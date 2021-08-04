 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Suddenly, slab   (sfgate.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, San Francisco, San Francisco Tuesday, Week-day names, English-language films, Patrick Burns, Monday, American films, Earthquake  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 4:25 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This ad brought to you by Flex-Seal.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Final Destination freaked me out as a teen. Shame the later movies never evolved the basic plot.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The building with the fallen marble slab is the Vietnamese restaurant Anh Hong - Bo 7 Mon in Lower Nob Hill

Is that what they're calling the Tenderloin these days?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This problem with slabs falling off buildings shouldn't be taken for granite!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Miracle escape as concrete slab falls on car
Youtube sLAgCYjVZ7U
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LF2M tanks and heals.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
City slab horror.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.