 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Corporations don't want to pay people $15 an hour so they'll pay 30¢ instead   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Prison, work release programs, cheap sources of labor, worker shortages, Penology, available jobs recovery data, labor shortages, construction industry  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2021 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Excellent. We just need more prisoners--maybe outlaw refusing a job offer when you're on unemployment? Just arrest those lazy bums and put them to work. Maybe keep them in a large dormitory or house, a "workhouse," if you will, where control and order can be kept. Or perhaps a work camp, where they can focus. No reason we can't all profit from this "problem" being solved. And by "we," I mean me and my peers. But mostly me.

Why are you still looking at your phone? Don't you have something useful to do? If not, we'll be happy to assign you something useful to work on.

We'll do this together--we are strong together. A stick, by itself, is easily broken. A bundle of sticks, tied together in purpose, is strong and unbreakable. WE must become unbreakable! WE will overcome laziness and CONQUER the future, together, strong like the bundle of sticks, tied together. History will be ours to write! The lazy WILL become productive or face the wilderness of sloth and despair. WE shall turn out the parasitic lazies!

In the words of an old friend:
"In the ordinary run of events economic liberty serves the social purposes best; that it is profitable to entrust to individual initiative the task of economic development both as to production and as to distribution; that in the economic world individual ambition is the most effective means for obtaining the best social results with the least effort."

WE ARE STRONG TOGETHER! The lazy should be disenfranchised and subjected to the paternal hand of jurisprudence. NO MORE shall they absorb the sweetness of OUR labor.

END "unemployment" programs which feed the parasitic horde--WE THE PRODUCTIVE DEMAND IT!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Uh yeah?

AZ just got cozier with private prisons recently.

https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/​p​olitics/arizona/2021/07/30/az-private-​prison-budgets-spike-following-record-​campaign-spending/5410211001/

The system cares about wealth and power.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is literally the grift that the warden in The Shawshank Redemption is pulling.

NED:    This keeps up, you're gonna put me out of business! With this pool of slave labor you got, you can underbid any contractor in town.

NORTON:    Ned, we're providing a valuable community service.

NED:    That's fine for the papers, but I got a family to feed. The State don't pay my salary. Sam, we go back a long way. I need this new highway contract. I don't get it, I go under. That's a fact. (hands him a box with pie and cash) Now you just have some'a this fine pie my missus baked specially for you, and you think about that.

NORTON:    Ned, I wouldn't worry too much over this contract. Seems to me I've already got my boys committed elsewhere. You be sure and thank Maisie for this fine pie.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who came up with this idea first?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Right out of the playbook.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a wonderful cycle. The labour you want is unwilling to work for the wages you offer, so instead of offering enough pay an benefits that they'll work for you you just stop hiring. People have to turn to crime to survive, get arrested, incarcerated and then are forced to work for you. And if you pay them 30 cents an hour then it's technically not slavery anymore because they're being paid to do the job they have no choice but to do.

Or, start paying wages and offering benefits that attract labour away from your competitors and towards you. You know, then you not only have workers but you have happier workers and study after study shows that happy workers out produce you know... slaves.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There isn't a farking labor shortage.

There is a capital (read: wage) shortage.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: There isn't a farking labor shortage.

There is a capital (read: wage) shortage.


It's almost like all the capital went to another country where the wages are almost non existent.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that will work out well.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great nation. You're free to die young and in poverty! FREEDOM!!

Our corporate overlords are to be worshipped.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ghastly: blastoh: There isn't a farking labor shortage.

There is a capital (read: wage) shortage.

It's almost like all the capital went to another country where the wages are almost non existent.


and we got shiatty products that break more often in exchange, turned ourselves into an idiotic service economy for financial products and fast food, wages flattened for over forty years... what a deal.

/someone needs to rewrite 'atlas shrugged' into a pamphlet.
//shoot the capitalists in the first paragraph. have laugh. summarize, have toast to labor.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought the whole slavery issue was dealt with 150 years ago?
 
skybird659
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
...back on the chain gang!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tangent: every econ professor should be screaming from the airwaves that this shows how much more power buyers of labor have than sellers, that this isn't anything resembling efficient free market economics and it has been steadily worsening over the past four decades, that we didn't eventually fall back into equilibrium where power was even among buyers and sellers, that the free market economic model makes no sense unless you regulate the piss out of it because it never does what it's supposed to unless it's regulated to piss, and that everyone who says otherwise is a simpleton cumstain.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
or just hand out 'f' grades and make them all take remedial classes until they can think their way out of wet paper bags. either way.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To tell the family secret, my grandmother was Dutch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"There's no crying in MAGAtism!"
 
drayno76
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fact: Employers want slaves who are thankful to be slaves.

Fact: Employees want living wages.

Never in human history has this been any different.
 
Eravior
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ghastly: What a wonderful cycle. The labour you want is unwilling to work for the wages you offer, so instead of offering enough pay an benefits that they'll work for you you just stop hiring. People have to turn to crime to survive, get arrested, incarcerated and then are forced to work for you. And if you pay them 30 cents an hour then it's technically not slavery anymore because they're being paid to do the job they have no choice but to do.

Or, start paying wages and offering benefits that attract labour away from your competitors and towards you. You know, then you not only have workers but you have happier workers and study after study shows that happy workers out produce you know... slaves.


It's still slavery. Fortunately, the 13th amendment didn't outlaw that.

"Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."

I wonder what the odds are of amending that amendment. Well, good luck to anyone who tries anyway.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: I thought the whole slavery issue was dealt with 150 years ago?


You ever actually read that amendment?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: /someone needs to rewrite 'atlas shrugged' into a pamphlet.


Atlas Shrugged is trash. Let's form an economic system based on a shiatty work of fiction. Great idea.

The financial markets are predatory and need to be regulated. They no longer function as they should. Look at the percentage of the US economy they have occupied throughout history. Currently they invent money out of thin air. Fark financialization.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are few, if indeed any, problems in the United States that do not ultimately stem from the fact that American capitalists believe they are entitled to labor without needing to pay for it.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unionize! Unions have been killed. Let's see what happened. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unionize! You'll get an evening and a weekend.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hum. Looks like the author misspelled "Slaves".

The gutters need to scab over with the blood of private prison owners. Amend the 13th amendment.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Work will make you free.
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I really wanna go back to work but my health issues just won't allow it right now.

I have Pulmonary Artery Hypertension & it won't allow me to walk more than 10' w/out a quick bout of shortness of breath.
I have to sit down & rest for 5 to 10 minutes before I can move along to wherever I was going or I'll pass out.

So what employer wants someone who can't do anything w/out having to stop & sit more than getting the job done????

So in my opinion there are some folks who do but can't do, then there's the ones who also just don't wanna work period those are the ones that should have all of their benefits cut off 100%.
Fark user imageView Full Size


So in a Nut Shell this is what it looks like.
It ain't no joke either.


I'm out Fellow Farkerz & back to me movie...
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So was anyone else not especially surprised to find out that US corporations' solution for the current labor shortage was going to be slave labor?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow. Even when I was 13 I charges 50 cents an hour until dear mrs W stared paying 75
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Excellent. We just need more prisoners--maybe outlaw refusing a job offer when you're on unemployment? Just arrest those lazy bums and put them to work. Maybe keep them in a large dormitory or house, a "workhouse," if you will, where control and order can be kept. Or perhaps a work camp, where they can focus. No reason we can't all profit from this "problem" being solved. And by "we," I mean me and my peers. But mostly me.

Why are you still looking at your phone? Don't you have something useful to do? If not, we'll be happy to assign you something useful to work on.

We'll do this together--we are strong together. A stick, by itself, is easily broken. A bundle of sticks, tied together in purpose, is strong and unbreakable. WE must become unbreakable! WE will overcome laziness and CONQUER the future, together, strong like the bundle of sticks, tied together. History will be ours to write! The lazy WILL become productive or face the wilderness of sloth and despair. WE shall turn out the parasitic lazies!

In the words of an old friend:
"In the ordinary run of events economic liberty serves the social purposes best; that it is profitable to entrust to individual initiative the task of economic development both as to production and as to distribution; that in the economic world individual ambition is the most effective means for obtaining the best social results with the least effort."

WE ARE STRONG TOGETHER! The lazy should be disenfranchised and subjected to the paternal hand of jurisprudence. NO MORE shall they absorb the sweetness of OUR labor.

END "unemployment" programs which feed the parasitic horde--WE THE PRODUCTIVE DEMAND IT!


This is satire, but I guarantee that a bunch of people would read this and nod along in complete agreement.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Insain2: I really wanna go back to work but my health issues just won't allow it right now.

I have Pulmonary Artery Hypertension & it won't allow me to walk more than 10' w/out a quick bout of shortness of breath.
I have to sit down & rest for 5 to 10 minutes before I can move along to wherever I was going or I'll pass out.

So what employer wants someone who can't do anything w/out having to stop & sit more than getting the job done????

So in my opinion there are some folks who do but can't do, then there's the ones who also just don't wanna work period those are the ones that should have all of their benefits cut off 100%.
[Fark user image image 425x300]

So in a Nut Shell this is what it looks like.
It ain't no joke either.


I'm out Fellow Farkerz & back to me movie...


Sorry. In modern America you have to die in poverty. Thems the rules.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.