(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for August 3 is 'berate' as in: "Many service workers in the gig economy depend on how they're rated to keep their jobs, so if someone bedazzles you with service, be sure to berate them"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Berate: What happened to the contents of the pick-a-nick basket Yogi manages to steal from the tourists.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The price a hooker charges to dress up like an insect.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Prop 22 and the f*ckholes who bankrolled it
 
Monocultured
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Fark Prop 22 and the f*ckholes who bankrolled it


While we're farking, fark the FLSA, fark non-adaptive evergreen minimum wage laws, fark labor arbitrage, fark everything.

(╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know I understand it's inappropriate in 2021 to berate people.
But what does that actually mean does that mean you just accept?
Because if I can't berate you, does that mean I can write a nice letter to your employer suggesting they should can you or is that off the table too?
Am I just supposed to shrug off every inadequacy while paying real money to acquire and use and experience services and products?
Because honestly it's a complete shiat show out there and it was a shiatshow before the pandemic and it was a shiatshow after wages went from 3. 33 to 4.75.  and a lot of people don't believe it's going to get any better at 15. (Personally I'm torn)
Either you have pride in your job or you don't.
That said I think middle management is the biggest problem they have unrealistic expectations for what they give.
And when I say give I mean if you are going to only give good shifts to the best employees you're less best employees are always going to be your worst employees indefinitely.
Nobody ever got better while a boot was applied to their neck.
You whip the slaves long enough they will take the whip from you and choke you with it.
 
Droopy Dro
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Self Fullfilling' has become 'Shelf for Filling';; so it becomes perfect tense; Ask A Grammarian.  Learn the vocabulary; know the profession.  Now Lose the Vocabulary; surprize the profession!  YPuncustionMV!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not like I ever use the spoken word it but I just realized I had the pronunciation all wrong. It's bih-RAYT. I thought it was more burr-rate. Thank you Merriam Websters
 
tothekor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why does it feel like this headline was written by Jeff Foxworthy?
 
pdieten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tothekor: Why does it feel like this headline was written by Jeff Foxworthy?


It might be his style but even Jeff Foxworthy is funnier than this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: Not like I ever use the spoken word it but I just realized I had the pronunciation all wrong. It's bih-RAYT. I thought it was more burr-rate. Thank you Merriam Websters


And yet Google wants me to pronounce it the incorrect way in order to understand me by rate berate
 
