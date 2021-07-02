 Skip to content
(Some Yee-Haw)   Georgia teen killed in Applebee's beating after social media flamewar honored by his Truck Club with cruise to old Kroger parking lot. Finally, a green confirming all your suspicions about rural America   (forsythnews.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sorry for the kid who was killed.  But this is just sad:

According to Kaleb's mother, Amanda Duckworth, her son, who was 19, loved his truck and spending time with friends. One of his favorite activities was hanging out with his friends in the parking lot of the old Dawson Village Kroger, now Launch Trampoline Park and the No Longer Bound thrift store, off Ga. 400 in Dawson County.

Though thinking about it, when i was back visiting the family in Missouri, the local Dairy Queen in the tiny town (under 500) was the gathering place.  But at least the DQ had the best Frito Pies ever.  And then we went from there to go see the Spooklight down on the border of MO and OK. Which we did see!   That DQ is now a car wash.   I have no idea what the kids do there now.

And one of my grandkids likes to hang out the local skate park, even though she doesn't have a skateboard.   Small towns suck for kids.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What really tied that story together was...

forsythnews.cdn-anvilcms.netView Full Size


Micayla Puffer graduated from Mountain Education Charter High School with the highest GPA in her class and as an AJC Cup winner all with her baby, Annabelle, at her side.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Merica!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

One of my buddies has a ranch outside of Brenham, TX. There's a Super Walmart in there that's apparently the local hangout for teens. We'd stop there Friday nights on the way to pick up beer and food and there'd be a few dozen teens running around the store or hanging around their cars/trucks in the parking lot. Every now and then we'd get some asking us to buy them beer. We'd just laugh because fark you, I don't know you and not gonna risk a charge to buy your ass some beer.

Typically in towns where there's not much for adults to do, the kids will head out since no one wants to hang out at homes with parents in them. So they'll pick big shopping areas where they can hang out but not have to spend any money to do so.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why do the poors love hanging out and doing nothing all the time?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dawson County?
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ever rose got its thorn, dude.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To be fair, being beaten to death is probably the best way you're going to go in a Applebee's. Downright peaceful in comparison.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are we sure he didn't die of covid and the coroner put down fight at Applebee's at request of his parents?
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Beaten good, in the neighborhood.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see this happening on a more regular basis.  But with corporate sponsorship.
 
phedex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

can concur that there were a couple grocery stores where people would park their cars and hang out on friday nights in my home town.

not me, i was playing modem games of quake in my bedroom;  but it was a thing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I grew up in a suburb and we spent a lot of nights hanging out in the HEB parking lot.

I think its just a thing...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, dying from a beating in the Applebee's parking lot is a lot classier than dying from a beating in the Burger King parking lot.
 
srb68
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Is that the "social media" dispute they had?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Are we sure he didn't die of covid and the coroner put down fight at Applebee's at request of his parents?


"No, no. Covid isn't real. We can't have that for our son. Instead say that he died from shoving a broken bottle of Miller Ultra into his neck at Applebee's."
 
apathy2673
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think more people showed up for the Taco Bell vigil
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Every one of those kids drove all the way to Dawsonville because they wanted to do it for Kaleb,'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

"The f*ck you call me?"
images.forwardcdn.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shostie: [media1.tenor.com image 498x199]


Here to post a talladega nights reference, but my work has been handled.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know it's not urban America because there wasn't a mass shooting at the memorial event.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing brings a community back better than a truck rally.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said detectives are still investigating but have determined that Roberts and Duckworth knew each other prior to the incident and that the fight may have involved an argument on social media.

Thank goodness that social media facilitates violent stupid people (whom might have otherwise never met) meeting up and killing each other.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to turn in your Internet Tough Guy card, I guess.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fark around, find out.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: You know it's not urban America because there wasn't a mass shooting at the memorial event.


Rural America does their mass shootings at the church, simpleton.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this what they mean when they say we need to return to "True American Values"?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Its better than getting beaten to death outside of a TGI Fridays, but not nearly as nice as getting beaten to death outside of a LongHorn
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

In Ozark, AL in the 80s, it was the parking lot in front of the old theater next to H231.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's a Duckworth?

About the same as a witch.


/throws himself out
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shootin' good in the neighborhood.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hooners here like to pop Sunday night donuts in the Home Depot parking lot.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The other question was how did the Kroger end up closing? Did the Walmart down the street or due to Kroger's union-busting?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The best part about the name is that it stands for Howard E. Butt.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DCSO investigators charged Daniel Lee Roberts, 20, with two counts of felony murder on Friday, July 30, for allegedly causing the death of Kaleb Duckworth.


Punched the guy so hard it killed him twice.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB
Many years back I almost got in a fight at an Applebee's with a random guy at the bar, other guy started shiat, manager had my back as we were heading outside and said to me cops are coming and I'm coming out with you. A lot of liquor was involved (This is back when they would actually serve you shots). Thankfully it didn't end like this. Smartly I tossed my knife in the shrubs right outside as the cops came.

/Was a damn good knife.
//has a lot of good farked up stories
///whiskey
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Why do the poors love hanging out and doing nothing all the time?


Because there's literally nothing to do. I used to live in a rural county in the middle of nowhere, Virginia, and a big night was when someone got an LCD projector and would play DVD movies on the side of a barn.

Since these kids were hanging out at a "former" Kroger, I can guarantee there's not a nightlife to speak of anywhere near that place. Hell, the place I lived was farmland and we had 183 people per square mile (that's an average). Dawson county has 105 people per square mile. I guarantee they were hanging out at the closed Kroger/new Trampoline park as opposed to the WalMart because the police probably kick them out of the WalMart parking lot.

I was a Mallrat growing up. Now the kids are living in areas all over the place that don't have any malls. They have to go somewhere!
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone's rural is different.  I grew up in a small town, but a Walmart-sized small town.  The kids from smaller Dollar General sized towns would come to our town for the bright lights.  We'd drive 50 miles to a town twice our size that had an actual mall.

That said, I have very a hard time calling the intersection of Route 19 and SH 53 rural America.  Yeah, Dawsonville town proper is only like 2,500 people.  But the whole mess of outlet malls and subdivisions and whatnot are in unincorporated Dawson county.  You've got like seven places that sell sushi alone within a mile of the parking lot in question. The Kroger shut down.. because they built a Mega-Kroger a half mile down the road.
 
Gough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the Ford v. Chevy debate gets serious.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gough: This is what happens when the Ford v. Chevy debate gets serious.


Which one had the Calvin sticker?
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That cursed blue/black white/gold dress kills again.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I see this happening on a more regular basis.  But with corporate sponsorship.


This beating was brought to you by Carl's Jr.


/Cause they pay me every time I say it...
 
illegal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No mass casualty shootin? Huh.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: CSB
Many years back I almost got in a fight at an Applebee's with a random guy at the bar, other guy started shiat, manager had my back as we were heading outside and said to me cops are coming and I'm coming out with you. A lot of liquor was involved (This is back when they would actually serve you shots). Thankfully it didn't end like this. Smartly I tossed my knife in the shrubs right outside as the cops came.

/Was a damn good knife.
//has a lot of good farked up stories
///whiskey


Applebees
Youtube cBI2eP2oXRY
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: The other question was how did the Kroger end up closing? Did the Walmart down the street or due to Kroger's union-busting?


Uh, Kroger is still one of the few nationwide chains that has a grocer's union. Yeah, they fight with the union occasionally but most of their stores are union.

I grew up in Ohio and from the picture I recognize that façade on the closed Kroger - it's one of their superstores they opened in the 80's. In some areas as the population dropped Kroger would either downsize the stores or build an even bigger one nearby, so that's probably why the store closed. My own childhood Kroger is now a medical complex. The "new" Kroger superstore is about a mile away and it's twice the size of the "old" superstore.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Since these kids were hanging out at a "former" Kroger, I can guarantee there's not a nightlife to speak of anywhere near that place.


Again, nope.  They built a mega-Kroger (Marketplace) a half-mile down the road.  I grew up in the middle of nowhere.  This (https://goo.gl/maps/Ufu6NeCz4383A1pW​8) is *not* the middle of nowhere in any way, except maybe in terms of soulless capitalist exurban alienation.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You COULD google that, but ... name checks out.
 
BlueVet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: You know it's not urban America because there wasn't a mass shooting at the memorial event.


I know it's not urban America because some jackass isn't posting racist crap in a thread that has nothing to do with race.  Oh wait...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I get really nervous when I see a large group of white people gathering like this.
 
