 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Brother of popular TV news anchor in hot water for sour gropes. No word if he likes beer   (cnbc.com) divider line
122
    More: News  
•       •       •

2327 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Aug 2021 at 11:37 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



122 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LegacyDL
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Resign or Impeachment.
 
special20
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah. He boned.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This one? And not the ones with all of the comments already? lol Never change, Fark.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, shoot.  I guess he is not going to take the nomination away from Biden and run against Trump, now.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's completely boned. That is a LOT of complaints. He might even get some jail time... if NY has accountability.

/He's skate on charges.
//sad his headline of, "NYAG grabs him by the p*ssy" got rejected.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But But But Trump assured me that James was just a partisan hack that was out to get Trump because he was a republican.

I am so confused and don't know what to believe.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: This one? And not the ones with all of the comments already? lol Never change, Fark.


We'll get over it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tish James is gonna run for Governor, not this term, but next. And then president. Mark my words.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So many republicans said James would make it all go away, because that's how they conduct themselves.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just walk away dude. Don't struggle.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see Right-Wingers pretending they care about these things for the time being.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. We need more of this "justice" stuff for wealthy and powerful people. I'm not certain Democrats will continue to protect Cuomo but at least law enforcement somewhere is doing something about corrupt assholes. Now they need to do a whole lot more because, well, there's no shortage of corrupt assholes in power in this country.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's hear it for Gov. Kathy Hochul!
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Well, shoot.  I guess he is not going to take the nomination away from Biden and run against Trump, now.


He'll still run and Trump will be the Republican candidate. It will be gross.

/In before "at least he's not Trump!"
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x850]


See, if Cuomo had stuck to bears instead of... oh, beers, wait, O'Havearape?
Hrm.

Backing out of this joke.  Like Mordor: one can only back out of it, not simply walk into it.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's gotta go. Like today.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Good. We need more of this "justice" stuff for wealthy and powerful people. I'm not certain Democrats will continue to protect Cuomo but at least law enforcement somewhere is doing something about corrupt assholes. Now they need to do a whole lot more because, well, there's no shortage of corrupt assholes in power in this country.


It's not justice yet.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can you imagine if we'd had an honest attorney general willing to deliver an indictment like this on his "boss" when Trump was in office?

Time to go, Cuomo. It'll be easier if you don't resist. You've probably said that yourself a few times.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Farkers are mad they haven't been invited to any of Kav's keggers.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would laugh my ass off if he pulled a Trump & claimed immunity from prosecution while in office.

"I'm the state governor, you can't charge me with state charges right now..."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xaxor: Just walk away dude. Don't struggle.


He's too arrogant for that.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: AdmirableSnackbar: Good. We need more of this "justice" stuff for wealthy and powerful people. I'm not certain Democrats will continue to protect Cuomo but at least law enforcement somewhere is doing something about corrupt assholes. Now they need to do a whole lot more because, well, there's no shortage of corrupt assholes in power in this country.

It's not justice yet.


It's more than we've been getting, and it looks like AG James is going to pursue this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He ain't resigning. Let the AG have him for lunch.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WOOOO!  WE DID IT BOYS!  CONSERVATIVISM HAS WON!!!  THIS PROVES LIBS ARE NOTHING BUT EVIL AND WICKED AND WE ARE PURE AND RIGHTEOUS!!!!  G-O-P! G-O-P! G-O-P!  WE'VE FINALLY WON!!!!  BAH GAWD THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!
 
Headso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ITT: whataboutism
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: misanthropicsob: AdmirableSnackbar: Good. We need more of this "justice" stuff for wealthy and powerful people. I'm not certain Democrats will continue to protect Cuomo but at least law enforcement somewhere is doing something about corrupt assholes. Now they need to do a whole lot more because, well, there's no shortage of corrupt assholes in power in this country.

It's not justice yet.

It's more than we've been getting, and it looks like AG James is going to pursue this.


Chickens. Hatch. Etc.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, maybe it's time we stop lionizing piece-of-sh*t leaders simply for being in office during times of crisis.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: AdmirableSnackbar: misanthropicsob: AdmirableSnackbar: Good. We need more of this "justice" stuff for wealthy and powerful people. I'm not certain Democrats will continue to protect Cuomo but at least law enforcement somewhere is doing something about corrupt assholes. Now they need to do a whole lot more because, well, there's no shortage of corrupt assholes in power in this country.

It's not justice yet.

It's more than we've been getting, and it looks like AG James is going to pursue this.

Chickens. Hatch. Etc.


Agreed. Democrats might choose to protect Cuomo...again.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Myrdinn: Well, shoot.  I guess he is not going to take the nomination away from Biden and run against Trump, now.

He'll still run and Trump will be the Republican candidate. It will be gross.

/In before "at least he's not Trump!"


Keep this and your other less-than-smart thoughts in your head where they belong.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He should have resigned months ago.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Under the GQP standard he did nothing wrong.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: Yeah, maybe it's time we stop lionizing piece-of-sh*t leaders simply for being in office during times of crisis.


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: misanthropicsob: Myrdinn: Well, shoot.  I guess he is not going to take the nomination away from Biden and run against Trump, now.

He'll still run and Trump will be the Republican candidate. It will be gross.

/In before "at least he's not Trump!"

Keep this and your other less-than-smart thoughts in your head where they belong.


Sure thing, stalker!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: WOOOO!  WE DID IT BOYS!  CONSERVATIVISM HAS WON!!!  THIS PROVES LIBS ARE NOTHING BUT EVIL AND WICKED AND WE ARE PURE AND RIGHTEOUS!!!!  G-O-P! G-O-P! G-O-P!  WE'VE FINALLY WON!!!!  BAH GAWD THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!


You're not even trying anymore.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's early in the thread add yet the resident useless Eeyores are already braying at full force.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Resign or Impeachment.


I'm going with him fighting this all the way

Wonder if his brother will go on vacation tonight
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Eliot Spitzer and David Paterson are laughing their asses off.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Call her the Laundry Lady -- getting rid of America's dirty laundry, one jagoff at a time.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Can you imagine if we'd had an honest attorney general willing to deliver an indictment like this on his "boss" when Trump was in office?


Yes I can. Trump wouldve ignored the indictment, made fun of it at his rallies, and had the AG fired.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spongeboob: LegacyDL: Resign or Impeachment.

I'm going with him fighting this all the way

Wonder if his brother will go on vacation tonight


Seriously, I hope he does.  He does not need to be dragged under the undertow of all of this.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Can you imagine if we'd had an honest attorney general willing to deliver an indictment like this on his "boss" when Trump was in office?

Time to go, Cuomo. It'll be easier if you don't resist. You've probably said that yourself a few times.


Doesn't sound like there was any indictment, she said they were civil and it would be up to someone else to press charges.

James said the investigation has concluded, and the allegations are "civil in nature," though prosecutors are welcome to review the report and make their own decisions about possible criminal charges.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: Yeah, maybe it's time we stop lionizing piece-of-sh*t leaders simply for being in office during times of crisis.


In fairness, if we had someone competent in the White House instead of someone who thought injecting Clorox kills COVID, Cuomo probably wouldn't have gotten the notoriety he did.

The fact he did is an indictment on the Trump Administration's handling of the pandemic in its early days.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: WOOOO!  WE DID IT BOYS!  CONSERVATIVISM HAS WON!!!  THIS PROVES LIBS ARE NOTHING BUT EVIL AND WICKED AND WE ARE PURE AND RIGHTEOUS!!!!  G-O-P! G-O-P! G-O-P!  WE'VE FINALLY WON!!!!  BAH GAWD THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!

You're not even trying anymore.


I'm pleasantly surprised you think I ever was.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He (and other governors) just skated on sending active Covid cases into nursing homes, resulting in hundreds if not thousands of avoidable deaths. That was the feds giving him the pass. If James is serious, she'll go after him for that as well at the state level.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: austerity101: Yeah, maybe it's time we stop lionizing piece-of-sh*t leaders simply for being in office during times of crisis.

In fairness, if we had someone competent in the White House instead of someone who thought injecting Clorox kills COVID, Cuomo probably wouldn't have gotten the notoriety he did.

The fact he did is an indictment on the Trump Administration's handling of the pandemic in its early days.


Okay, explain Giuliani then--was that because Bush was horrible?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anybody remember when we elected "public servants" into elected office to serve We The People instead of sociopathic power-tripping demagogues drowning in their arrogant delusions of grandeur?

Forget "drain the swamp", I'm leaning towards "nuke the site from orbit, it's the only way to be sure."
 
Displayed 50 of 122 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.