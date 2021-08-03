 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Ship hijacked off the coast of the UAE. We now return you to the 1970s   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
40
    More: News, United Arab Emirates, Persian Gulf, oil tanker, Iran, British navy, coast of the United Arab Emirates, oil tankers, U.S. military's Mideast  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet they were Shanghaied
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/awarded Low Taste Jpg of the Day
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"FLY THIS SHIP TO CUBA!"
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But who is the Captain now?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, we use those pesky satellites and go "Enhance?"

We should know where those big boys are, and where they are going!  Next step; Seal Team 6!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there a LoJack on it?
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Is there a LoJack on it?


May have a J-Lo poster on it.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Brits? Yeah, no thanks.

They were in Vietnam before we were.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Up to 4 ships are reportedly "Not under command".  The IRGC is going big.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hijacking a ship in that area nowadays seems like a losing proposition, you've got multiple militaries very interested in keeping merchant traffic safe and flowing.  Hell it's a large portion of America's influence, just ising the Navy to maintain that.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess. The vessel's owner, listed as Emirati free zone-based Glory International, could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.

So the Emiratis or the Panamanian military are going to handle this right?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
d1w8cc2yygc27j.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The fight against global warming continues.

thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: But who is the Captain now?


"I'm the Captain now"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Iranian regime is probably looking for an advantage in the sanction negotiations.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 300x374]


Walker: grinding_journalist: But who is the Captain now?

"I'm the Captain now"
[Fark user image 850x478]


Yeah, I should've known that would happen.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This happened to my grandfather in the 1980's, so I am getting a kick out of these replies.

//He was an oil tanker captain.
// Fortunately it only lasted a few days
/// Iran-Iraq War was a hell of a time.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Iran has denied involvement.

Just as we should deny involvement in the destruction of Kharg Island when it happens.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: The Brits? Yeah, no thanks.

They were in Vietnam before we were.


We should have surrendered when the French did.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dont see why they dont put two guards on deck with Barrett .50 cal rifles and perforate any small boat that comes around.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Panama-flagged asphalt tanker Asphalt Princess. The vessel's owner, listed as Emirati free zone-based Glory International, could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.

So the Emiratis or the Panamanian military are going to handle this right?


I used to dance under the name Asphalt Princess back in college

/touching my Emirati free zone cost extra
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Theeng: Hijacking a ship in that area nowadays seems like a losing proposition, you've got multiple militaries very interested in keeping merchant traffic safe and flowing.  Hell it's a large portion of America's influence, just ising the Navy to maintain that.


I've thought a lot about getting into the pirating game. I feel like private pleasure craft on trans-oceanic voyages would be easy pickings.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Up to 4 ships are reportedly "Not under command".  The IRGC is going big.


NUC can mean a lot of things, hijacking or outside interference is the least likely of them.  I've been on a ship that has gone NUC, multiple times in fact.  Also this is being reported through AIS, so we have zero information on it.

Could there be more than one hijacking?  I mean sure it's possible, but it's more probable that this is just panicky reporting on something unrelated no one normally would care about.

/lazy merchant ships love to fly NUC when they're drifting or anchored so people avoid them.  Hell they could have heard what happened to the other ship and are drifting to save fuel while whatever happens.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont see why they dont put two guards on deck with Barrett .50 cal rifles and perforate any small boat that comes around.


Insurance.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creoena: The fight against global warming continues.

[thumbor.forbes.com image 560x401]


This explains everything to me, Fark those people against gun powdery muskets and eye patches!
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: dothemath: I dont see why they dont put two guards on deck with Barrett .50 cal rifles and perforate any small boat that comes around.

Insurance.


Seems like it would be way more expensive to pay the millions of dollars in ransoms and possibly lose a ship.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope this wasn't the tank of asphalt I ordered last week.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theeng: Ow! That was my feelings!: Up to 4 ships are reportedly "Not under command".  The IRGC is going big.

NUC can mean a lot of things, hijacking or outside interference is the least likely of them.  I've been on a ship that has gone NUC, multiple times in fact.  Also this is being reported through AIS, so we have zero information on it.

Could there be more than one hijacking?  I mean sure it's possible, but it's more probable that this is just panicky reporting on something unrelated no one normally would care about.

/lazy merchant ships love to fly NUC when they're drifting or anchored so people avoid them.  Hell they could have heard what happened to the other ship and are drifting to save fuel while whatever happens.


All 4 at the same time in the same area?  https://iran.liveuamap.com/
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
moon.hoyd.netView Full Size


Wanted for questioning
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See, this is why the Allied powers from WW2 should have kept a handful of Battleships and Battlecruisers around, or replaced them with more modern successors. Sure you need some aircraft for fast recon, but why not transport the strike team over there on something like the New Jersey or Warspite. If the pirates were at all intelligent the sight of the 16" guns alone would make them surrender.  ;)
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: The Brits? Yeah, no thanks.

They were in Vietnam before we were.

We should have surrendered when the French did.


Would have been nice.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ow! That was my feelings!: dothemath: I dont see why they dont put two guards on deck with Barrett .50 cal rifles and perforate any small boat that comes around.

Insurance.

Seems like it would be way more expensive to pay the millions of dollars in ransoms and possibly lose a ship.


That's because you're not a marine risk underwriter.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The Iranian regime is probably looking for an advantage in the sanction negotiations.


What do they think they're going to get?  A billion dollars in cash?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Is there a LoJack on it?


It's called AIS.

Automatic Identification System
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: dothemath: Ow! That was my feelings!: dothemath: I dont see why they dont put two guards on deck with Barrett .50 cal rifles and perforate any small boat that comes around.

Insurance.

Seems like it would be way more expensive to pay the millions of dollars in ransoms and possibly lose a ship.

That's because you're not a marine risk underwriter.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: dothemath: I dont see why they dont put two guards on deck with Barrett .50 cal rifles and perforate any small boat that comes around.

Insurance.


I don't know why that got a funny. It's the correct answer.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look at all these pleasure craft out in the middle of the north Pacific. I'd pirate the fark out of them. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
