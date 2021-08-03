 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Doing donuts in the parking lot of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-Saint Louis Church in the village, leading cops on a 17-mile chase with speeds reaching 80 mph, and crashing your pickup is no way to spend your 19th summer, kid   (wcax.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But somehow I couldn't resist the fun of chasing them just once around the parking lot
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
19? Most people get those sort of parking lot wild oats out of their system Junior year of high school, or so I've heard.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 19? Most people get those sort of parking lot wild oats out of their system Junior year of high school, or so I've heard.


If you don't get it out before you can be charged as an adult, you did not manage your time well.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should've gone to Our Lady of the biatchin Camaro instead. OLBC loves that kind of stuff.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 19? Most people get those sort of parking lot wild oats out of their system Junior year of high school, or so I've heard.


some of us were 19 in junior high school, you insensitive jerk.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can you have a high speed chase in Vermont? Isn't the state like 12 miles wide?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was on a mission from God.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Had nothing better to do than Donuts....???

An Eclar woulda been way better....!!!!!
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: Subby, I disagree.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: He was on a mission from God.


Why didn't the cops beat him to death? Or at least beat him into the ICU?
I wonder why.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: He was on a mission from God.


What kind of charges would one face if they drove though a shopping mall like the Blues Brothers?
 
