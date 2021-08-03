 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   After outrage over $27.85 Sam Adams Summer Ale, Port Authority airport vendors correct pricing down to a mere $18.15   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Misc, New York City, Newark Liberty International Airport, Port Authority of New York, recent report, major airports' restaurants, OTG spokesperson, Sam Adams Summer Ale, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure it must come with a Salma Hayek, breast milk chaser, for that price.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm sure it must come with a Salma Hayek, breast milk chaser, for that price.


Go on...
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A self audit? man those are brutal I wonder what they will find
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: A self audit? man those are brutal I wonder what they will find


They have investigated themselves, and determined they're tired of getting called on their bullshiat
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let them charge $27.85.  Watch demand drop. watch supply rise.  watch profits fall. watch posting of going out of business sign.  watch me laugh. watch me save $27.85.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're not clever enough to charge $17.76 for a Sam Adams.
 
Pincy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Outrage over overpriced beer? Umm, maybe don't buy the beer? I'm guessing there are other things to drink that are cheaper.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA, "last year passed a rule that airport businesses can charge up to 10% more than "street pricing" in the area."

Somehow I'm having issues accepting that their corrected price of eighteen bucks a pop is reflecting street pricing.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Let them charge $27.85.  Watch demand drop. watch supply rise.  watch profits fall. watch posting of going out of business sign.  watch me laugh. watch me save $27.85.


Maybe let's not be libertarians.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pincy: Outrage over overpriced beer? Umm, maybe don't buy the beer? I'm guessing there are other things to drink that are cheaper.


It's a damn airport. Sneak out on the tarmac and siphon some jet fuel for a real kick in the pants.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I clicked through to the picture of the menu. That's some expensive beer.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can understand fleecing rich travelers who might have money to waste, but this is just absurd. A pint here would be more than the price of a 6-pack at the local grocery store.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pincy: Outrage over overpriced beer? Umm, maybe don't buy the beer? I'm guessing there are other things to drink that are cheaper.


The outrage wasn't just that it was expensive--it's that the price was outside the bounds of the rules imposed by the Port Authority:

"Even though OTG is working to make sure the issue doesn't happen again, the tweet - a photo that showed the going rate for a Sam Adams Summer Ale at a whopping $27.85 - caught the attention of the Port Authority, which just last year passed a rule that airport businesses can charge up to 10% more than 'street pricing' in the area."

So unless a Sam Adams runs around $16 and change retail in the surrounding area, they're in violation of the rule.

/yeah yeah, no one RsTFA
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
those are higher than concert venue prices. absolutely ridiculous.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Glad they don't run the strip joints.  It would be $150 for a lap dance.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If they're the Port Authoriity shouldn't they be selling 10 varieties of port?

Checking account, authoritarians!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeesh. I was at LaGuradia last week. Glad I wasn't thirsty.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: FTFA, "last year passed a rule that airport businesses can charge up to 10% more than "street pricing" in the area."

Somehow I'm having issues accepting that their corrected price of eighteen bucks a pop is reflecting street pricing.


Agreed, I just bought a box of twelve for eighteen and change.

Reasonable bar price for me would be less than eight each. Which I would have a hard time paying.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pincy: Outrage over overpriced beer? Umm, maybe don't buy the beer? I'm guessing there are other things to drink that are cheaper.


Like a $15 12oz bottle of water?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

$18.15? Good laaaawd, that's a lot of money. How many beers I get for that?
One.
One six-pack?
No, one bottle.
OK, give me two.
Two beers, that'll be $36.30.
No, two ounces.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Glad they don't run the strip joints.  It would be $150 for a lap dance.


OK, but at that price, there's probably sex in the Champaign Room, right?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember hitting a bar in an airport because I had a two hour layover.  I ordered a Baileys and coffee.  That's a single shot of Irish cream in a cup of coffee.  Normally, you'd expect to pay $5 to $7 for it.  Because it was an airport, I was expecting $10.  The bastards charged me $20 for that drink.   Lesson learned.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I clicked through to the picture of the menu. That's some expensive beer.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I can understand fleecing rich travelers who might have money to waste, but this is just absurd. A pint here would be more than the price of a 6-pack at the local grocery store.


$13 for a Michelob?  That's almost a 12-pack street price AKA 1000% markup.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pincy: Outrage over overpriced beer? Umm, maybe don't buy the beer? I'm guessing there are other things to drink that are cheaper.


It cost s around 11 bucks at the grocery store man
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Eightballjacket: Glad they don't run the strip joints.  It would be $150 for a lap dance.

OK, but at that price, there's probably sex in the Champaign Room, right?


Yeah, but rubbers cost $30
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
More importantly,
"Covid-19 Recovery Charge" - a non-gratuity of 10%?

//I'm sure there's a nicer way than just saying "get bent", but....
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They mama.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: More importantly,
"Covid-19 Recovery Charge" - a non-gratuity of 10%?

//I'm sure there's a nicer way than just saying "get bent", but....


Unless it's a tax added by the local government, that's fraud.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I chug a bottle of mouthwash on the drive in, works in a lot of different ways.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
27 bucks for Sam Adams? Plus automatic 10% "COVID recovery charge" plus you have to tip? Even I would pass.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby's Mom Summer Queef is only $13.99.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Somaticasual: More importantly,
"Covid-19 Recovery Charge" - a non-gratuity of 10%?

//I'm sure there's a nicer way than just saying "get bent", but....

Unless it's a tax added by the local government, that's fraud.


Sounds like a good place to wear my 'not responsible for lost or stolen items' t shirt.
 
