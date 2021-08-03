 Skip to content
(Honolulu Star Advertiser)   Sorry about mistakenly locking you up in a mental instuition for 2 years but if you tell anyone they're going to think you're crazy anyway   (staradvertiser.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or they'll think you're being obtuse.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
holy SHIAT
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll fess up.

It's been one of my biggest fears, visiting a mental ward and being mistakenly admitted to it.

that and crossing over large bridges.

two. two of my biggest fears...
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 But then he sang "Lisa it's your birthday " and everything was ok
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least he had a roof over his head
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here's a little ditty I came up with in 2014...


Postcards From The Asylum
Youtube WtssMI1TFVA
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think the biggest takeaway here is that absolutely no one involved in any aspect of this could give a rat's ass about some homeless guy......except for one doctor nearly 3 years later who was able to verify everything with absolutely no effort.

Don't be homeless in Hawaii, basically.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All he wanted was a Pepsi.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Must have dropped another computer on the floor.
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: I'll fess up.

It's been one of my biggest fears, visiting a mental ward and being mistakenly admitted to it.

that and crossing over large bridges.

two. two of my biggest fears...



I am always worried what it means for me.  The hospital where I was born has been turned into the local mental hospital.  Dose that mean I am going end up nuts.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sue the asses off everyone and every institution involved.  It's the only way to be sure.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sorry sir, our notes indicate that you are a chicken, and we really need the eggs.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: I'll fess up.

It's been one of my biggest fears, visiting a mental ward and being mistakenly admitted to it.

that and crossing over large bridges.

two. two of my biggest fears...


I have the same fear about math PhD programs.
 
