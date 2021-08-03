 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   "I will say that the flight attendants are heroes - that's why we have suspended them. So they can have a little break"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Interesting (and valid) take.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Cute and sassy? I bet she makes someone rather happy.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the quick gloss over it being an "unpaid" forced "break" for these "heroes".

I'm guessing "heroes" don't have bills to pay anymore. /s
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...low fares and high customers....

*giggle*
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many people in that twitter thread think she's the actual spokesperson for the airline. Good lord, people are so clueless. Next they'll think that Trump will be President by the end of August.

Also, for those who want context:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wa​t​ch/566136-video-shows-frontier-airline​-passenger-duct-taped-to-seat-after
 
HammerHeadSnark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: I like the quick gloss over it being an "unpaid" forced "break" for these "heroes".

I'm guessing "heroes" don't have bills to pay anymore. /s


You know the "spokesperson" is a comedian, right?
 
ansius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tim represents PR: They'll believe any old horseshiat and go out and spruik it for money.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ansius: So many people in that twitter thread think she's the actual spokesperson for the airline. Good lord, people are so clueless. Next they'll think that Trump will be President by the end of August.

Also, for those who want context:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wat​ch/566136-video-shows-frontier-airline​-passenger-duct-taped-to-seat-after


He's lucky they didn't throw him off.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ansius: [Fark user image image 850x995]

Tim represents PR: They'll believe any old horseshiat and go out and spruik it for money.


Somehow, I doubt he has any affiliation with Puerto Rico, no less represents them.
 
drxym
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like the asshole deserved to be tied up but it seems incredible that they didn't carry zip tie cuffs or body restraints to do it rather than basically taping him to a seat.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: ansius: So many people in that twitter thread think she's the actual spokesperson for the airline. Good lord, people are so clueless. Next they'll think that Trump will be President by the end of August.

Also, for those who want context:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wat​ch/566136-video-shows-frontier-airline​-passenger-duct-taped-to-seat-after

He's lucky they didn't throw him off.


They had all of that good duct tape and didn't try to see what sky keelhauling was like.

If there's a donation drive to supply every attendant with tape, then I'll throw in a roll or two of the good stuff.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drxym: Sounds like the asshole deserved to be tied up but it seems incredible that they didn't carry zip tie cuffs or body restraints to do it rather than basically taping him to a seat.


There are two possible solutions to every problem, and WD-40 would not have been the correct choice for this case.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is funny but very obviously fake.  I mean, I get it, Frontier Airlines sucks.  They are terrible at what they do.  But let's be honest.  You would never get a PR move like this from an airline unless it was something super shiatty.  Like American Airlines, for example.  American Airlines would need to have a PR move like this.  You know why?  Because American Airlines sucks balls. A statement like this would be a step up for American Airlines.  Because American Airlines only exists to make your life a living hell.  That's it.  Period.  American Airlines only wants to make you rue the day you were born.

/Bitter
//American Airlines
///My username checks out

/Bitter
//American Airlines
///My username checks out
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: ansius: So many people in that twitter thread think she's the actual spokesperson for the airline. Good lord, people are so clueless. Next they'll think that Trump will be President by the end of August.

Also, for those who want context:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wat​ch/566136-video-shows-frontier-airline​-passenger-duct-taped-to-seat-after

He's lucky they didn't throw him off.

They had all of that good duct tape and didn't try to see what sky keelhauling was like.

If there's a donation drive to supply every attendant with tape, then I'll throw in a roll or two of the good stuff.


Gaffer's tape

It'll stick to just about anything and not come off until someone takes it off.
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DANG that was funny!
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Twitter replies are actually far better than the original post. The number of people who can't see this is a joke is astounding. Its no wonder society is in such a state of confusion, people seem to belive literally any crazy thing they see on the internet

The video of the restrained guy is so kind da funny. He's yelling about his parents.

The video of the restrained guy is so kind da funny. He's yelling about his parents.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ansius: [Fark user image 850x995]

Tim represents PR: They'll believe any old horseshiat and go out and spruik it for money.


What was it Bill Hicks said about marketing people?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: ansius: [Fark user image 850x995]

Tim represents PR: They'll believe any old horseshiat and go out and spruik it for money.

What was it Bill Hicks said about marketing people?


"Let them promote me and then kill them"
/Or was that Hicks?
/Or was that Hicks?
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ansius: So many people in that twitter thread think she's the actual spokesperson for the airline. Good lord, people are so clueless. Next they'll think that Trump will be President by the end of August.

Also, for those who want context:

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wat​ch/566136-video-shows-frontier-airline​-passenger-duct-taped-to-seat-after


Can I say, I'm all for this taping people to things and their mouth shut until the problem can be resolved. I think we need wider spread use of this. All these videos of people freaking out on minimum wage staff. Taped to a chair, mouth taped shut, and told to wait for 30 minutes to calm down.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-wa​t​ch/566136-video-shows-frontier-airline​-passenger-duct-taped-to-seat-

Pffft
Goldfrapp - Rocket
Youtube H_SLySvirsI

Pffft
Goldfrapp - Rocket
Youtube H_SLySvirsI
 
