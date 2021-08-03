 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   People are *finally* deciding that they don't want to fark around and find out   (yahoo.com) divider line
43
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Vaccine, higher vaccination penetration, COVID-19 cases, rising vaccination rate, COVID-19 vaccinations, public health officials, national rate of Americans  
•       •       •

1688 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 2:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The not sures and the hold outs.  There aren't that many of them to reach though, it'll taper off again in a week or so.
 
runbuh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw that Mississippi had double their rate.  So, two people got shots?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's encouraging, but I'm not going to praise them for being late to the job.
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once the antivaxxer death rate exceeds the overall birth rate, we'll start making real progress...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So this is how bad things have to get to move people.
So nothing will be done about climate change until we lose an actual entire city?
Or will it have to be an entire state?
Wi some smaller Nation have to disappear?
If so let's just farking sad
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
one shot today, second shot on Sep 1, full effect doesn't kick in until Sep 15.

ie, let's not start sucking each others dicks yet.
 
Headso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else
-Winston Cigarettes
 
August11
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The "Show Me" state indeed, as in you just showed me your mother intubated.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It only took how long?
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Ah well.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For the people who don't want to be seen getting the shot (which is the stupidest farking thing I can image, but its happening), they should set up some kind of anonymous, gloryhole type situation. Stick your arm though the hole in the wall and whatever happens, happens.
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: one shot today, second shot on Sep 1, full effect doesn't kick in until Sep 15.

ie, let's not start sucking each others dicks yet.


Why so late to the party?
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welp, all this means is that it will soon be time for goal-post move #28 why we can't take off our masks and live like normal.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: one shot today, second shot on Sep 1, full effect doesn't kick in until Sep 15.

ie, let's not start sucking each others dicks yet.


That's a deal
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's encouraging, but I'm not going to praise them for being late to the job.


COUGHmarytrumpCOUGH
 
goodncold
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So this is how bad things have to get to move people.
So nothing will be done about climate change until we lose an actual entire city?
Or will it have to be an entire state?
Wi some smaller Nation have to disappear?
If so let's just farking sad


Only when tens of millions of displaced people start trying to get in will people wonder why nothing was done to mitigate climate change. It will make COVID look like a minor inconvenience by comparison.

That's why I think Canada should start building a wall right now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goodncold: waxbeans: So this is how bad things have to get to move people.
So nothing will be done about climate change until we lose an actual entire city?
Or will it have to be an entire state?
Wi some smaller Nation have to disappear?
If so let's just farking sad

Only when tens of millions of displaced people start trying to get in will people wonder why nothing was done to mitigate climate change. It will make COVID look like a minor inconvenience by comparison.

That's why I think Canada should start building a wall right now.


Definitely.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What choice to the people in Florida have with a mad governor who won't hear about science on masks? If you're not getting the vaccine at this point you're just rolling the dice you won't be one of the unlucky ones. If it just killed you off I wouldn't care, but you're spreading virus to others and they don't deserve to die because you're too afraid to do the right thing and get a simple jab in the arm.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great. Now when they come down with it they can say "I got the vaccine and still caught COVID" while hiding the timeline which they gave it.

Got my shots back in January/February. Really curious about booster timelines now.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It would only take a 30-second PSA from Trump to bump the rate up to 90% of adults, but don't dare call it a cult
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They started getting shots when we started rooting for the virus.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: For the people who don't want to be seen getting the shot (which is the stupidest farking thing I can image, but its happening)


I want to know who they think is going to see them. Are their friends and family staking out vaccine clinics ala pro-lifers and Planned Parenthood? No, no they are not.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Letting these late adopting people get vaccinated is like making them work in a slave camp while being starved for several months and finally making them dig their own grave and then lining them up and killing them.  Our government and scientists are truly torturous, murderous monsters for saving their lives.  I hope everyone understands this.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's encouraging, but I'm not going to praise them for being late to the job.


It's getting done. In the end, that's the important part. I'm not going to rub salt in their wounds now.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A neighbor (Trumper, of course)is currently in the hospital due to his stupidity (no vax). When (if?) he gets out, I doubt he'll have changed his beliefs.

THAT'S the main problem with those people, they are just too stupid to learn anything.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That's encouraging, but I'm not going to praise them for being late to the job.


I mean, yeah it's a good thing, but I doubt the people getting it now don't realize full immunity doesn't kick in until 2 weeks after shot #2.  It won't have much affect until at least September.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn it already we need a nationwide mask mandate/vaccinations.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Welp, all this means is that it will soon be time for goal-post move #28 why we can't take off our masks and live like normal.


You're still posting here, after weeks of getting kicked in the teeth every time you put forth your ill-informed, often bigoted opinions?

Don't you have some Nazi propaganda you could be masturbating to instead?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The not sures and the hold outs.  There aren't that many of them to reach though, it'll taper off again in a week or so.


Dude Not Sure is the smartest guy on the planet. I'm sure he's been vaccinated for a while now.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Brawndo: it's what covid patients crave
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The not sures and the hold outs.  There aren't that many of them to reach though, it'll taper off again in a week or so.


All that will be left is the I-donwanna-but-my-boss-made-me-due-to-​COMMUNISMS.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image 850x566]
What choice to the people in Florida have with a mad governor who won't hear about science on masks? If you're not getting the vaccine at this point you're just rolling the dice you won't be one of the unlucky ones. If it just killed you off I wouldn't care, but you're spreading virus to others and they don't deserve to die because you're too afraid to do the right thing and get a simple jab in the arm.


Florida currently ranks 24th in vaccinated population by percentage.  Not great, but that means there are still 26 other Governors doing a worse job in this specific area.

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com​/​public-health/states-ranked-by-percent​age-of-population-vaccinated-march-15.​html
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: It would only take a 30-second PSA from Trump to bump the rate up to 90% of adults, but don't dare call it a cult


Even that didn't work.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just got guidance today that work from home might get pushed until 2022. Finally people are starting to push back and say, why do we need to return at all? We've already showed this is a sustainable situation for almost all of us. If people want a desk at an office, let them. If people want to work at home, let them. Maybe if you show your employees you value their preference you can save the massive loss of employees come December 2021.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where's that Missouri cop turned Arkansas nurse today?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Where's that Missouri cop turned Arkansas nurse today?

[Fark user image image 346x750]


NWA being northwest Arkansas, not the group.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's object persistence: Like toddlers, things are only real when they happen directly in front of them. They lack empathy and the ability to internally model the emotions and needs of others, but sometimes having their husband literally intubated in front of them might jar something loose.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Welp, all this means is that it will soon be time for goal-post move #28 why we can't take off our masks and live like normal.


The crank media that you substitute for news has you making an ass of yourself as people die. Turn it off today. People have returned to reality from where you are now. They just had to ditch the conspiracy nonsense they were being fed and became normal people again.
 
roc6783
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Great. Now when they come down with it they can say "I got the vaccine and still caught COVID" while hiding the timeline which they gave it.

Got my shots back in January/February. Really curious about booster timelines now.


My wife and I had Covid in August of 2020 and vaccines in April/May of 2021 (we staggered them in case either of us had a bad reaction the other could keep up with the kids) as soon as our group came available. I will take any booster as needed, and I am hoping against hope they will find the vaccine safe for under 12 so we can get our kids vaccinated asap. fark this noise.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Peter von Nostrand: Where's that Missouri cop turned Arkansas nurse today?

[Fark user image image 346x750]

NWA being northwest Arkansas, not the group.


Straight Outta ICU Beds
 
roc6783
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: A neighbor (Trumper, of course)is currently in the hospital due to his stupidity (no vax). When (if?) he gets out, I doubt he'll have changed his beliefs.

THAT'S the main problem with those people, they are just too stupid to learn anything.


I have a pilot buddy who will not get it unless mandated by his employer. Because of their union contract, they cannot mandate anything under an FDA Emergency Use approval. Dumbest thing ever. His wife was vaccinated in April as soon as she could be.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Peter von Nostrand: Where's that Missouri cop turned Arkansas nurse today?

[Fark user image image 346x750]

NWA being northwest Arkansas, not the group.



Straight Outta Conway
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

roc6783: thehobbes: Great. Now when they come down with it they can say "I got the vaccine and still caught COVID" while hiding the timeline which they gave it.

Got my shots back in January/February. Really curious about booster timelines now.

My wife and I had Covid in August of 2020 and vaccines in April/May of 2021 (we staggered them in case either of us had a bad reaction the other could keep up with the kids) as soon as our group came available. I will take any booster as needed, and I am hoping against hope they will find the vaccine safe for under 12 so we can get our kids vaccinated asap. fark this noise.


Mine's just over a month away from 12.  They hate needles with a passion, but is actually looking forward to getting this shot.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: AtomPeepers: [Fark user image 850x566]
What choice to the people in Florida have with a mad governor who won't hear about science on masks? If you're not getting the vaccine at this point you're just rolling the dice you won't be one of the unlucky ones. If it just killed you off I wouldn't care, but you're spreading virus to others and they don't deserve to die because you're too afraid to do the right thing and get a simple jab in the arm.

Florida currently ranks 24th in vaccinated population by percentage.  Not great, but that means there are still 26 other Governors doing a worse job in this specific area.

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/​public-health/states-ranked-by-percent​age-of-population-vaccinated-march-15.​html


I'm not sure which is sadder - that WI is 21st or how small the percentage gap is between WI and those in the top 5.

/Didn't see it, and too lazy to look, is that % of total population or % of population over 12?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2 of the 4 hold-outs in our office have or are finally getting vaccinated for sure. The other 2 might end up getting vaccinated. All of the hold-outs are women. 2 are liberal and 2 are conservative. The rationale for not getting it is:

- They eat healthy and workout so COVID is not a threat and they don't want a foreign vaccine in their system (Liberal)
- She does not know if the vaccine will ruin her chances of conceiving or having a healthy child, even though she is not actively trying to get pregnant or has any plans to in the near future. (Conservative)
- She doesn't like people telling her what to do and was scared they would get sick from the vaccine. (Conservative)
- She thinks it should be your choice and is heavy women's rights. (Liberal)

Of the 4 getting vaccinated, 1 is Liberal and 1 is conservative. The remaining conservative I feel is more likely to get vaccinated now than the Liberal.

It isn't as straightforward as "Bubba don't believe in tha microchips or masks".
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.