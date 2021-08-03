 Skip to content
 
(People Magazine)   Former flight attendant to honor late 9/11 colleagues by pushing a beverage cart from Boston to NYC, will still charge you $8 for a warm Bud Light   (people.com) divider line
    More: Hero, United Airlines Flight 175, September 11 attacks, World Trade Center, United Airlines, South Tower of the World Trade Center, Los Angeles, American Airlines Flight 11, Boeing 767  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You're a bum, Rock. You're a bum!"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tolerate regular Budweiser but Bud Light is some kind of foul abomination that no one should ingest.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a very hitman vibe.  I'd be hesitant to ask for a pillow.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew with the 20th anniversary coming up of 9/11 that I was going to have to avoid the internet I didn't know I was going to avoid the internet starting in farking August.
FML
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't believe it's been 20 years. In one day, we lost 2,977 people due to our government's failure to act effectively to stop the problem it knew was brewing.

You'd think that losing almost 3,000 people in one day would be the worst loss of civilian American life we'd ever see in our lifetimes.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's just not the same without three or four people sitting nearby with their bladders about to burst because the aisle is too narrow to reach the lavatory.

///why is there never any lava
//in the lavatory?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you think that's bad, check out the prices at LaGuardia:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/laguardia-​t​raveler-posted-photo-restaurant-122544​870.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$8.00 is a lot cheaper than the $27.65 the New York/New Jersey
Fark user imageView Full Size
Airport bars are charging......

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out for now enjoy your Warm beers...!!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Insain2: $8.00 is a lot cheaper than the $27.65 the New York/New Jersey [Fark user image image 425x321]Airport bars are charging......

[Fark user image image 300x168]

Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out for now enjoy your Warm beers...!!!!


Well done...but you were off by 20 cents....LOL.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Last Taps | Delocated | Adult Swim
Youtube msUJDTiWK88
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I can tolerate regular Budweiser but Bud Light is some kind of foul abomination that no one should ingest.


Bud Light is the antidote of Coors Light.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember the day it happened: I was learning het Nederlands and was careening around roundabouts in my BMW 518 on the way to work, pretending like I was a race car driver.

I kept hearing references to New York and everyone sounding concerned on the radio -- came in just in time to watch the second tower get hit on the TV.

This being a military base with (supposed) nukes, I remember watching everyone scrambling -- the commander of the base was running up the stairs -- it was mayhem. Me being a dependent bartender I was like "dude, I'm just here to serve beers."

They were somber days & weeks afterward, but with the help of alcohol, pool & darts, we somehow managed to fumble our way through it.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

