(NC Register)   NY Archdiocese sends a letter to its priests that the Pope did not stutter when he said "everyone should get the Covid vaccine", so they BEST not be handing out any "religious exemption" letters if/when NYC imposes a vaccine mandate   (ncregister.com) divider line
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But Il Papa, at all my friends' churches they give out exemptions without any religious justifications.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And no telling kids they can get the vaccine from your dick.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now that's a source for a mandate.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'd think they would've wanted people vaccinated from day one simply because dead people don't tithe.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It's just a little prick"
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SwiftFox: Now that's a source for a mandate.


If you believe in the sky daddy, maybe.  I on the other hand don't hold the church in the highest regard or know their experience in the medicine.  I think a medical professional in the proper field would be the most suited to recommend mandating medical things.
 
