaped like a donut. Yeah, it's dumb.

Goose egg is the proper term for 0 on TV news in the Denver Metro.  Donut might confuse people around here because a donuts have value as food and therefore cannot be 0


Look, I'm not saying it's average but I'd eat a goose omelet.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even with people vaccinated you are seeing mild breakthrough cases, is there any plans in Australia for coming to terms with the idea that this is just going to be around for decades to come? That said, I get they have had a pathetic rollout of vaccines with something like 15% of people fully vaccinated, I mean come on Cuba is double that and they are rioting about it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jesus, this shiat has turned me into a germaphobic hypochondriac with how I've been doing the "right thing" and all I hear about are lotteries, free pot, and now donuts. I want my free shiat!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.