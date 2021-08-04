 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   As if stabbing three people isn't bad enough, claiming to be Jesus earns the tag   (local21news.com) divider line
19
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He understands Jesus even less than a Republican. Unless Jesus is his real name, in which case, probably everybody knows he's crazy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Airplane II: Bad Acid
Youtube 4wUq9wBc89w
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. He's crazy.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who Would Jesus Stab?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Yeah. He's crazy.


Maybe. Maybe it is the second coming, and it's payback time.

/ He's crazy. Jesus lives in my basement.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: He understands Jesus even less than a Republican. Unless Jesus is his real name, in which case, probably everybody knows he's crazy.


The GOP Jesus would have used a gun.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Who Would Jesus Stab?


Three people in Pittsburgh
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Redneck: kdawg7736: Yeah. He's crazy.

Maybe. Maybe it is the second coming, and it's payback time.

/ He's crazy. Jesus lives in my basement.


Really? He built my hot rod.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Redneck: kdawg7736: Yeah. He's crazy.

Maybe. Maybe it is the second coming, and it's payback time.

/ He's crazy. Jesus lives in my basement.


indiefilmcafereviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Maybe they were vampires
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This time I shall drink of YOUR blood!"

*stab stab stab*
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: "This time I shall drink of YOUR blood!"

*stab stab stab*


😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤫👼
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ligma meets stigma
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Who Would Jesus Stab?


Romans are probably pretty high on the list.
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of the injured victims told officers he offered the suspect a place to stay at the apartment in Carrick because he was homeless."
Next time just offer a sandwich?
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else would claim to be Jesus after stabbing three people?

Jesus.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet.  Reading comments by the theologically naive.   Badass Jesus.  It is doubtful that Hobby Lobby ever owned this apocryphal gospel.   You didn't want this guy in your class unless your dad owned a funeral parlor.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Atomic Redneck: kdawg7736: Yeah. He's crazy.

Maybe. Maybe it is the second coming, and it's payback time.

/ He's crazy. Jesus lives in my basement.

[indiefilmcafereviews.files.wordpress.​com image 398x500]

Maybe they were vampires


Not nearly as bad as one would have you believe. it's the fun kind of bad .
 
Hoogamagoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus gonna show you how to bless, old school
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like a case of industrial disease.
Dire Straits - Industrial Disease (1982)
Youtube g3X3rKtruSg
 
