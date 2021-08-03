 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   If something seemed a little "off" about that story about the dead hiker in AZ, particularly the boyfriend's explanation of "She was having trouble with the heat so I sent her back and kept hiking." Turns out he's a cop with a history of lying   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mercedes Fortune, a spokeswoman for the Phoenix Police Department, told The Daily Beast in a statement that no "traumatic injuries" were seen on Tramonte when she was found. "At this time there is no evidence to indicate foul play is suspected," she wrote.

If you have a question about his license to kill, take it up with her majesty... Mercedes Fortune?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just say he's a cop, and leave it at that.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was a real beauty:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Just say he's a cop, and leave it at that.


Yeah - "cop with a history of lying" is about as redundant as you can get.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidentally, my wife went hiking with our daughter a week ago and fell and broke her fibula. Should I suspect that my daughter was responsible?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Coincidentally, my wife went hiking with our daughter a week ago and fell and broke her fibula. Should I suspect that my daughter was responsible?


Yes, if your daughter is a cop.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Just say he's a cop, and leave it at that.

Yeah - "cop with a history of lying" is about as redundant as you can get.


As Fark used to put it, headline 5 words too long.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well ,turns out he's a cop with a history of lying being a cop

ftfy subby
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Just say he's a cop, and leave it at that.

Yeah - "cop with a history of lying" is about as redundant as you can get.


see also

Cat with a history of napping
Water with a history of being wet
Cop's wives with a history of black eyes
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some guys play F, M, or K, cops often want to F, M and K.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Coincidentally, my wife went hiking with our daughter a week ago and fell and broke her fibula. Should I suspect that my daughter was responsible?


Did your daughter leave her to make her way back to the parking lot on her own while she went on hiking?

was this the very first time they'd met?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never leave someone alone who is having trouble while hiking. JFC, this is 101 level shiat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In  the cops defense women constantly want to be left alone they just don't realize that they should be careful what they ask for because it's always at the most inopportune time for them specifically.
Ask anyone that I've left on the side of the road more than once.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, a cop that lies and tried to cover up a murder.  I can't believe this!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They brought NO WATER on a four hour hike, in Arizona, in SUMMER.

What the actual fark. This is some Lifetime murder mystery shiat.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*search for 'Mercedes Fortune'*
*find this shiat*
Fark user imageView Full Size
*leab gronp*
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ok so he murdered her by not giving her water and making her walk?

I understand everyone hates cops but you got anything at all here?
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Never leave someone alone who is having trouble while hiking. JFC, this is 101 level shiat.


He didn't. It's pretty clear he was busy murdering her.
 
zbtop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dizdar told police that neither he nor Tramonte brought water on the hike.

So the alternative to the murder theory is that you're far too farking stupid to be trusted to work as a police officer?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Coincidentally, my wife went hiking with our daughter a week ago and fell and broke her fibula. Should I suspect that my daughter was responsible?


Did your daughter walk away from a corpse or did your daughter AND wife tell the story?
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok so he murdered her by not giving her water and making her walk?

I understand everyone hates cops but you got anything at all here?


Come on, this is FARK. Wild speculation is all this lot has ever needed...
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcus Aurelius: Just say he's a cop, and leave it at that.

Yeah - "cop with a history of lying" is about as redundant as you can get.


This statement has been endorsed by the chairman, head, and chief honcho of the Department of Redundancy Department
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Coincidentally, my wife went hiking with our daughter a week ago and fell and broke her fibula. Should I suspect that my daughter was responsible?


yes, and you're probably next
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just say he murdered her and there's nothing you can do about it and leave it at that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dizdar was previously disciplined and placed on a Maricopa County Attorney's Office "Brady list" that tracks police officers with integrity concerns because of past misconduct. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office told The Daily Beast that Dizdar is still on the list.

Doesn't sound like a one-off.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The last thing she said to her mom was probably, of course I'll be safe, I'll be with a cop. Heh.
 
bentheguard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One of the most prominent Arizona radio DJs is a police apologist.  He was on this morning saying how there is nothing fishy going on with this whatsoever.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gasp! Do people really believe that a law enforcement officer committed a CRIME?! But that's against the law!
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smart people do not start a hike up Camelback Mountain in the afternoon, during summertime.

Smart people do not bail on their hiking partners.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok so he murdered her by not giving her water and making her walk?

I understand everyone hates cops but you got anything at all here?


When a member of your hiking party comes ill, you absolutely do not leave them alone. You see to it that they get the rest and treatment that they need, and if it means canceling the rest of your hike, so be it. Take care of your people first.
What he did can be categorized as "culpable negligence". He put a person who he admitted was already at risk in a greater danger, rather than doing literally anything to ensure her safety.
 
nijika
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
God have these dudes ever heard of "breaking up over dinner"?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Never leave someone alone who is having trouble while hiking. JFC, this is 101 level shiat.


Never hike with someone that is trouble
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only thing I question is why he was seen circling around her waving a punisher flag, chanting "we all walk a thin blue line" repeatedly.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zbtop: Dizdar told police that neither he nor Tramonte brought water on the hike.

So the alternative to the murder theory is that you're far too farking stupid to be trusted to work as a police officer?


I mean, there is this.

Also "negligent homicide" is a thing.
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dizdar sounds like a Slovenian flute-like instrument or a tiny troll-like creature that houses in mushroom caps.

\slashy
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rolladuck: dothemath: Ok so he murdered her by not giving her water and making her walk?

I understand everyone hates cops but you got anything at all here?

When a member of your hiking party comes ill, you absolutely do not leave them alone. You see to it that they get the rest and treatment that they need, and if it means canceling the rest of your hike, so be it. Take care of your people first.
What he did can be categorized as "culpable negligence". He put a person who he admitted was already at risk in a greater danger, rather than doing literally anything to ensure her safety.


Or if you get in a fight and the woman is bound and determined to fu*k off and leave just to spite you then you say "later biatch". I mean its not exactly the coolest way in the world to act but when youre in a fight it happens.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Never leave someone alone who is having trouble while hiking. JFC, this is 101 level shiat.


He just wanted to be able to go home to his family.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: fiddlehead: Never leave someone alone who is having trouble while hiking. JFC, this is 101 level shiat.

He just wanted to be able to go home to his family.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Smart people do not start a hike up Camelback Mountain in the afternoon, during summertime.

Smart people do not bail on their hiking partners.


i was dating a woman who refused to listen to me about making a quick exit from a slot canyon when i heard thunder in the distance.  "we are in the desert, it won't rain on us"

i told her i was heading back to the car and her ignorance was not my problem.  luckily she decided to turn around and head back to the car after it started to rain on her.

the slot canyon predictably flooded and she would have been caught in it.  the car ride back to the hotel was not fun, i just the car while she insisted she only came back to the car because she was worried about me.

not casting judgements here, just saying i can totally see leaving someone on a trail.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think he realized he either didn't like her, AT ALL, or that she wasn't in to him and he wasn't getting any later. She walked off and he was out of the date. Either way, what a douche to not walk her back, and if it was a group, they are all just as culpable.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zbtop: Dizdar told police that neither he nor Tramonte brought water on the hike.

So the alternative to the murder theory is that you're far too farking stupid to be trusted to work as a police officer?


This!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
McDade told The Daily Beast the trail is "highly technical"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laptopia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He has a history of lying...  Okay, that's not good.  But I don't see a lot of opportunities for foul play here if there were no obvious traumatic injuries, as has been reported.  So he didn't push her off a cliff or something like that, or stab her and then dump the body.

Simplest explanation is that she wasn't used to that kind of heat and dryness, she didn't take water (which is documented), and she suffered a heat stroke.  It was 105 that day, and that is an exposed hike (I've done it).  He should have gone down with her, recognizing the warning signs. But nothing (so far) suggests malicious foul play to me.  Just a guy being an idiot when his date was in obvious trouble and an ensuing tragedy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All cops are heroes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All cops are heroes.


all humans suck.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So a lot of people are glossing over the fact that she must have gotten back to the car. Her stuff was there, but she was not. This makes almost no sense to me. If she had keys to get into the car then she could have turned on the car's AC and cooled off. Did she drop off her stuff and think "oh, this isn't so bad now that I'm not carrying all this gear, maybe I'll go catch up" and then get lost?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I lived in Phoenix. I'm also an avid hiker. I've hiked in many terrains, from mountain forest to the barren Death Valley. Never did I consider hitting up a difficult trail in Arizona during July. Why risk your life in that sort if heat? People learned a long time ago to avoid the parched desert sun during summer. I say the cop should have known this, him being a resident and all. That trail is not for casual hiking. I believe this was a stage that was intentionally set. If not, the cop is a complete farking idiot.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So she died the night before and he hauled her body out to the hike?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: I think he realized he either didn't like her, AT ALL, or that she wasn't in to him and he wasn't getting any later. She walked off and he was out of the date. Either way, what a douche to not walk her back, and if it was a group, they are all just as culpable.


And she was from Boston.
Probably a newbie to the heat.
 
