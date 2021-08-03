 Skip to content
 
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Man needs a Superhero to help find his comics   (fox16.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Jones said the people stole about 4,000 comic books from him,

Beat Lex Luthor by a factor of 100.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
House_of_Caine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Jones said the people stole about 4,000 comic books from him,

Beat Lex Luthor by a factor of 100.


And that's absolutely terrible...
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Better call The Batman too find out who stole em.....now!!!!!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is how supervillains get created.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He'll have the last laugh though because the pages are stuck together.
 
