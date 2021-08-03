 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Steven Seagal still staying relevant   (marketwatch.com) divider line
20
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Steven Seagal Running Like A Girl Compilation
Youtube wLKoXlRCpzg
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beg to differ
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/clicky
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
esquireuk.cdnds.netView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I watched a few of the traitor's stuff. I'm truly sorry. Didn't know better.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [YouTube video: Steven Seagal Running Like A Girl Compilation]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When did he get a thumb for a head?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
UNDER SIEGE (1992) was a great movie.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: UNDER SIEGE (1992) was a great movie.


For the cake scene am I right?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: [esquireuk.cdnds.net image 720x404] [View Full Size image _x_]


Does he really think that shoe polish he is using for hair dye is fooling anyone?
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You'd figure Mr. Seagal would be able to see a Ponzi scam before he got involved.

I'm nothing more than a High school graduate & I could see that if they're offering you way more than what you put in, along w/a quick return naaaaaaa buddy I'll keep my lil dab of money......Can anyone say AMWAY?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think he's going to have a lot of lawsuits in the near future ..
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mojongo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wLKoXlRC​pzg]


He looks fairly young in those clips, so I can only assume that Hollywood corrected his running like a T-Rex issues before he hit it big.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has that guy ever looked like anything other than a complete shmuck?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He'll always be relevant.  Wherever parents need an example, a role model - real world behavior for kids to see and understand.  They'll say, "Kids... remember now.  Whatever you do, do not be this farking asshole - seriously - DO NOT BE THIS GUY.  K?"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Caelistis: Kris_Romm: [esquireuk.cdnds.net image 720x404] [View Full Size image _x_]

Does he really think that shoe polish he is using for hair dye is fooling anyone?


A rare case of a PROceeding hairline. What a genetic marvel!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He'll never be as relevant as Jean-Claude Van Damme...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That guy just seeps oil. I bet he has more oil on his face and hair than a 10 piece bucket of original recipe from KFC. When I need a good laugh I watch the Joe Rogen clip where they are talking about him being choked out and shiatting himself lol
 
Kzer-Za
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MADtv with Japanese subtitles 3
Youtube cQgxrGimzEE
 
