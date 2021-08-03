 Skip to content
(VOCM Newfoundland)   Family dog injured protecting family from knife wielding home invader. Family cat just fine after hiding under couch   (vocm.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, English-language films, American films, Skull, Skull and Bones, House, Stephanie Penney, St. John's family, Empire Avenue  
posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 11:37 PM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The cat was probably in on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The cat could have killed the guy and remained unscathed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The dog's okay? Didn't get shot?

Oh - not the USA. My bad.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get that dog a steak.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Proving Cats rule and Dogs drool.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not surprised a rottweiler mix saved the day.  That breed is known to be extremely devoted to their family (pack).
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lest we ever forget,,,,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somebody would be really wise to take whatever deal he is offered, and not put himself in front of a jury.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah subby, but you forget that if the home invader was a small bird, the cat would have killed it ten times over!
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The cat could have killed the guy and remained unscathed.


The cat hired him
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Strategically positioned from an attack vector' subby
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lmao this ad:
A "lucky" winner gets a luxury cabin in Dildo Pond.
Fark user imageView Full Size

When I think luxury, I think of dildo.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Lmao this ad:
A "lucky" winner gets a luxury cabin in Dildo Pond.
[Fark user image image 317x609]
When I think luxury, I think of dildo.


On Bell End Road, right by Richard Head Park?
 
skybird659
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cat was supervising, knew dog had it covered!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somebody would be really wise to take whatever deal he is offered, and not put himself in front of a jury.


Seriously.  One animal lover on that jury and the MFer will fry.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So sad to see a smart dog wearing a cone.

That look is just begging you to take the damn thing off...
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: jso2897: Somebody would be really wise to take whatever deal he is offered, and not put himself in front of a jury.

Seriously.  One animal lover on that jury and the MFer will fry.


Sounds like he might be going for a stay in a mental ward first.

That being said, shankings happen everywhere.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meowers yeah I was in on it, so who ya gonna call the Dog police????
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

