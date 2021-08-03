 Skip to content
(The Root)   According to a coroner, a black teen drove to the house of a known Confederate-supporting racist, broke into the attic, and committed suicide by shooting himself. For whatever reason, a jury didn't accept that explanation   (theroot.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explanation would have worked just fine back in Woodrow Wilson's time, or as Republicans call it, the good old days.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better story than "he tripped and fell on a bullet," but he really should have work shopped that alibi.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wade was known for sharing racially charged posts on white Facebook...

There's a white facebook?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That explanation would have worked just fine back in Woodrow Wilson's time, or as Republicans call it, the good old days.


You spelled George Bush wrong.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: Wade was known for sharing racially charged posts on white Facebook...

There's a white facebook?


Yes.  It's called Facebook.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: solokumba: Wade was known for sharing racially charged posts on white Facebook...

There's a white facebook?

Yes.  It's called Facebook.


Sounds about white
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was born in the South, and I'm not ashamed to show the Confederate flag or anything," he told KDSK. "[The racist memes] are already on Facebook, I just shared them, it's not like I made them up or put them there, right? I'm not a racist."

The man has a point, he was just visiting that den of shiat for brains, Zuckerberg is the one running it.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Missouri just passed a law in 2020 that elected coronershave to take at least some basic training and not just be a political lackey.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yo, there's a white Facebook?
Ok, fark that place.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Missouri just passed a law in 2020 that elected coronershave to take at least some basic training and not just be a political lackey.


I'm not going to shave the coroner. You do it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the "make them look guilty by killing yourself in their attic" ploy.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Criminal charges incoming for the Coroner...

And how many court cases will be sent for retrial after it has been proven the Coroner is corrupt.

We have not heard the last of this.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dude has blacks in his belfry.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That coroner was probably a pretty big fan of states' rights.
 
Magnus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That explanation would have worked just fine back in Woodrow Wilson's time, or as Republicans call it, the good old days.


The Democrat president?  The Democrat president who implemented segregation into the US Navy and deepened it in the US Army?  The Democrat president that oversaw Democrats maintaining control of Congress in the mid-term elections of 1916? The Democrat president that ignored the race riots crisis in the US? The Democrat president who was a raging racist?

Which Republicans are you reimagining refer to that period of Democrat control of the country as "the good ol times"?
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet the coroner and the main suspect attend the same bonfire parties.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magnus: Lambskincoat: That explanation would have worked just fine back in Woodrow Wilson's time, or as Republicans call it, the good old days.

The Democrat president?  The Democrat president who implemented segregation into the US Navy and deepened it in the US Army?  The Democrat president that oversaw Democrats maintaining control of Congress in the mid-term elections of 1916? The Democrat president that ignored the race riots crisis in the US? The Democrat president who was a raging racist?

Which Republicans are you reimagining refer to that period of Democrat control of the country as "the good ol times"?


All of them?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: solokumba: Wade was known for sharing racially charged posts on white Facebook...

There's a white facebook?

Yes.  It's called Facebook.


Where I was at.  Facebook even whiter would require distribution of sunglasses and burn cream
 
Malenfant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "I was born in the South, and I'm not ashamed to show the Confederate flag or anything," he told KDSK. "[The racist memes] are already on Facebook, I just shared them, it's not like I made them up or put them there, right? I'm not a racist."

The man has a point, he was just visiting that den of shiat for brains, Zuckerberg is the one running it.


People who aren't racist don't share racist garbage because other racists posted it and it was there to share.
These racists are so bad at denying what they obviously are. Once again, it's time to take out the trash.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That explanation would have worked just fine back in Woodrow Wilson's time, or as Republicans call it, the good old days.


Back then he wouldn't have NEEDED an explanation, he could have proudly proclaimed "that negro boy put his eyes upon my daughter so I shot him"    so...progress?
 
dywed88
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frozit: Criminal charges incoming for the Coroner...

And how many court cases will be sent for retrial after it has been proven the Coroner is corrupt.

We have not heard the last of this.


I wouldn't count on charges.

The local prosecutor probably is just as racist.

And "oops I made a mistake" would probably generate reasonable doubt if anyone prosecuted.

If they can find more cases and show a pattern then maybe some Federal civil rights charges could be effective.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Democrat president?  The Democrat president who implemented segregation into the US Navy and deepened it in the US Army?  The Democrat president that oversaw Democrats maintaining control of Congress in the mid-term elections of 1916? The Democrat president that ignored the race riots crisis in the US? The Democrat president who was a raging racist?
Which Republicans are you reimagining refer to that period of Democrat control of the country as "the good ol times"?

Anyone want to explain the Southern Strategy to Cletus McKlan here?
Wait, he already knows.doesn't he.
 
Mattix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dionysusaur: solokumba: Wade was known for sharing racially charged posts on white Facebook...

There's a white facebook?

Yes.  It's called Facebook.

Where I was at.  Facebook even whiter would require distribution of sunglasses and burn cream


White Woman's Instagram -- Bo Burnham (from "Inside" -- ALBUM OUT NOW)
Youtube xHotXbGZiFY
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Magnus: Lambskincoat: That explanation would have worked just fine back in Woodrow Wilson's time, or as Republicans call it, the good old days.

The Democrat president?  The Democrat president who implemented segregation into the US Navy and deepened it in the US Army?  The Democrat president that oversaw Democrats maintaining control of Congress in the mid-term elections of 1916? The Democrat president that ignored the race riots crisis in the US? The Democrat president who was a raging racist?

Which Republicans are you reimagining refer to that period of Democrat control of the country as "the good ol times"?


When the Democrat in charge is a blatant racist, pretty much all of the current crop.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magnus: Lambskincoat: That explanation would have worked just fine back in Woodrow Wilson's time, or as Republicans call it, the good old days.

The Democrat president?  The Democrat president who implemented segregation into the US Navy and deepened it in the US Army?  The Democrat president that oversaw Democrats maintaining control of Congress in the mid-term elections of 1916? The Democrat president that ignored the race riots crisis in the US? The Democrat president who was a raging racist?

Which Republicans are you reimagining refer to that period of Democrat control of the country as "the good ol times"?


It is almost like the political parties of the past were different than those of today.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'I only shared all kinds of racist memes and have a Confederate flag. I'm not a racist. Ipso facto abra cadabra.'
 
