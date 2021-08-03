 Skip to content
(KJZZ Tempe)   After high school district defies state law and mandates mask wearing, teacher files lawsuit against district. A biology teacher, nonetheless   (kjzz.org) divider line
36
    More: Ironic, High school, Phoenix Union High School District, state law, Education, behalf of this brave teacher, government bodies, Maricopa County Superior Court, School  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Aug 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not surprising that a biology teacher would side with the virus, but I expected a phys ed teacher, quite frankly.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kids will come out of this radicalized. Best to start teaching them the history of class struggle in the US. They will be in the front lines.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is Maricopa County the site of a Hellmouth?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kris_Romm: Is Maricopa County the site of a Hellmouth?


How else do you explain Joe Arpaio?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, KJizz
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've met people who work in transportation advocacy in Phoenix. They say the state just treats improvements to the city at political target practice. Cause having your state government strip away the local government's ability to address issues is freedom from government oppression.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there something in the water in Maricopa County that fills people with derp?
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Kids will come out of this radicalized. Best to start teaching them the history of class struggle in the US. They will be in the front lines.


Well, the survivors will, at any rate.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have used the fail tag

/my biology teacher had someone with HIV come in and talk to us about the disease, they didn't spread it
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Thank you, KJizz


For a quick roundup of top stories check out their daily news splooge.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Kids will come out of this radicalized. Best to start teaching them the history of class struggle in the US. They will be in the front lines.


Be sure to teach them how poor whites overwhelmingly support the wealthy white Republicans and their constant stream of lies.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A good opportunity to get rid of science teachers who don't believe in science.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They obviously failed microbiology.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this teacher doesn't teach about Darwin.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Jizz! K-Jizz!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: I've met people who work in transportation advocacy in Phoenix. They say the state just treats improvements to the city at political target practice. Cause having your state government strip away the local government's ability to address issues is freedom from government oppression.


In Arizona more local power is in your best interest, because the state agreements for water provisions, while also unrealistic, aren't nearly enough for you to keep up your lifestyle. So they're just voting for more imaginary power.
 
rohar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I'm assuming this teacher doesn't teach about Darwin.


He's teaching by example.
 
red5ish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My high school chemistry teacher would have eaten this guy for lunch and then shat out three superior biologists in time for the next day's classes.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Is there something in the water in Maricopa County that fills people with derp?


Hey. They're the reason the mass murderer lost Arizona. So don't be too harsh on the county. It's just one assh0le.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: Thank you, KJizz


it's an old joke but it checks out, sir
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: FatherChaos: Is there something in the water in Maricopa County that fills people with derp?

Hey. They're the reason the mass murderer lost Arizona. So don't be too harsh on the county. It's just one assh0le.


I have that on VHS
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the worst teachers I ever had was my freshman year biology teacher.  Mr. Chambers was a conservative bible thumper and a smug bastard.  Ugh.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: KodosZardoz: FatherChaos: Is there something in the water in Maricopa County that fills people with derp?

Hey. They're the reason the mass murderer lost Arizona. So don't be too harsh on the county. It's just one assh0le.

I have that on VHS


🤣🤣🤣

Thank you. I've been needing a good laugh. Cheers!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Is there something in the water in Maricopa County that fills people with derp?


"Water?"
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy must want to be hands-on with his teaching of viral velocity.
 
floorpie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: puffy999: Thank you, KJizz

For a quick roundup of top stories check out their daily news splooge.


Stay tuned for the latest nudes, leather, and spurts
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ProdigalSigh: One of the worst teachers I ever had was my freshman year biology teacher.  Mr. Chambers was a conservative bible thumper and a smug bastard.  Ugh.


Those types usually repel biology.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Arizona, Texas, and Florida continue to go for the gold in the Stupid Okympics
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Is there something in the water in Maricopa County that fills people with derp?


Yep, Christianity.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Kids will come out of this radicalized. Best to start teaching them the history of class struggle in the US. They will be in the front lines.


The school district only gets it's way until next month anyway, when the law actually goes into effect.  The court will be biatchslapping the district pretty quickly if they continue this after the enforcement date.
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

floorpie: ElFugawz: puffy999: Thank you, KJizz

For a quick roundup of top stories check out their daily news splooge.

Stay tuned for the latest nudes, leather, and spurts


Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks for that....I was trying to cut down on my Fappin!!!!!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Farking die then, you POS plague rat.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only subby knew the difference between "no less" and "nonetheless" but, perhaps they were more of a biology fan than English.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nonetheless he derperveerd.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Those types usually repel biology.


Usually yes, but Mr. Chambers was there to corrupt biology, or at least the education of it., Dude was straight up evil, yet subtle about it.  Copying his notes from the overhead word for word, color for color into your notebook (to be graded every six weeks) was more important than asking questions in class.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Much like meeting people from texas, I have never met someone from az whose bulb went beyond 1 watt.  An az bio teacher being an idiot about the life sciences is as shocking as discovering that the Earth has gravity or that all trump things are lying, traitorous, raping, racist, dumbf*cks.

Not that I care much, given that I would never visit that god forsaken hell hole.
 
