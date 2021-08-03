 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Tyson to require vaccination for all US workers, which may prove to be a turning point in the battle against the virus, since when a huge dude who bites ears tells you to do something, you do it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It looks like there may be some job openings in East Texas soon.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong incentives

A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even all the undocumented ones?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately people didn't get vaccinated because they couldn't comprehend what the hell Tyson was talking about!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How are you going to verify vaccination when you don't even bother to verify that their citizens/   have the legal paperwork to work here
 
azpenguin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Geth your vathcination!
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No kith
 
Excelsior
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Salmon: No kith


McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Are these the guys taking bets on infections?

This is totally going to change the odds and payouts.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mjjt: Wrong incentives

[Fark user image 850x1090]


I wonder if that woman knows she's a meme now
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bite the men, rape the women
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guess they don't want their employees to get knocked out of working the production line.
 
culebra
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I predict a mass walkout by Very Principled Conservative employees.
 
Pincy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know the Republicans love the Free Market and totally respect the rights of private employers so I'm sure they will be supporting this move instead of passing laws to prevent private businesses from protecting themselves.
 
IDisME
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drederick Tatum shut up
Youtube gcOYGB1g5ws
 
Juc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
tyson had tons of outbreaks I can imagine why they'd force the issue and it's not because they care about their workers
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: mjjt: Wrong incentives

[Fark user image 850x1090]

I wonder if that woman knows she's a meme now


there are other similar memes
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given what they did in Iowa, this should be the least of what they do, as #COVIDKim knows

Tyson Managers Lied to Interpreters About COVID-19 Risks
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Juc: tyson had tons of outbreaks I can imagine why they'd force the issue and it's not because they care about their workers


It's cheaper to require them to be vaccinated than to change the layout/ or change the building
They have their workers working in very close quarters
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Juc: tyson had tons of outbreaks I can imagine why they'd force the issue and it's not because they care about their workers


Duh. Every time they had to shut down part of a facility because workers got sick, they lost money.
So what? Not every decision to do the right thing comes from 100% altruistic motives.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mjjt: Wrong incentives

[Fark user image 850x1090]


Get some male nurses in grey sweatpants, while you're at it!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Given what they did in Iowa, this should be the least of what they do, as #COVIDKim knows

Tyson Managers Lied to Interpreters About COVID-19 Risks


Yeah, Tyson has been an absolute dumpster fire of pure evil for years.  And the pandemic has just made them worse.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pincy: I know the Republicans love the Free Market and totally respect the rights of private employers so I'm sure they will be supporting this move instead of passing laws to prevent private businesses from protecting themselves.


Nursing and Teachers unions have opposed these mandates, so just tell the republicans they are on the side of labor and they may drop the issue.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, Tyson is tough. But can he make a tender chicken?
:)
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tyson is based in Arkansas, right?

Because, lulz.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Pincy: I know the Republicans love the Free Market and totally respect the rights of private employers so I'm sure they will be supporting this move instead of passing laws to prevent private businesses from protecting themselves.

Nursing and Teachers unions have opposed these mandates, so just tell the republicans they are on the side of labor and they may drop the issue.


Some jobs should have mandated vaccines. Not sure cutting up chicken is one of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: .
So what? Not every decision to do the right thing comes from 100% altruistic motives.


No. shiat.
That's why I don't understand Republicans.
Most of their decisions actually aren't fiscally sound. And, their mean.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Some jobs should have mandated vaccines. Not sure cutting up chicken is one of them.


Meanwhile every other thread about China is about the wet markets.


Trust me you want butchers the world over taking sanitation and health very seriously.
 
