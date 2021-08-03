 Skip to content
(Metro)   Scientists notice people who've had covid-19 have lower IQ, conclude that the virus causes drop in intelligence. Same scientists have discovered lung cancer causes people to start smoking   (metro.co.uk) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't lose what you never had.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cause and effect:  a constant peril for philosophers, as Nietzsche observed.

In yet, the cause is supposed to precede the effect in time and space, so it should be fairly simple to figure out which is which.

Low IQs and Low energy cause Trumperism. If not, the next most propable relation is a vicious circle where Low IQ and Low Energy people are naturally drawn to Trumperism, only to have their IQs and energy levels sucked out of them by virtue of Trumper lies and gas-lighting and BS.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am definitely in the dropping IQs and rationality cause Covid 19 Denialism (and all other kinds of Trumperism and  anti-intellectualism and anti-fact based "reasoning".

If you make logical, fact-based arguments and cast them before swine, they regard your wisdom according to their folly, and may turn and rend thee.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand subby.

Why are you mad about this?
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: [Fark user image image 425x568]


That person is either a genius with a dark streak or one of those morons whose purpose is to be an example to others.

I'm only telling myself that so I can laugh instead of cry.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Stupid scientists
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am, therefore I think I am.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
yeah pinky swear all these people were in fact reasonably intelligent with decent critical thinking skills and a look before you leap attitude about life, before they got the covid. And really that they cat like dumb-asses now is all covid's fault.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:
The heart/cardiovascular system.
The gut.
The lungs.
The brain.

We already know COVID can cause cardiovascular damage, lung damage, and loose stool is one of the symptoms. So yeah, it makes perfect sense that the brain would be affected as well by cells being infected and then killed by COVID (and your immune response killing others).

So, subby, you might want to turn that Facepalm tag back around for yourself.
 
hangloose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
brantgoose: Cause and effect:  a constant peril for philosophers, as Nietzsche observed.

In yet, the cause is supposed to precede the effect in time and space, so it should be fairly simple to figure out which is which.

Low IQs and Low energy cause Trumperism. If not, the next most propable relation is a vicious circle where Low IQ and Low Energy people are naturally drawn to Trumperism, only to have their IQs and energy levels sucked out of them by virtue of Trumper lies and gas-lighting and BS


Aww.. the fatty is still triggered about Trump, how cute! $20 says you have a shrine to him that you David Carradine yourself to.
 
johndalek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wow--they can tell this all from the chips that they imbedded in me when they shot the vaccine in me---who wouldya thunk you can do that.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: I don't understand subby.

Why are you mad about this?


I'm guessing subby has had the 'rona and is now suffering from reduced cognitive abilities.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:



That's why I continually nuke my ACE2 receptors with cannabis use.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:


That's why I continually nuke my ACE2 receptors with cannabis use.


I don't know if it works that way... but I'm willing to continue testing your hypothesis. For science, of course.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:
The heart/cardiovascular system.
The gut.
The lungs.
The brain.

We already know COVID can cause cardiovascular damage, lung damage, and loose stool is one of the symptoms. So yeah, it makes perfect sense that the brain would be affected as well by cells being infected and then killed by COVID (and your immune response killing others).

So, subby, you might want to turn that Facepalm tag back around for yourself.


Short of doing paired tests to know for sure, I'm comfortable putting this one down as "por que no los dos."
 
Malenfant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hangloose: brantgoose: Cause and effect:  a constant peril for philosophers, as Nietzsche observed.

In yet, the cause is supposed to precede the effect in time and space, so it should be fairly simple to figure out which is which.

Low IQs and Low energy cause Trumperism. If not, the next most propable relation is a vicious circle where Low IQ and Low Energy people are naturally drawn to Trumperism, only to have their IQs and energy levels sucked out of them by virtue of Trumper lies and gas-lighting and BS


Aww.. the fatty is still triggered about Trump, how cute! $20 says you have a shrine to him that you David Carradine yourself to.


Aww...You suffer from low-IQ so can relate to this topic.
Trump really let covid run wild, really attempted a coup, and is really still insisting that he won.
Being aware of the menace of our Trumpist-right is not being "triggered." You misuse the word like the brainwashed-right does.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All the above racists equating anti-vaccine behavior, which is happening predominantly in the Latino and African American communities, with a lack of intellectual, are just disgusting.

https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid​-​19/issue-brief/latest-data-on-covid-19​-vaccinations-race-ethnicity/
 
Malenfant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:
The heart/cardiovascular system.
The gut.
The lungs.
The brain.

We already know COVID can cause cardiovascular damage, lung damage, and loose stool is one of the symptoms. So yeah, it makes perfect sense that the brain would be affected as well by cells being infected and then killed by COVID (and your immune response killing others).

So, subby, you might want to turn that Facepalm tag back around for yourself.


My friend who was hospitalized with Covid now struggles with simple decisions. It absolutely is causing brain damage. He caught it before vaccines were available, like a lot of the partially disabled people did.

American adults winding up with severe covid now are the low-IQ/paranoid delusion crowd, but normal people have had their minds damaged by the disease before vaccines were available.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Avigdore: All the above racists equating anti-vaccine behavior, which is happening predominantly in the Latino and African American communities, with a lack of intellectual, are just disgusting.

https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-​19/issue-brief/latest-data-on-covid-19​-vaccinations-race-ethnicity/


intellectual... intellect...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I get to post this yet again?

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/i wish I din't hafta
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hangloose: brantgoose:


hangloose brantgoose

now i've seen it all
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

erik-k: mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:
The heart/cardiovascular system.
The gut.
The lungs.
The brain.

We already know COVID can cause cardiovascular damage, lung damage, and loose stool is one of the symptoms. So yeah, it makes perfect sense that the brain would be affected as well by cells being infected and then killed by COVID (and your immune response killing others).

So, subby, you might want to turn that Facepalm tag back around for yourself.

Short of doing paired tests to know for sure, I'm comfortable putting this one down as "por que no los dos."


When I read about this research a few days ago they mentioned they had controlled for other factors, and were noticing it was a decline that happened specifically after an infection.

So while yeah, there's going to be a correlation between stupidity and being at greater risk to contract COVID, that's not what they're finding here. They're finding that recovering from a bad COVID infection means a reduction in cognitive ability for the individual person who caught it, after their infection. And that makes sense, considering those tissues are high in ACE2 receptors.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

erik-k: mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:
The heart/cardiovascular system.
The gut.
The lungs.
The brain.

We already know COVID can cause cardiovascular damage, lung damage, and loose stool is one of the symptoms. So yeah, it makes perfect sense that the brain would be affected as well by cells being infected and then killed by COVID (and your immune response killing others).

So, subby, you might want to turn that Facepalm tag back around for yourself.

Short of doing paired tests to know for sure, I'm comfortable putting this one down as "por que no los dos."


From the article...
'Here, we studied the effects of the disease in the brain using multimodal data from 782 participants from the UK Biobank Covid-19 re-imaging study, with 394 participants having tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection between their two scans.

'We identified significant effects of Covid-19 in the brain with a loss of grey matter in the left parahippocampal gyrus, the left lateral orbitofrontal cortex and the left insula.'
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Embden.Meyerhof: mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:


That's why I continually nuke my ACE2 receptors with cannabis use.

I don't know if it works that way... but I'm willing to continue testing your hypothesis. For science, of course.



--------

Citations:


First indications that cannabis has the potential to influence the disease course of COVID-19 were already published 3 years before the outbreak of the current pandemic. Researchers from Italy examined the potential of a hemp seed protein isolate that was prepared from defatted hemp seed by alkaline solubilization/acid precipitation as inhibitors for ACE-2. Four potentially bioactive peptides GVLY, IEE, LGV, and RVR were identified in the tested fraction by mono- and bidimensional NMR and LC-MS analyses. All four peptides had ACE-inhibitory activity rendering hemp seeds a potential agent to inhibit entry of SARS-CoV2 into the cells (127).

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/​1​0.3389/fimmu.2021.631233/full

---

As recently reported in the journal Aging, 13 of the extracts downregulated expression of the SARS-CoV-2 host cell receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).
"The observed down-regulation of ACE2 gene expression by several tested extracts of new C. sativa cultivars is a novel and crucial finding," say the researchers.

More
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: mongbiohazard: Embden.Meyerhof: mongbiohazard: COVID attacks the ACE2 receptors on cell membranes to get inside and infect them.

Human bodily tissues which are high in ACE2 receptors, and thus are the cells most damaged by COVID include:


That's why I continually nuke my ACE2 receptors with cannabis use.

I don't know if it works that way... but I'm willing to continue testing your hypothesis. For science, of course.


--------

Citations:


First indications that cannabis has the potential to influence the disease course of COVID-19 were already published 3 years before the outbreak of the current pandemic. Researchers from Italy examined the potential of a hemp seed protein isolate that was prepared from defatted hemp seed by alkaline solubilization/acid precipitation as inhibitors for ACE-2. Four potentially bioactive peptides GVLY, IEE, LGV, and RVR were identified in the tested fraction by mono- and bidimensional NMR and LC-MS analyses. All four peptides had ACE-inhibitory activity rendering hemp seeds a potential agent to inhibit entry of SARS-CoV2 into the cells (127).

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/1​0.3389/fimmu.2021.631233/full

---

As recently reported in the journal Aging, 13 of the extracts downregulated expression of the SARS-CoV-2 host cell receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).
"The observed down-regulation of ACE2 gene expression by several tested extracts of new C. sativa cultivars is a novel and crucial finding," say the researchers.

More


Strictly speaking, I didn't need an excuse to keep smoking myself up.... but I'm glad to receive one! Thanks! See, now it's not just for my mental health, but physical health too! lol
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Dems are doomed .
 
