(Twitter) So on September 7th, all those screaming about the vaccine not being FDA approved will be first in line to get the vaccine, right? RIGHT???
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they don't catch the virus first
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only if Trump is reinstated by then subby.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol no they won't.  They'll call the FDA Marxist Antifa fascist commie BLMs and go back to sucking covid farts out of each others asses because don the con told them to.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bunch will. There are the total nutters, but there are plenty of well-meaning, overly-cautious who are specifically waiting for this.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They will take one look at the adverse event section and freak the fark out.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's over a month away. I wonder why it's taking so long.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: That's over a month away. I wonder why it's taking so long.


It is not a quick and easy process.  The FDA goes through the data submitted by the pharma company with a fine tooth comb.  There is also a back and forth negotiation between the two sides as to what will be in the PI (prescribing information).
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the SEC said no football till each state gets to 80% vaccinations, they'd be there by now
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: If the SEC said no football till each state gets to 80% vaccinations, they'd be there by now


No they'd have turned on the SEC as a tool of {insert gibberish here} Biden dictatorship
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As soon as it gets approval, I'm sure the military will make it mandatory as well as many colleges. (At least not public colleges in republican states where they are politically prohibited from requiring things like the covid vaccine (others are ok, just not for covid) or requiring masks indoors)
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: A bunch will. There are the total nutters, but there are plenty of well-meaning, overly-cautious who are specifically waiting for this.


Both parts of this are true.
And when it gets full approval a shiatload of places will make it mandatory within 2-3 months.

Good.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure on Sept 7th, F@cker Carlson will have a special broadcast telling all the sheep everything's all right now.  Also, that Joe Biden killed so many of them because he deliberately delayed the full approval of The Trump Vaccine for so long.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just WHAT THE HELL is a "BNO News" anyway?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Just WHAT THE HELL is a "BNO News" anyway?


It's like BO News but not as smelly.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Just WHAT THE HELL is a "BNO News" anyway?


One of the four major Dutch news agencies.

/The others are Pennsylvania, Reading, and Short Line.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Lol no they won't.  They'll call the FDA Marxist Antifa fascist commie BLMs and go back to sucking covid farts out of each others asses because don the con told them to.


To be fair, even Trump is saying get vaccinated

Last I heard anyway, I've been intentionally not paying attention to anything to do with him this whole year. Well....since the, um, unpleasantness at least
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Somacandra: Just WHAT THE HELL is a "BNO News" anyway?

It's like BO News but not as smelly.


Bring New Offerings News, a George Soros plot
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

browneye: That's over a month away. I wonder why it's taking so long.


From the NYT Story : Full approval typically requires the F.D.A. to review hundreds of thousands of pages of documents - roughly 10 times the data required to authorize a vaccine on an emergency basis. The agency can usually complete a priority review within six to eight months and was already working on an expedited timetable for the Pfizer vaccine.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These are the same people who assured us they wouldve supported the Black Lives matter movement if only a different slogan than "defund the police" had been used.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

freddyV: If the SEC said no football till each state gets to 80% vaccinations, they'd be there by now


Don't forget Nascar .. Gotta watch all of those left turns .. That's the exciting part ..
 
El Borscht
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, do they or do they not trust the government?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jbc: One of the four major Dutch news agencies....The others are Pennsylvania, Reading, and Short Line.


Sounds like quite the Monopoly.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: freddyV: If the SEC said no football till each state gets to 80% vaccinations, they'd be there by now

No they'd have turned on the SEC as a tool of {insert gibberish here} Biden dictatorship


They'd get it if the ghost of Bear Bryant showed up and told them too.

/also for Randolph Scott
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: browneye: That's over a month away. I wonder why it's taking so long.

It is not a quick and easy process.  The FDA goes through the data submitted by the pharma company with a fine tooth comb.


In some cases they are, in other cases, the bribes talk.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Purely anecdotal, but I've only encountered this argument from folks that claim to hate the government and "deep state."

I'm not entirely convinced that the point is made in good faith.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: A bunch will. There are the total nutters, but there are plenty of well-meaning, overly-cautious who are specifically waiting for this.


I haven't met a single person like that.  It's mainly just an excuse.  I'm sure they exist, but they're such a minority it won't make a dent.

Either way, even if they are serious, it's a very... very, very, very, very, very, very stupid excuse.

There have been 4.21 billion doses given.  At this point the data is in.  The short term risks are known.

What we don't know is possible long term side effects.  And those won't be known (if there any or many) for years.  So waiting an extra month to get it is just dumb.  If they had any sense either wait a few years if they were truly concerned or they'd get it now, because an extra 30 days isn't going to accomplish anything.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kornchex: Only if Trump is reinstated by then subby.


You just know he is going to release some statement taking all of the credit for creating the vaccines and saying it could have been done even faster if the libs weren't holding him back.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Just WHAT THE HELL is a "BNO News" anyway?


Bring New Otters News
Bacon Number Omega News (that's 800 bacons, FYI)
Blimey Nutter Oui News
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: browneye: That's over a month away. I wonder why it's taking so long.

From the NYT Story : Full approval typically requires the F.D.A. to review hundreds of thousands of pages of documents - roughly 10 times the data required to authorize a vaccine on an emergency basis. The agency can usually complete a priority review within six to eight months and was already working on an expedited timetable for the Pfizer vaccine.


It's all hands on deck. Everyone else expects approval at 4:58 PM on their PDUFA date.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know they are sayingthat if you get the vaccine, it actually reduces your immune system and makes you more susceptible to contracting the new strains of COVID. By not building our immune system naturally like God intended, we are making it MORE likely that we will get sicker!

Who are they you ask? I, I don't know, people. You know, that is what they are saying out there in the news.

^This is actually the argument used to justify most people's ideology. It is all about what theyare saying.
 
Vorral [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Gubbo: freddyV: If the SEC said no football till each state gets to 80% vaccinations, they'd be there by now

No they'd have turned on the SEC as a tool of {insert gibberish here} Biden dictatorship

They'd get it if the ghost of Bear Bryant showed up and told them too.

/also for Randolph Scott


*chorus sings*
RANDOLPH SCOTT!!!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thorpe: JerseyTim: A bunch will. There are the total nutters, but there are plenty of well-meaning, overly-cautious who are specifically waiting for this.

Both parts of this are true.
And when it gets full approval a shiatload of places will make it mandatory within 2-3 months.

Good.


It's probably going to be a requirement for the vast majority of factory, warehouse and office jobs over the next 10 years easily.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
By then, it almost won't matter. (shrug) Pretending the vaccine "hesitant" are waiting until they think it's safe is part of the reason vaccination numbers are as low as they are now. America continues to suffer because we tolerate stupid and tell adults that the dumb shiat they get off the internet is just am alternate view as valid as any other.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark joe bidens fda
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have the CDC mandate the vaccine (or one of the three, I guess) for all people in the US.  The supremes said the CDC didn't have the power to do an eviction moratorium, and the CDC showed them that they do have the power, by extending the moratorium.  Stupid supremes, they don't even know true power.

Just have the CDC mandate the military vaccinate everybody, by force if needed.  And when the supreme court says they dont have the power, prove them wrong.

Problem solved.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Just WHAT THE HELL is a "BNO News" anyway?


It's an independent newswire service based in the Netherlands.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You just know he is going to release some statement taking all of the credit for creating the vaccines and saying it could have been done even faster if the libs weren't holding him back.


I wish he would.  I wish he would scream and yell every day about how he should get all the credit for the vaccines, and everyone should trust him and get vaccinated.

Instead, he put out one short video with a very wishy-washy promo for it.

"I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly"

But then he added a bunch of "but it's your choice, and you have your freedom, and you don't have to do anything" stuff.  Wishy-washy, and clearly didn't really want to promote vaccinations.

I don't give a flying fark if he gets credit.  I just care if people get vaccinated.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"full approval" as in "everyone", or still just the 12-and-above crowd?

/This summer their timeline said they planned to file for emergency authorization for the 5-11 group by October, and <5 some time after that.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: ^This is actually the argument used to justify most people's ideology. It is all about what theyare saying.


Antoine Dobson Warning!!!! -THEY RAPING EVERYBODY OUT HERE! (HQ).flv
Youtube D_cVyaxES9E


To be fair, I've also heard they sayin that they rapin' everybody. So hide yo kids, you wife and you husband because they rapin' them too.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Teddy Brosevelt: Lol no they won't.  They'll call the FDA Marxist Antifa fascist commie BLMs and go back to sucking covid farts out of each others asses because don the con told them to.

To be fair, even Trump is saying get vaccinated

Last I heard anyway, I've been intentionally not paying attention to anything to do with him this whole year. Well....since the, um, unpleasantness at least


You got a link for that? Trump saying people should get vaxed?
 
meathome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure that for more than a few, some other excuse will be used to justify not getting vaccinated.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Excelsior: "full approval" as in "everyone", or still just the 12-and-above crowd?

/This summer their timeline said they planned to file for emergency authorization for the 5-11 group by October, and <5 some time after that.


Last I read we wouldn't see authorizations for under 12's until december.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dkulprit: JerseyTim: A bunch will. There are the total nutters, but there are plenty of well-meaning, overly-cautious who are specifically waiting for this.

I haven't met a single person like that.  It's mainly just an excuse.  I'm sure they exist, but they're such a minority it won't make a dent.

Either way, even if they are serious, it's a very... very, very, very, very, very, very stupid excuse.

There have been 4.21 billion doses given.  At this point the data is in.  The short term risks are known.

What we don't know is possible long term side effects.  And those won't be known (if there any or many) for years.  So waiting an extra month to get it is just dumb.  If they had any sense either wait a few years if they were truly concerned or they'd get it now, because an extra 30 days isn't going to accomplish anything.


I have met a fair share of women concerned it will cause them to be infertile, complicate child birth, or cause birth defects. A common citation is the actual instance of this occuring with Johnson+Johnson previously in history but unrelated to COVID. You will get a bunch of OBGYNs not outright dispelling this for a host of reasons ranging from their own lack of knowledge, not wanting to be sued, skepticism, or misinformation.

In my opinion, we have done a really shiatty job with education and messaging. Everyone is just talking about the numbers and calling antivaxxers dumb (which is true). The messaging from the CDC has been inconsistent and has been far far too quick to push out a positive spin almost entirely to combat negative speculation in the market so politicians' don't get criticized on the economic front. I mean, you are having to overcome extremely strong negative messaging that is only exacerbated by the very platforms criticizing it. All this has been effective at doing is creating an even larger divide. We have lost sight on what matters.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Stupid supremes, they don't even know true power.


passthepaisley.comView Full Size


Well, asking a government to 'Stop in the Name of Love' never really solved anything anyway.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

theflatline: TDWCom29: Teddy Brosevelt: Lol no they won't.  They'll call the FDA Marxist Antifa fascist commie BLMs and go back to sucking covid farts out of each others asses because don the con told them to.

To be fair, even Trump is saying get vaccinated

Last I heard anyway, I've been intentionally not paying attention to anything to do with him this whole year. Well....since the, um, unpleasantness at least

You got a link for that? Trump saying people should get vaxed?


To keep my Trump news embargo going I'll just suggest googling "Trump says get vaccinated" and see what comes up. Hell, maybe I'm wrong?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: A bunch will. There are the total nutters, but there are plenty of well-meaning, overly-cautious who are specifically waiting for this.


Well meaning?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i might get on the internet to find some health advice, that does not mean twitter...
 
your cats butt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My 11 year old daughter says that the only thing she wants for her birthday is the shot. If I can get her one sooner we would all be stoked.
 
