(NPR)   Gov. Abbot and Gov. DeSantis: Who runs Jonestown?   (npr.org) divider line
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both of them obviously.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The GQP is a death cult.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/with props to the original cartoonist
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: The GQP is a death cult.


It's worse than a death cult. Death cults kill themselves.

The GQP is a Nurgle-worshipping murder/suicide cult
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At this point fark em. Everyone I care about is vaccinated. Fewer republican voters means we have a better chance of flipping Texas finally.
I hate abbot so much
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image 346x750]


up my ass?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Together they are Master Blaster, and they are the Thunderdome champions.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's hard to care about people who willingly are subjecting themselves to the possibility of a painful death just to appease the orange headed scum that is trump.

Oh wait, I don't care.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If this does not massively backfire on them it will truly be testament to the power of right-wing propaganda in our country.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
AT LEAST THEY ARE NOT GOING DOWN FOR HARASSING WOMEN!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Churchy LaFemme: If this does not massively backfire on them it will truly be testament to the power of right-wing propaganda in our country.


Backfire? The political ads are already written

"The pandemic is the fault of illegal immigrants and Biden. The Dems are trying to destroy the economy. We stopped them.Trump knows better, and we listen to him. "

And they waltz to reelection or higher office.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yay! This is good news!

The two states with perhaps the worst governors in the country are experiencing the full import of their FREEDOM! As a direct result of their insistence that they should in no way be expected to give a shiat what happens to anybody else, they are reaping the consequences. Directly. And really, much more swiftly than I expected.

LET FREEDOM RING!

Thank the Republicans in those states for volunteering to die so the rest of us can live.

It is likely the only worthwhile thing they'll ever do for this country.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are they vaccinated?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.