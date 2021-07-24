 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)
    More: Repeat, California, Nevada, U.S. Forest Service, Portions of Lake Tahoe, close contact, Lake Tahoe, Health, lymph nodes  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Due you like, stole my boobies.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like you are your own Boobies
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
technoblogical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: It looks like you are your own Boobies


we're all boobies here.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...
Chipmunks have  plague
White Tailed Deer have Covid
Birds in the Northeast are dying of..... something.
And here comes Delta.

I flatlined a few years ago, but the good people of our local hospital brought me back.
Or so I thought.
If this is my afterlife, I'd just like to apologize for the inconvenience.
And don't ask about ʻOumuamua.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want a hula hoop.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably one of those northern reticulated ones, they're real bastards.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but which one's getting the best head
 
fehk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
so is it the black death or the Black death?

/i need the white person's guide to woke language of the mid-pandemic era, 2nd edition, abridged, cliffnotes version, revision 8c2021a-en_US
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i like boobies
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/24/us/col​o​rado-plague-10-year-old-death/index.ht​ml
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tuxq: so is it the black death or the Black death?

/i need the white person's guide to woke language of the mid-pandemic era, 2nd edition, abridged, cliffnotes version, revision 8c2021a-en_US


This is a weird thread to swat at your imaginary little boogeymen.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
F*cking plague rats
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Boobies, that's what I am.  Mark my words, my friends: Tom was here before the rivers and the trees; Tom remembers to boobies raindrop and the boobies acorn.
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: tuxq: so is it the black death or the Black death?

/i need the white person's guide to woke language of the mid-pandemic era, 2nd edition, abridged, cliffnotes version, revision 8c2021a-en_US

This is a weird thread to swat at your imaginary little boogeymen.


I don't really have a dog in the fight, but I do laugh at the ridiculousness of it all.
 
roc6783
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tuxq: shoegaze99: tuxq: so is it the black death or the Black death?

/i need the white person's guide to woke language of the mid-pandemic era, 2nd edition, abridged, cliffnotes version, revision 8c2021a-en_US

This is a weird thread to swat at your imaginary little boogeymen.

I don't really have a dog in the fight, but I do laugh at the ridiculousness of it all.


Who wants to tell him...?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
