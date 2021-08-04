 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Now that the shame and embarrassment are over, Amy Cooper aka Central Park Karen decides to do it all over again. "I'm trying to figure out, you know, what does that mean? Is that a physical attack on me?"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Franklin Templeton Investments, Black-and-white films, Amy Cooper, former New York Times writer, editor Bari Weiss' podcast, Benjamin Franklin, American films  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 6:30 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why give airtime to this waste of a life?

She added, "It's really weird because he's still standing there, you know, same very physical posture,

Black?

Amy Cooper said she is now "terrified to take my dog for a walk

The way she janks him around on his leash, I'm surprised he's still with us.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obviously still an absolute f*cking idiot
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

First New Username In Many Years: Why give airtime to this waste of a life?

She added, "It's really weird because he's still standing there, you know, same very physical posture,

Black?

Amy Cooper said she is now "terrified to take my dog for a walk

The way she janks him around on his leash, I'm surprised he's still with us.


I thought she voluntarily returned the poor strangled pupper..?

Wait... Did that petulant f*cking Tuesday get her dog back?
Oh, after "therapy"?
Jesus titty f*cking Christ!

NYC Woman Fired After Falsely Accusing Black Man of 'Attacking' Her | NowThis
Youtube ODhNRyjJsl8


/I hope she gets bat poisoning.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a loon who is a danger to herself and others, and needs to be institutionalized.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The therapy sessions obviously did not help.

This is the type of person who gets dementia and then kills the scary people.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Karens gonna farking Karen.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's funny that "believe all women" never applies here. If she said she was harassed at work she'd be a hero for getting the manager fired for complimenting her hair but we aren't allowed to believe that she felt scared in the park.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's funny that "believe all women" never applies here. If she said she was harassed at work she'd be a hero for getting the manager fired for complimenting her hair but we aren't allowed to believe that she felt scared in the park.


Because there's no reason for it at all.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Must be terrible to live in unreasoning fear.

I've seen people with alzheimer's who are in an almost constant state of terror.
It's heartbreaking.
But she doesn't really have that excuse.
But I bet if she does get alzheimer's, she will one of those in a constant state of terror.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She completed an educational course. It didn't take.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some people are just really terrible people.  There is no therapy or number of counseling sessions that will change that.  They just suck at life.

Amy Cooper is one of those people.  She is a lost cause.  She is a terrible human being who will continue to be a terrible human being until she breathes her last breath.  Because I'm not a terrible human being myself, I'm not going to opine as to when I hope that last breath takes place.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not a single quotation in that article makes a god-damned but of sense.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's funny that "believe all women" never applies here. If she said she was harassed at work she'd be a hero for getting the manager fired for complimenting her hair but we aren't allowed to believe that she felt scared in the park.


The reason no one ever believes you is not because you're man, it's because you're full of shiat.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Racists gonna race.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RTOGUY: It's funny that "believe all women" never applies here. If she said she was harassed at work she'd be a hero for getting the manager fired for complimenting her hair but we aren't allowed to believe that she felt scared in the park.


I don't know that most folks have a "believe all women" philosophy.  But even if they do, the fact that there is video proof that this woman was making shiat up to get someone else in trouble is enough for me to have the opinion that she is a raging biatch.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.