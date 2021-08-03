 Skip to content
 
(Fox5 DC)   Gun buyer and gun seller fatally shoot each other. You'd think the seller would have come out on top   (fox5dc.com) divider line
43
    More: Strange, Prince George's County, Maryland, second shooting victim, 17-year-old Kyree Duvall, 20-year-old Camisha Jenifer, Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, illegal gun sale, Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area, Hillcrest Heights  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the old poem, "One bright morning in the middle of the night / Two dead boys got up to fight...".
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only person that can stop a seller with a gun is a buyer with a gun.

And vice versa, apparently.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya think?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was, by all accounts, a very polite exchange."
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good

?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rare Double Darwin award.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who was trying to rob who? Nothing of value lost.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's got the money, I'll just rob him with the gun."

"She's obviously not going to bring the gun loaded since she's selling it, so I'll just rob her and take it."

How'd that work out?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly this program has a race condition.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the perfect gun-toting utopia the NRA has been trying to sell.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fail to see the problem subby.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. We should totally pass a law requiring background checks to be conducted by illegal gun sellers on illegal gun buyers to make sure they aren't criminals.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seller's downstairs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one tried to rob the other one?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Ya think?

[Fark user image 300x168]


Yep, that's exactly what I imagined.

"Phased plasma rifle in the 40 Watt range."

"Just what you see, pal."
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Which one tried to rob the other one?


Yes
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they were wearing masks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Ya think?

[Fark user image 300x168]


80's action movies led me to believe as a kid that every sporting goods store had a hidden vault full of state of the art military weapons including surface to air missiles.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to be successful in the illegal gun biz, your first purchase should be body armor.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sbs.com.auView Full Size

"The first and most important rule of gun-running is, never get shot with your own merchandise."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is, the guns are okay.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ive done cash gun deals like this in Houston. I always did it during the day in a place where there was security like a gun range.
 
August11
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sad. That could have been me. But I was born into a fantastically fortunate situation, complete with quality education, multiple safety nets, and multiple opportunities.

There are lots of situations in this country where "died of a gunshot wound during a botched gun sale at midnight" is one of your top opportunities in life.

Everyone in this thread was born into one or another lucky sperm club. We are the readers, not the read about.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guns, Guns, Guns-The Guess Who
Youtube nHjyYmH6pvQ
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ghost guns or just ghost people?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Wow. We should totally pass a law requiring background checks to be conducted by illegal gun sellers on illegal gun buyers to make sure they aren't criminals.


And to think they were both law-abiding gun owners before this.  DAMN YOU, JOE BIDEN!!!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thosw: "He's got the money, I'll just rob him with the gun."

"She's obviously not going to bring the gun loaded since she's selling it, so I'll just rob her and take it."

How'd that work out?


Years ago I (legally) bought a handgun via private-sale from a complete stranger.
We met in a rather crowded parking lot but we parked in the least busy part to not freak anyone out.
We both got in his car and he was showing me the gun (and some extra extended mags if I was interested, which I was) along with a couple boxes of ammo thrown in.

Dude was really cool and we actually sat there and talked about different shiat for like an hour.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Which one tried to rob the other one?


Yes.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Wow. We should totally pass a law requiring background checks to be conducted by illegal gun sellers on illegal gun buyers to make sure they aren't criminals.


Yes, we should.
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive done cash gun deals like this in Houston. I always did it during the day in a place where there was security like a gun range.


Illegal or where you both murdered each other?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

August11: Sad. That could have been me. But I was born into a fantastically fortunate situation, complete with quality education, multiple safety nets, and multiple opportunities.

There are lots of situations in this country where "died of a gunshot wound during a botched gun sale at midnight" is one of your top opportunities in life.

Everyone in this thread was born into one or another lucky sperm club. We are the readers, not the read about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Reminds me of the old poem, "One bright morning in the middle of the night / Two dead boys got up to fight...".


Back they faced each other
drew their swords and shot each other
a deaf policeman heard the noise
and came and shot to two dead boys

learned this from my sisters after Girl Scout camp back in the late 1950's.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: GrinzGrimly: Wow. We should totally pass a law requiring background checks to be conducted by illegal gun sellers on illegal gun buyers to make sure they aren't criminals.

Yes, we should.


That law already exists in Maryland in the form of a requirement that all handgun sales be conducted via a licensed firearms dealer who will run a background check and handle the paperwork and reporting. A law is only as good as your willingness to observe it and the government's willingness to enforce it.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
God I'm happy I live in Montreal. 42 murders last year in total. Now that I post that I'll probably get murdered tonight...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive done cash gun deals like this in Houston. I always did it during the day in a place where there was security like a gun range.


I've done (legal) cash gun deals as well, but didn't bother with all of the "public place with security" nonsense because I would never put a weapon in the hands of another person if I had any shred of doubt about their character. Either sell to people you know and trust, or send them to an FFL to get background checked. Perhaps not legally, but you're morally liable for whatever the person does with a weapon you sell to them.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Which one tried to rob the other one?


Yes
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: dothemath: Ive done cash gun deals like this in Houston. I always did it during the day in a place where there was security like a gun range.

I've done (legal) cash gun deals as well, but didn't bother with all of the "public place with security" nonsense because I would never put a weapon in the hands of another person if I had any shred of doubt about their character. Either sell to people you know and trust, or send them to an FFL to get background checked. Perhaps not legally, but you're morally liable for whatever the person does with a weapon you sell to them.


nobody knows people as well as they think.     I'd switch back to using dealers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: you're morally liable for whatever the person does with a weapon you sell to them.


Not at all.
Im no gun nut but thats just dumb.
 
illegal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow, a feel good story. Keep them coming!
 
Tex570
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Interesting  attempt at targeted advertising...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Woman, teen shoot and kill each other during illegal gun sale

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would've been a better story if it was in front of a police station
 
