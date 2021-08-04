 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The largest hospital in Louisiana is out of beds due to COVID. Unlike Death Peninsula, LA governor reinstates the indoor mask mandate   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to buy more toilet paper.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The largest hospital in Louisiana is out of beds due to COVID. Unlike Death Peninsula, LA governor reinstates the indoor mask mandate

Also known as the "Too Little, Too Late Gambit".
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pew: Time to buy more toilet paper.


Username checks out.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state attorney general is making things so much better
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. Who could have seen this coming?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.


I'm going to guess about 99-100% unvaccinated.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're out of beds it's already too late.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: If you're out of beds it's already too late.


But...I slowed down after I got the ticket.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so strange that we've politicized "trying to keep Americans from dying."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less Trump supporters the better.

Keep on spite'n you bright shining stars.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only someone had warned them and offered free vaccinations. I guess this was unavoidable.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Florida, this thoroughly moronic subhuman posts absolute bullshiat like this on every covid-related story he can find:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


He also likes to drone on and on about how the vaccines are not by any definition of the word vaccines, and how there is no mask available that works to stop the spread of covid.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The sad thing is that bringing back masks feels like such a huge accomplishment but is really just the least anyone can do to help.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.


Working your angle early today.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"When you come inside our walls, it is quite obvious to you that these are the darkest days of this pandemic," Dr. Catherine O'Neal, who runs Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, said Monday. She said COVID-19 hospitalizations had risen from 36 to 155 at her facility in two weeks and now occupy around a quarter of the hospital's total number of beds.

O'Neal went on to say that vaccination remained one of the most effective tools to prevent severe cases of COVID-19 that led to hospitalization or death, echoing the nation's top public health officials that have urged Americans to get jabbed. More than 70% of adults in the U.S. have had at least one shot but rates are lagging in many areas, prompting renewed concern about the surge in cases.

Mask mandate?! Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not just 'cause some watery tart threw a syringe at you!
 
Headso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.

Working your angle early today.


what's the angle you perceive I am "working"?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's just part of their plan to own the libs. If they fill up the hospitals there's no room for anyone else to get treatment. It's working!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Meanwhile in Florida, this thoroughly moronic subhuman posts absolute bullshiat like this on every covid-related story he can find:

[Fark user image 425x393]
[Fark user image 425x387]

He also likes to drone on and on about how the vaccines are not by any definition of the word vaccines, and how there is no mask available that works to stop the spread of covid.


And there's nothing poor Zuck can do to stop him.  It's almost as if perpetual bullshiat is a part of their business model.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Part of the reason why they're out of bed is nurses are fleeing bedside positions. They can't take any more of this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.

Working your angle early today.

what's the angle you perceive I am "working"?


When you bring race into a subject where no one was talking about race, that makes you the REAL racist.  Sad!
 
Bungles
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.

[Fark user image 425x552]

/obligatory


That's quite misleading - it uses red for hospitalisations for the unvaccinated, and red for "symptomatic" vaccinated infections. The difference is even starker than it suggests.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Skeleton Man: Meanwhile in Florida, this thoroughly moronic subhuman posts absolute bullshiat like this on every covid-related story he can find:

[Fark user image 425x393]
[Fark user image 425x387]

He also likes to drone on and on about how the vaccines are not by any definition of the word vaccines, and how there is no mask available that works to stop the spread of covid.

And there's nothing poor Zuck can do to stop him.  It's almost as if perpetual bullshiat is a part of their business model.


If you report a comment for false information/fake news/etc the pop-up basically says "Thanks! We don't give a fark!" and doesn't actually report it to them. But I just reported that post for terrorism to see if they take it down. Bioterrorism is still terrorism.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.


Louisiana's dept. of health helpfully includes that break-down on its website:
https://ldh.la.gov/coronavirus/

89% of COVID patients are unvaccinated. And this is just a wild guess on my part, but the reason why the percentage of vaccinated patients is as high as 11% is probably due to the high rates of obesity, diabeetus, and other co-morbidities already prevalent in the state.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.

Working your angle early today.

what's the angle you perceive I am "working"?


You have a certain need to talk about Black Americans and their vaccine uptake for some reason. This time you didn't even wait for the prompt of someone complaining about weird conservatives refusing vaccines. I'm sure you have your reasons, but it's now a theme.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

odinsposse: It's so strange that we've politicized "trying to keep Americans from dying."


What's this we shiat, Tonto?
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Too little too late
 
Vurcease
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a resident, I guess the term "Florida" is getting a little dated. I'm sold: let's go with "Death Peninsula". I think it works better for the post-apocalyptic world we're steering for anyhow.
 
Headso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.

Working your angle early today.

what's the angle you perceive I am "working"?

You have a certain need to talk about Black Americans and their vaccine uptake for some reason. This time you didn't even wait for the prompt of someone complaining about weird conservatives refusing vaccines. I'm sure you have your reasons, but it's now a theme.


If a post exists in a thread about Louisiana mentioning some of the antivaxxers are white and some are black  makes you uncomfortable that sounds like a you problem.
 
pretzel_chic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.

I'm going to guess about 99-100% unvaccinated.


It's 90% usually.

But one graphic I saw for a local hospital:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pretzel_chic: Shakin_Haitian: GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.

I'm going to guess about 99-100% unvaccinated.

It's 90% usually.

But one graphic I saw for a local hospital:

[Fark user image image 425x202]


Are they including partially vaccinated people in that list?
 
pretzel_chic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: pretzel_chic: Shakin_Haitian: GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.

I'm going to guess about 99-100% unvaccinated.

It's 90% usually.

But one graphic I saw for a local hospital:

[Fark user image image 425x202]

Are they including partially vaccinated people in that list?


They haven't specified, interestly
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yep. My family visit is cancelled.
 
pretzel_chic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pretzel_chic: Shakin_Haitian: pretzel_chic: Shakin_Haitian: GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.

I'm going to guess about 99-100% unvaccinated.

It's 90% usually.

But one graphic I saw for a local hospital:

[Fark user image image 425x202]

Are they including partially vaccinated people in that list?

They haven't specified, interestly


*interestingly. Damn mobile
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Last night, my GF, who has recently found a new "cheap flights" website, said "Ooh, $130 round-trip flights to New Orleans".

My response:  "Are you farking kidding me?  Those tard states are going to be shut down next month.  Or using construction equipment to dig mass graves."
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good luck backtracking on something a cult considers is an integral part of their identity.

Defying experts and being maskless for freedom to piss off libs have become their sincerely held beliefs. Also, FU is the most sincerest of all of their beliefs. So we got that going for us. Which isnt nice.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.

Working your angle early today.

what's the angle you perceive I am "working"?

You have a certain need to talk about Black Americans and their vaccine uptake for some reason. This time you didn't even wait for the prompt of someone complaining about weird conservatives refusing vaccines. I'm sure you have your reasons, but it's now a theme.

If a post exists in a thread about Louisiana mentioning some of the antivaxxers are white and some are black  makes you uncomfortable that sounds like a you problem.


I'm not uncomfortable but you are defensive. It's just an observation, one that you don't deny.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just to the north:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many are unvaccinated by choice?  Give preference to the vaccinated and the very very rare cases where someone legitimately can't get vaccinated.

This isn't a massive crisis at this point.

Ok, well it is for those who feel vaccination is a "personal choice."  They can get to the back of the line.
 
Sentient
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm back to masking up pretty much everywhere, and I've stopped going out to eat in favor of the occasional take-out. My girlfriend, a family doc at the local hospital, set the example. Delta isn't really big in my area yet, and we're both vax'd, but... no good reason not to load the dice a bit.

It's disappointing, but not unexpected. We made it through one year of this crap, so we can do two. Eventually we'll prune enough of the volunteers that we'll reach stasis, and the chance of it ebolafy-ing before we get there is low.

Upside, a lot of well-maintained houses & used cars may be on the market again in 6 or 8 months, if you're willing to move a little south.
 
Headso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.

Working your angle early today.

what's the angle you perceive I am "working"?

You have a certain need to talk about Black Americans and their vaccine uptake for some reason. This time you didn't even wait for the prompt of someone complaining about weird conservatives refusing vaccines. I'm sure you have your reasons, but it's now a theme.

If a post exists in a thread about Louisiana mentioning some of the antivaxxers are white and some are black  makes you uncomfortable that sounds like a you problem.

I'm not uncomfortable but you are defensive. It's just an observation, one that you don't deny.


My post was just an observation that you are uncomfortable with for some reason so you felt the need to make some passive aggressive response.
 
powhound
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Part of the reason why they're out of bed is nurses are fleeing bedside positions. They can't take any more of this.


We hear about this, but is there data to support it?

I would think there would have been a Fark headline at some point if it is a major issue. Maybe there was and I missed it.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Meanwhile in Florida, this thoroughly moronic subhuman posts absolute bullshiat like this on every covid-related story he can find:

[Fark user image 425x393]
[Fark user image 425x387]



Yes, he is moronic subhuman. But keep reposting his post all over the internet. Good job!
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pretzel_chic: Shakin_Haitian: GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.

I'm going to guess about 99-100% unvaccinated.

It's 90% usually.

But one graphic I saw for a local hospital:

[Fark user image image 425x202]


I wonder if they consider those with only one dose as vaccinated in those stats.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nosatril: pretzel_chic: Shakin_Haitian: GooberMcFly: It would be interesting to see how many of those beds are occupied by belligerent unvaccinated people, and how many are break-through cases.

I'm going to guess about 99-100% unvaccinated.

It's 90% usually.

But one graphic I saw for a local hospital:

[Fark user image image 425x202]

I wonder if they consider those with only one dose as vaccinated in those stats.


Billy Mays here, I guaran-farking-tee it.

/technically correct disinformation is the best kind of disinformation
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: HotWingConspiracy: Headso: in that state you got white antixaxxers and black antivaxxers forming a voltron out of hospital beds.

Working your angle early today.

what's the angle you perceive I am "working"?

You have a certain need to talk about Black Americans and their vaccine uptake for some reason. This time you didn't even wait for the prompt of someone complaining about weird conservatives refusing vaccines. I'm sure you have your reasons, but it's now a theme.

If a post exists in a thread about Louisiana mentioning some of the antivaxxers are white and some are black  makes you uncomfortable that sounds like a you problem.

I'm not uncomfortable but you are defensive. It's just an observation, one that you don't deny.

My post was just an observation that you are uncomfortable with for some reason so you felt the need to make some passive aggressive response.


Yeah but I already told you that I'm not uncomfortable with you working your angle, so this is just useless flailing on your part.

It's obvious that your very defensive about someone noticing your posting history. I don't know why, you're the one that is doing the posting. I hope you're able to reconcile this.
 
