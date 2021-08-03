 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Last week's thruster misfire caused the International Space Station to do a 540-degree backflip, which still only earned a 7.5 from the Russian judge   (gizmodo.com) divider line
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babylon 540 was much better than Deep Space 960.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Everybody gets the staging wrong on the first attempt. Revert it to VAB and try again.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, there's a Russian programmer about to have a really, really bad standup...
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Somewhere, there's a Russian programmer about to have a really, really bad standup...


He'll do a 540 degree flip falling down the elevator shaft whil dodging 540 bullets.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though I'm  sure the Russians expressed regret over what happened, I'm sure they're not too broken up over it. I was under the impression that they aren't that excited over sharing a space station with other nations.
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What distinguishes a backflip from a front flip or a side flip?  What you consider to be the front door?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.


Probably not.  People who panic easily don't make good astronauts.

And even if it was scary for 'em? fark they're IN SPACE.  Worth the occasional scare just to be up there having space sex and eatin' space food
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: king of vegas: I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.

Probably not.  People who panic easily don't make good astronauts.

And even if it was scary for 'em? fark they're IN SPACE.  Worth the occasional scare just to be up there having space sex and eatin' space food


What Space Sex may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard inside: weeeeeeeeeeeeeee ohigottapee!!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.


It didn't help that the in-flight movie was Gravity.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: leeksfromchichis: king of vegas: I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.

Probably not.  People who panic easily don't make good astronauts.

And even if it was scary for 'em? fark they're IN SPACE.  Worth the occasional scare just to be up there having space sex and eatin' space food

What Space Sex may look like

[Fark user image image 425x641]

[Fark user image image 425x188]


NASA doesn't want the truth out there

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.


I wonder if they could even really tell...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too early to say it has a case of the twisties?

//feels bad. still worth it.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know how much the astronauts had to jump up and down to get it back into place.
:0
 
pheelix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At a press conference held later that day, NASA said the space station shifted by around 45 degrees. "That's been a little incorrectly reported," Zebulon Scoville, the NASA flight director in charge at the time, told the New York Times. The actual figure, he said, is closer to 540 degrees...

I bet that made made Mr. Scoville really hot!
 
MaestroJ
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: king of vegas: I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.

Probably not.  People who panic easily don't make good astronauts.



Still though if anyone shat themselves I think we'd all give them a pass on that one.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This was on purpose to force the Chinese to reprogram their interceptors.  Or maybe to avoid an alien ship passing through.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MaestroJ: leeksfromchichis: king of vegas: I'm sure that wasn't scary for the people inside. No, not are all.

Probably not.  People who panic easily don't make good astronauts.


Still though if anyone shat themselves I think we'd all give them a pass on that one.


Close encounters of the turd kind?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When did Tony Hawk become a cosmonaut?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bah, 3 right turns is equal to 1 left turn. That's just science, people
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Bah, 3 right turns is equal to 1 left turn. That's just science, people


In space, no one can hear you left turn.
 
