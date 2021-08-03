 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes music from Dramatis, The Tragically Hip, and Clan of Xymox. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
45
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 03 Aug 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
programming note:

i won't be around today, but i am finally back tomorrow. unless something breaks between now and then haha.

so once again i leave you in PIsta and NeoMoxie's capable hands.

tomorrow is a very special show, so hopefully you lot make it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
Let's hope the radions are on form today
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: programming note:

i won't be around today, but i am finally back tomorrow. unless something breaks between now and then haha.

so once again i leave you in PIsta and NeoMoxie's capable hands.

tomorrow is a very special show, so hopefully you lot make it.


YAY! socalnewwaver is back tomorrow!

So I guess I better get in all my sub shenanigans in today...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.


Thursday, AGAIN?

'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.

Thursday, AGAIN?


It could be a Wednesday...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooooh Clan Of Xymox <3 Looking forward to the "return" tomorrow of SCNW.

This should be an interesting week at work. I'll be the only one there. Now I get to be the dj again!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.

Thursday, AGAIN?

It could be a Wednesday...


50/50 shot
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.

Thursday, AGAIN?

It could be a Wednesday...

50/50 shot


Wednesdays are a recent thing, it'll be a Tuesday or a Thursday
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Present
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
will be great to have you back online socalnewwaver

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


When I followed The Cure around on the 4Tour I met loads of people from the forum I run after telling them that I'd be wearing the batman shirt (at the time it was the standard yellow logo) & that if they found me I'd buy them a drink at the bar.
Since then I've had a few batshirts & when I saw this one with the smoky emblem I had a nerdgasm & had to have it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.

Thursday, AGAIN?

It could be a Wednesday...

50/50 shot

Wednesdays are a recent thing, it'll be a Tuesday or a Thursday


I know, but I was told there would be no math.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.

Thursday, AGAIN?

It could be a Wednesday...

50/50 shot

Wednesdays are a recent thing, it'll be a Tuesday or a Thursday


Thu May 21, 2020: Main (score 97%)
Fark user imageThis week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes a music from Dramatis, The Tragically Hip, and Clan of Xymox. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #134. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x1133]

When I followed The Cure around on the 4Tour I met loads of people from the forum I run after telling them that I'd be wearing the batman shirt (at the time it was the standard yellow logo) & that if they found me I'd buy them a drink at the bar.
Since then I've had a few batshirts & when I saw this one with the smoky emblem I had a nerdgasm & had to have it.


That is awesome. Want!
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jasonvatch:
Thu May 21, 2020: Main (score 97%)
[Fark user image 77x27]This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes a music from Dramatis, The Tragically Hip, and Clan of Xymox. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #134. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options

Thursday again?? Maybe repeats of debuTuesdays would be too confusing
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
somethingtolaughat.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: ultraluzer: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.

Thursday, AGAIN?

It could be a Wednesday...

50/50 shot

Wednesdays are a recent thing, it'll be a Tuesday or a Thursday

Thu May 21, 2020: Main (score 97%)
[Fark user image 77x27]This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes a music from Dramatis, The Tragically Hip, and Clan of Xymox. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #134. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options


Well then... Welcome to Thursday everybody!

/loving this pastForward Rewind Roulette Radion
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: ultraluzer: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's been 4 straight days of knowing what day it is. Now looking forward to 2 hours of pleasant disorientation in good company.

Thursday, AGAIN?

It could be a Wednesday...

50/50 shot

Wednesdays are a recent thing, it'll be a Tuesday or a Thursday

Thu May 21, 2020: Main (score 97%)
[Fark user image 77x27]This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes a music from Dramatis, The Tragically Hip, and Clan of Xymox. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #134. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options


Thursday it is!
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This must be Thursday.  I never could get the hang of Thursdays.

- Arthur Dent, 1979
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wooooo! Weekend's almost here!

/the hell am I yelling about
//works weekends
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here we gooooo!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Wooooo! Weekend's almost here!

/the hell am I yelling about
//works weekends


Thursdays are my Friday, alas, I still have the whole work week ahead of me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ahoooooh
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Wooooo! Weekend's almost here!

/the hell am I yelling about
//works weekends


Hahahahah LOL, so do I. But at least no workmates bug me on weekends...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Getting my slinky dancing on
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: Getting my slinky dancing on
[media.tenor.com image 220x392] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wow, a portable Faraday cage!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Getting my slinky dancing on
[media.tenor.com image 220x392] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wow, a portable Faraday cage!


I can also fall down the stairs without getting hurt
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's get brutal
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dramatis - I Only Find Rewind

Very prophetic, this song.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I funning love this cover.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cottagelife.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hey - hope y'all are good.
Nodding my head along with you.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hello everybody,

But of course it's Thursday today! The last one got absorbed by black hole. It had to be a very big black hole as I got absorbed, too. Along with the cats... But we managed to emerge somehow so here we are on another Thursday, ready for everything.

@socalnewwaver, it will be great to have you back. I'm not sure what you mean by tomorrow though ;)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We're going to take a brief break to insert some serious shoulder pads now
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Job queue is empty. Now I can dance.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Speaking of Paisley, here's my favourite ever music/fiction book
Iain Banks - Espedair Street
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: We're going to take a brief break to insert some serious shoulder pads now


Told you
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: We're going to take a brief break to insert some serious shoulder pads now


...or fingerless gloves

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: We're going to take a brief break to insert some serious shoulder pads now

...or fingerless gloves

[media.giphy.com image 480x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


& leg warmers
img.izismile.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista:

And some nice High Waisted Jeans

thefashiontag.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Alexa, order a pallet of Aqua-Net and have it shipped to the pastFORWARD thread.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.