 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Q: How should we deal with covid deniers and anti-vaxxers? Punish them for endangering others, like drunk drivers? Sympathize with and kindly support them, like victims of fraud? A: Yes   (twitter.com) divider line
75
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

1065 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Aug 2021 at 7:20 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No, no pity.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No. Roll their corpse up in a rug and dump it in the river with the rest of the garbage.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No. Willfully, proudly ignorant gets no sympathy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's pretty damn interesting.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Point and laugh, and shout WELL YOU SURE SHOWED ME WHO'S BOSS OF THIS VIRUS and walk away, never to see them again.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
After the Fox News Channel anti-vax bullshiat I really don't care how many of these farkheads die. I just wish they'd hurry up with it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Are they victims we should pity?


no. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Relentless mockery.
It's not about reasoning with them.  It's a out setting a farking example so they serve as a warning to others.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x430]
[Fark user image image 425x414]
[Fark user image image 425x535]
[Fark user image image 425x332]

Relentless mockery.
It's not about reasoning with them.  It's a out setting a farking example so they serve as a warning to others.


You can't reason with the unreasonable, so pointing and laughing is the only option.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Kein Mitleid (für die Arschlöcher)
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I think the drunk driver analogy is a good one, actually. I pity addicts, and support efforts to counsel and treat their addiction instead of just ostracizing them, but if you run your car into a school bus, there's gonna be consequences.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: No. Roll their corpse up in a rug and dump it in the river with the rest of the garbage.


I'm not interested in wasting a perfectly good rug.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Drunk drivers don't pack multiple ICUs, and turn maps red with high disease rates, forcing entire states and regions to remask. Drunk drivers have never been a complete menace to humankind like an antivaxer. These people need to be rounded up and put in cages.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Jake Havechek: No. Roll their corpse up in a rug and dump it in the river with the rest of the garbage.

I'm not interested in wasting a perfectly good rug.


Or a perfectly good river.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Make life as difficult as possible for them until they FOAD.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm going to get a lot of use out of this...
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Jake Havechek: No. Roll their corpse up in a rug and dump it in the river with the rest of the garbage.

I'm not interested in wasting a perfectly good rug.


We're talking about the one soaked in dog piss we were already going to throw out
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No jab, no standard deduction  on your taxes (goes double for your crotch fruit if they're of age to receive the shot)
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Depends on the type of fraud, Subs. If you think Magnum really wants you to keep your house because he's Magnum, I dunno if we should waste a whole lot of the energy we could be spending on prosecuting the people who cut Magnum's check on understanding Magnum's victims.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pity is reserved for those that did not cause untold suffering and death upon their fellow americans with their stupidity.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x430]
[Fark user image image 425x414]
[Fark user image image 425x535]
[Fark user image image 425x332]

Relentless mockery.
It's not about reasoning with them.  It's a out setting a farking example so they serve as a warning to others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not my fault if you get covid!

i.imgur.comView Full Size



/This is their most logical defense, it only gets stupider from here
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fano: weddingsinger: Jake Havechek: No. Roll their corpse up in a rug and dump it in the river with the rest of the garbage.

I'm not interested in wasting a perfectly good rug.

We're talking about the one soaked in dog piss we were already going to throw out


Throw out? But it really ties the room together!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x430]
[Fark user image image 425x414]
[Fark user image image 425x535]
[Fark user image image 425x332]

Relentless mockery.
It's not about reasoning with them.  It's a out setting a farking example so they serve as a warning to others.

[Fark user image image 425x538]


I initially read this as "subhuman Christian women"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ridicule them, ostracize them, and punish them at every opportunity.

If you ran up to me screaming and waving a loaded gun, you'd get put down. No reason to treat the pro-virus crowd any differently. For centuries, extermination has been the usual effective method of dealing with plague rats.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"If you are an antivaxxer, the hospital you die in is the sole beneficiary of your estate.'
fark 'em.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somebody else knew how to deal with undesirables.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The proud liberal tradition of meeting bad faith arguments from conservatives with serious replies that will fall on deaf ears.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: If you ran up to me screaming and waving a loaded gun,


The governor of Missouri would pardon them.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If a fraud victim goes down screaming about how they were right about that Nigerian prince all along, I'm going to call them an idiot too
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, sure.

Pity them...and THEN charge them endangering the health of the country, and the deaths.

All of those deaths.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Declare open season and mace-in-the-face for anyone violating mask rules in public spaces.
They need to experience respiratory failure.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't have sympathy because so many of these people have been absolutely belligerent -- caught up in a "propaganda machine" or not -- they always had the option to reject it.

Others in their cohort have managed to do so....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Oh, sure.

Pity them...and THEN charge them endangering the health of the country, and the deaths.

All of those deaths.


Especially the children,

Especially all the critically ill and emergency patients who get reduced or denied care.

Especially the people waiting for transplants when an antivaxxer jumps the line with covid organ failure.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: [Fark user image image 425x406]


Jesse, I don't know if you've been briefed but if there was EVER an airborne transmissible penis melting plague that was highly contagious you'd see a lockdown so fast and thorough if you blinked you may miss it.
Then you'd see social media overran by white males shaming anyone who even thought about violating that lockdown while arguing that they should be allowed to shoot random strangers on the street from their homes in order to "keep everyone safe".
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x430]
[Fark user image image 425x414]
[Fark user image image 425x535]
[Fark user image image 425x332]

Relentless mockery.
It's not about reasoning with them.  It's a out setting a farking example so they serve as a warning to others.

[Fark user image image 425x538]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The argument concludes the best course is treating antivaxxers like fraud victims by allowing them "social death" via public access consequences, and convincing them of your point via "coolers" (aka people they already trust) who are in opposition to their views.

The problem with this approach is these are not merely "fraud victims".  They're committed agents of a political party and ideology that puts party above all else.  The propaganda machine that perpetrates the fraud has an answer for any "cooler" within 24 hours of its emergence (usually character assassination) so "inside the house" voice is classified as an outsider that's been turned by the enemy, and the fraud continues.

And when the same machine is dedicated to providing an insular social network AND shaping the outside world to their liking, there are very few actual opportunities for "social death".  They will simply write you off, trash your business, tell all their friends, and move on to the next target.

In order to allow them to "save face" by backing away you can't just disprove the individual lie, you must untangle the entire, deep-rooted, sometimes lifelong relationship they have to that party.

This is more about cult indoctrination than simple fraud.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are they victims we should pity?

hahaha...no. but I do pity their victims.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you've fallen prey to antivax disinformation you're a victim, if you persuade others you're a villain.

I have no respect for those who choose to stay neutral in this war against the virus, I despise those who side with the enemy.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: SecondaryControl: Oh, sure.

Pity them...and THEN charge them endangering the health of the country, and the deaths.

All of those deaths.

Especially the children,

Especially all the critically ill and emergency patients who get reduced or denied care.

Especially the people waiting for transplants when an antivaxxer jumps the line with covid organ failure.


Do COVID patients even get transplants? I've never heard of that as a recommended treatment.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On my way to work today I saw a sticker on a car that said

"HEALTHCARE WORKERS ARE GETTING FIRED FOR NOT GETTING THE COVID JAB
......YOU'RE NEXT"

I didn't think much of it until I saw he had a LGBT sticker (that's Liquor Guns Beer and Tits mind you) and then I was like lolamerica.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a vaccine passport on my phone, that shows up as a QR code. You get if you survived Covid (valid for 1 year), got fully vaccinated (1 year) or tested (48 hours).

Anyways, I know a dude, anti vaxxer, QAnon and Nazi.

I shared a dorm Kitchen with him 15 years ago, and we became friends.

He was always a bit weird and kinda stupid. But we liked talking about current news, sports and food. Note, back then he was left wing.

He never really studied, just mooched of the government. He watched TV most of the day. We only have normal TV here, OAN and Fox News for instance would violate the law, and no, that's not censorship.

Anyways, his huge TV broke, and he used the money to get an awesome laptop that I adviced. Going on 10 years I think, it's still better than yours...

Anyways, now he turned to the internet, and not even having been in highschool, gullible as fark and kind dumb, yeah.

ANYWAY, I am a member of a fitness center, and once a month I can invite a friends. So I did.

He travelled 5 miles to get there, I had told him to remember his mask, as you wear between machines, he made his usual stupid anti vaxxer comment, but hes used to it, it's the same everywhere.

I went first, showed my QR code, and was let in. His turn, nope. He knew I did it on purpose.

Good, farking arsehole.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No. Roll their corpse up in a rug and dump it in the river with the rest of the garbage.


Fark that. Save rug, just throw them in a dumpster.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did subby read the whole thing? The TLDR for farkers who can't be bothered is they are marks of a con and perpetuate it to avoid inner social death (profound embarrassment of a sort). It isn't worthy of pity but outsider shaming won't accomplish anything either. You have to recruit others in their group to encourage and validate a change in behavior.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.