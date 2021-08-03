 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Stairway to OH HELL NO   (youtube.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The thumbnail alone scared me...that's terrifying!
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOPE!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like fun.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[NOPE INTENSIFIES]
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how do they get back down?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, but I'll take the elevator.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: But how do they get back down?


He asks that at the end. The guide replies (sensibly) that maybe he should have asked that question before ascending. But there's a nice easy downhill trail on the other side of the mountain.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: But how do they get back down?


not very long if you miss a step.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, I had that dream lots of times
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope. CSB time:

When I was 19 and fearless, I was given the job of changing neon lights, the long tube kind. To get to them it required leaning an extension ladder against an I-beam roof support, climbing all the way to the top, and repeating this several times. After changing all of them it still didn't work, so I reached up to pull one of the good bulbs out. As I did, I discovered what was wrong with the fixture when it shocked me almost into unconsciousness and caused my movement to destabilize the ladder. So there I was, a grown man at the top of an unstable ladder 20+ feet up, screaming for help and crying like an infant wanting a bottle.

A group of people very quickly stabilized the ladder, and someone had to climb up, get behind me, and bring me down one step at a time. Since then, just getting on a ladder makes me shake, and the last time I was on a simple 3-step still I shook so hard one of the legs kicked and I was thrown off. So, as you might imagine, just the idea of this is terrifying for me. I couldn't even watch the video. These guys are absolutely farking crazy.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you fell, would you scream "SHAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH, DENIIIIIIIIIIIIED" on the way down
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would totally do that!  Oh hell YES!

Or, well, I would have.  I could still do it now.  Given enough time.

If I tried it now, I'd have a traffic jam of 30 climbers behind me, "Hurry up, alterfurter!"

/i'd be at more risk of being throw off than falling off
//but i'd make it
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: NOPE!


Don't be afraid, they give climbers helmets
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy reminded me of the "awkward drug dealer" from Better Call Saul.

/Yes I am bingeing it for the second time atm.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes please!
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope nope nope.

/nope
//seriously, nope.
///did I farking stutter?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 384x247]


signsmart.com.auView Full Size


/that sign exists to lower someone's insurance premiums
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a lot of fun, but I'm kind of pressed for time. Does anybody know what time the helicopter takes off?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donnerkogel

I'll never have that recipe again.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Donnerkogel

I'll never have that recipe again.


Have you tried the Schnitzengruben?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: But there's a nice easy downhill trail on the other side of the mountain.


Then take that trail both ways.  F that ladder.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOO

*breathe*

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​O

*passes out*
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The climb TO the ladder looks worse than the ladder.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think they should play the music from Cliffhangers as folks are climbing.

The Price Is Right - Cliffhangers Theme Song
Youtube nDIRDt3eGRs
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Then, every time someone falls, they should play the correct sound effects.

The Price Is Right Cue - Cliffhangers Crash Cue
Youtube QnCCqXqAe7U
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I wouldn't collapse from the thin air, I'd try that.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great for a lady friend of mine! She gets queasy playing snakes and ladders.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, that was six minutes of anal clenching.

BTW, that boy's got a massive head.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Great for a lady friend of mine! She gets queasy playing snakes and ladders.


As an authority of this establishment, I believe you've had too much cider. I'm cutting you off. Get out.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x458]


Aiiiggghh!  You're going to get me neutered!
 
kabloink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LewDux: leeto2: NOPE!

Don't be afraid, they give climbers helmets


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Well, that was six minutes of anal clenching.

BTW, that boy's got a massive head.



i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: six minutes of anal clenching


that's the name of my Huey Lewis and The News cover band
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More scared of his face than the steel ladder. the go pro is supposed to point AWAY from your face, dude.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Well, that was six minutes of anal clenching.

BTW, that boy's got a massive head.


Phrasing?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not a kangaroo in sight.
 
