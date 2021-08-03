 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un now ready to join the matrix to compete for world domination, bandage hiding the plug-in confirms this   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Interesting, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, KIM Jong-un, Kim Il-sung, Korean language, new health fears, Korean War, Pyongyang  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Whoa, I know Kung Fu"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe they just lipoed some fat from his head.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This but the weird woman is using her brother as a suit.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nothing
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's nothing more than his barber nicking his scalp during his fade touch up.

His old barber that is. The one that accidentally walked in front of some AA firing practice.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Maybe they just lipoed some fat from his head.


Since he's skinnier in the picture without the bandaid, probably.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe he thinks he is Marsellus Wallace in "Pulp Fiction."

theweeklings.comView Full Size


What was that about anyway?
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's just an homage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the fat little dicktator wants US-SK drills to be canceled or else hes gonna test a SLBM.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
maybe he walked into a door...

/as likely as Trump putting his pants on backwards.
 
