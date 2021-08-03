 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   Car crashes into La Campana restaurant. For those of you who don't speak Spanish, 'La Campana' means 'Oh shiat get out of the way'   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Upon seeing the headline alone, my first thought was, "Where in Texas did this happen?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"La Campana is Spanish for......The Campana"
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It means bell hillbillymitter
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
and La Quinta is Spanish for, 'Next to Denny's'
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: and La Quinta is Spanish for, 'Next to Denny's'


Better than the kinds of places a lot of hotels are next to...
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
La Campaña means the bell. La Campana is a made-up word that can mean whatever you want it to mean.
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh oh I think I hit something...........!!!!!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aaronx: La Campaña means the bell. La Campana is a made-up word that can mean whatever you want it to mean.


Campaña means 'campaign' or 'countryside,' not 'bell'.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Godscrack: It means bell hillbillymitter


You're aware that people make jokes on this website?

aaronx: La Campaña means the bell. La Campana is a made-up word that can mean whatever you want it to mean.


Both are acceptable.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
¡Feliz año nuevo!  - Happy New Year!

¡Feliz ano nuevo! - Happy New Anus!

La letra eñe es muy importante.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Caramba!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Heamer: Godscrack: It means bell hillbillymitter

You're aware that people make jokes on this website?

aaronx: La Campaña means the bell. La Campana is a made-up word that can mean whatever you want it to mean.

Both are acceptable.


Forget the ñ or accento when I was growing up and you'd be hearing campañas.
 
