(Some Guy)   A city that is under constant threat of flooding, hurricanes and deadly chemical plant explosions is being hailed as one of the world's greatest cities   (papercitymag.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I load my gun
Because I live in Houston
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"the great American city of the 21st century in some ways."

Some ways.

It's a hive of both scum and villainy.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Houston is basically Mega-City One but more humid.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a story around the pool reporters who followed a presidential campaign. What was the worst city they went through? Buffalo? Newark? Nope. Houston. Overwhelmingly.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived there for 10 years. I could not wait to leave. When I moved away I flipped off the city from the airplane window.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds great until you realize it's in Texas.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great is relative, subby. Would you rather live in Delhi?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"America's fourth largest city somehow still remains underrated"

I think the current "meh" rating is pretty accurate.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?


The Rothko Chapel. Houston has damned good weed, too. Otherwise not so much.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?


Houston is much bigger and much more diverse than almost any city in this country. The sprawl is a curse and a boon. There are places within it that are full fledged horse farms, weird bayou adjacent Wildlands, blighted urban doom, giant mansion filled neighborhoods filled with every imaginable architectural masterpiece and sin. There are gentrified mirrored midrize valleys that are blooming in most US cities, and pockets of shotgun shacks metal roofs and crooked live oaks. There are genteel tree lined streets quietly sitting a few blocks off stroads roads and highways. It has the best, most diverse cheap food scene of any city in America. Want to watch boxing pay per view in a Puerto Rican bar? It there. Miss Cincinnati? There's an expat bar for those folks, too. Cowboy, punk, burner, 3rd shift alkie, top shelf mixology fan, historic speakeasy lover, small music venue with killer sound, gastropub where you could get laughed out for knowing that word, tamale ladies, giant stripper meccas, all that shiat can be found inside the Loop. You want borscht and she wants pupusas? Go W by SW.  Much of it is disappearing. I hated it when I moved there. I miss it all the time after living there 12 years and moving away during last big recession for LA.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems apt that Robocop used Houston to film Detroit scenes.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's a moist heat.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: I lived there for 10 years. I could not wait to leave. When I moved away I flipped off the city from the airplane window.


Sounds about the way I left De-tolit, when I got outta heck outta there too!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, best way to go if can't stand da ho no mo.......!!!!!!
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the quarterly Houston is Amazing article followed by farkers that have never been there questioning if that's possible.  Short answer, it is.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: mjjt: What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?

Houston is much bigger and much more diverse than almost any city in this country. The sprawl is a curse and a boon. There are places within it that are full fledged horse farms, weird bayou adjacent Wildlands, blighted urban doom, giant mansion filled neighborhoods filled with every imaginable architectural masterpiece and sin. There are gentrified mirrored midrize valleys that are blooming in most US cities, and pockets of shotgun shacks metal roofs and crooked live oaks. There are genteel tree lined streets quietly sitting a few blocks off stroads roads and highways. It has the best, most diverse cheap food scene of any city in America. Want to watch boxing pay per view in a Puerto Rican bar? It there. Miss Cincinnati? There's an expat bar for those folks, too. Cowboy, punk, burner, 3rd shift alkie, top shelf mixology fan, historic speakeasy lover, small music venue with killer sound, gastropub where you could get laughed out for knowing that word, tamale ladies, giant stripper meccas, all that shiat can be found inside the Loop. You want borscht and she wants pupusas? Go W by SW.  Much of it is disappearing. I hated it when I moved there. I miss it all the time after living there 12 years and moving away during last big recession for LA.


Don't forget the C-beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JZDave: But it's a moist heat.


Science Of Why People Hate The Word 'Moist'
Youtube epdXSeYhYx4
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asymptonic: Ah yes, the quarterly Houston is Amazing article followed by farkers that have never been there questioning if that's possible.  Short answer, it is.


It's possible that Houston is amazing? That's quite an endorsement.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JZDave: But it's a moist heat.


and a dry explosion
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just goes to show how much the world's greatest metropolises suck if Houston is considered to be one of the best of them.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft, I grew up in Houston and I have no intention of returning to live there. Nothing but hot, flat, swampy sprawl. Norfolk would be better than Houston.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: mjjt: What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?

Houston is much bigger and much more diverse than almost any city in this country. The sprawl is a curse and a boon. There are places within it that are full fledged horse farms, weird bayou adjacent Wildlands, blighted urban doom, giant mansion filled neighborhoods filled with every imaginable architectural masterpiece and sin. There are gentrified mirrored midrize valleys that are blooming in most US cities, and pockets of shotgun shacks metal roofs and crooked live oaks. There are genteel tree lined streets quietly sitting a few blocks off stroads roads and highways. It has the best, most diverse cheap food scene of any city in America. Want to watch boxing pay per view in a Puerto Rican bar? It there. Miss Cincinnati? There's an expat bar for those folks, too. Cowboy, punk, burner, 3rd shift alkie, top shelf mixology fan, historic speakeasy lover, small music venue with killer sound, gastropub where you could get laughed out for knowing that word, tamale ladies, giant stripper meccas, all that shiat can be found inside the Loop. You want borscht and she wants pupusas? Go W by SW.  Much of it is disappearing. I hated it when I moved there. I miss it all the time after living there 12 years and moving away during last big recession for LA.


wow, your descriptive skills make me want to visit, great job!
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?


Beer Can House
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Flower Man (Gone)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Art Car Parade:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Museum of Funeral History:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As if Houston didn't have enough problems, the chance of Zod has been raised to 48%, rising to 80% over the weekend.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The site has never driven in Houston I take it.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was there from 1977 to 1987. It was the murder capital of the US for a good deal of that time. The crime was horrible. One of my coworkers was murdered by the serial killer Coral Eugene Watts and another woman I worked with was abducted at knifepoint, only to jump out of the window in the back seat of the car while the kidnapper was driving on Westheimer. Another was attempted to be kidnapped at knifepoint outside her condo as she came home from a party, and was lucky that some guy taking a shower saw it happen out his window and ran outside and held the guy until the police came. It was some married guy who went out at night and raped women. My house, the first one I ever bought on my own, was broken into and burglarized the day I moved into it. The traffic was always awful, the weather was always awful. The bugs were awful. There were giant cockroaches that flew. I had horrible, stressful jobs working for horrible people that I hated. I was only living there because my new husband had been transferred there. He turned out to be abusive, so I left him. It really wasn't the best decade of my life. Moving away from that place was the best decision I ever made.

/Good restaurants, though. And some nice museums.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"A city that is under constant threat of flooding, hurricanes and deadly chemical plant explosions is being hailed as one of the world's greatest cities"

HAHA! One of the world's greatest cities? I read that Daily Beast article, and it still didn't convince me to recommend to any USA or foreign traveler to pick it as one of the places to visit.

And honestly, I would expect Austin to be a go-to place above Houston.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: The site has never driven in Houston I take it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Witness me!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, it's a city in Texas?

Yeah... Me, Beelzebub, and Phil here are gonna play some penuckle and sit by the fire where THE HEAT DOESN'T GO OUT IN THE WINTER.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TomDooley: mjjt: What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?

Beer Can House
[Fark user image 542x408]
The Flower Man (Gone)
[Fark user image 602x339]
Art Car Parade:
[Fark user image 602x352]
Museum of Funeral History:
[Fark user image 602x442]


Is the Orange Show still there?
 
NEDM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skinink: And honestly, I would expect Austin to be a go-to place above Houston.


HAHA!  Fark no.  Because of people like you, Austin has gentrified the fark out of itself and priced out all the things that made it "Weird", to say nothing of the minorities that used to live there.  It's all techbros now and it's as soulless as Dallas.  It's only running on the inertia of people remembering decades-old memes and assuming it's the "only good part of Texas" that keeps its reputation up.

Objectively, Houston has far more culture than Austin now.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Texas puts people in jail for weed right? That's a hard No Thanks for me.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I already let my opinions on Houston's city status in another thread, find that, insert here.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, one other good thing I forgot to mention. The music scene was excellent. Great small venues that attracted top talent. Rockefeller's was my favorite, it was a converted bank building. It was pretty easy to get tickets to anything. So, the music and the food, and old movies at the River Oaks Theater.
 
skybird659
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Houston! I knew it! Just won $5 off my buddy who called New Orleans!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NEDM: skinink: And honestly, I would expect Austin to be a go-to place above Houston.

HAHA!  Fark no.  Because of people like you, Austin has gentrified the fark out of itself and priced out all the things that made it "Weird", to say nothing of the minorities that used to live there.  It's all techbros now and it's as soulless as Dallas.  It's only running on the inertia of people remembering decades-old memes and assuming it's the "only good part of Texas" that keeps its reputation up.

Objectively, Houston has far more culture than Austin now.


Yeah, but while Fark will never admit it, the average Farker is much more at home in a soulless gentrified hipster douchebro neighborhood where they can rage against the system online without ever suffering the hassle of not having strong WiFi hotspots in every coffee shop.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember back when there was a difference between magazine articles and paid advertisements?

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Houston has its virtues.

It's still a sprawling sea of concrete upon you must drive a car to do anything non-miserable outside your home.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mjjt: What exactly are the attractions of Houston? We had a 14 hour layover at airport 18 months ago, and tried to find things worth paying cab fare into city and came up empty. Did we miss anything worthwhile?


Space Center Houston and nearby is the Kemah Boardwalk.

Although from IAH those places are on the opposite side of the city. If you were laid over at Hobby, which I doubt, then it is much much closer.

/lived there for 5 years, felt like 20.
//miss the Tex-Mex, but not the humidity.
///never realized humidity makes the cold seem colder until I lived there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh...I would rather live in the Dallas area.

/Used to live in the Dallas area.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I disliked Houston quite a bit.  Been there quite a few times.  There's literally nothing to like about it.  It gets so hot and humid that they have underground tunnels connecting the downtown area.

There are better food and nightlife cities in Texas.  There are cities with more things to do.
 
