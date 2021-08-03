 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   First a drone crashes into the World Trade Center, then the Pentagon goes on lockdown after shots were fired at the Metro station. All we need is a car accident in Shanksville and we'll have a 9/11 trifecta   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Strange, United States Department of Defense, The Pentagon, Arlington County, Virginia, police presence, Pentagon Transit Center, Washington, D.C., lockdown Tuesday morning, Associated Press reporter  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And the Asphalt Princess has had armed people hijack it off the UAE.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Clicks https://www.newsbreak.com/chan​nels/sha​nksville-pa

"Pedestrian killed after struck by truck in Bedford County"

ow
 
b0rg9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Saskatoon is in the room...

Is Chicago, Is Not Chicago
Youtube KAEgvswvvo0
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now we need shark attacks off the East Coast.  And for AfroMan to remix his one hit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pentagon thing is just the usual DC area crime wave currently going on.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Typical response to someone standing on the left on an escalator.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who we invading this time?

Hopefully somewhere tropical with nice beaches.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Who we invading this time?

Hopefully somewhere tropical with nice beaches.


Hulk Hogan's house.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: SirEattonHogg: Who we invading this time?

Hopefully somewhere tropical with nice beaches.

Hulk Hogan's house.


But who gets to bang Bubba's wife?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why is the Pentagon that shape?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Who we invading this time?

Hopefully somewhere tropical with nice beaches.


Texas needs some freedom imposed on it...
 
Jeff5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Why is the Pentagon that shape?


Because they came up with the name first?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone backed into a car in the parking lot at the memorial in Shanksville today, does that count?
 
